Here’s why white eyeliner is the hottest summer trend (plus, where to get the best ones)

Whether you’re a seasoned pro at creating a flawlessly crisp cat-eye or have yet to master the art of liquid liner, the latest beauty trend to take over Instagram is sure to inspire you. People are flaunting their insanely creative skills using white eyeliner. Here’s everything you’ll need to get started on this white eyeliner trend.

Why should you make white eyeliner your go-to?

White eyeliner stands out against all skin tones and is an easy way to make a statement, especially when placed over a classic black cat-eye. Using a white pencil along the eyelids is a time-honoured beauty method that many makeup artists do to instantly brighten the eyes. It instantly elevates any makeup look you create. White eyeliner is the way to go whether you’re looking for a no-makeup makeup look or going full glam by adding a little bit more.

Double-Winged White Eyeliner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khelan Hajo (@khelan.mh)

The Creative White and Black Checkered Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldynaps✨ (@goldynaps)

White Polka-Dot Eyeliner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika (@indiepeacock)

Wing It with White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A S H A • D I M E L O (@sashadimelo)

The Abstract Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filiz Kuru (@mac_filizzzzzzz)

The Euphoria-inspired Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAHNOOR 💕 (@shadez_of_beauty)

The White Reverse Winged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ula Kultys (@ulakultys)

How Much White is Too Much White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKEUP ARTIST (@alliahsbeauty)

Consider this your cue to browse our top picks and get some white eyeliner for yourself.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@naokoscintu; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@goldynaps