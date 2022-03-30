Here’s why white eyeliner is the hottest summer trend (plus, where to get the best ones)

Whether you’re a seasoned pro at creating a flawlessly crisp cat-eye or have yet to master the art of liquid liner, the latest beauty trend to take over Instagram is sure to inspire you. People are flaunting their insanely creative skills using white eyeliner. Here’s everything you’ll need to get started on this white eyeliner trend.
Why should you make white eyeliner your go-to?
White eyeliner stands out against all skin tones and is an easy way to make a statement, especially when placed over a classic black cat-eye. Using a white pencil along the eyelids is a time-honoured beauty method that many makeup artists do to instantly brighten the eyes. It instantly elevates any makeup look you create. White eyeliner is the way to go whether you’re looking for a no-makeup makeup look or going full glam by adding a little bit more.
Double-Winged White Eyeliner
View this post on Instagram
The Creative White and Black Checkered Look
View this post on Instagram
White Polka-Dot Eyeliner
View this post on Instagram
Wing It with White
View this post on Instagram
The Abstract Look
View this post on Instagram
The Euphoria-inspired Look
View this post on Instagram
The White Reverse Winged
View this post on Instagram
How Much White is Too Much White
View this post on Instagram
Consider this your cue to browse our top picks and get some white eyeliner for yourself.
Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@naokoscintu; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@goldynaps