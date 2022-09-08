Why clean, safe and non-toxic ingredients are the future of makeup

In conversation with Ainara Kaur, founder of Belora Cosmetics about the clean beauty movement and why it’s important to know the ingredient list of your makeup products.

When it comes to beauty, it is often observed that a personal problem is often a collective one. So when individuals decide to tackle their particular needs with conviction and innovation, the results can be global. Similar is the case with homegrown beauty label, Belora Cosmetics. Founded by dynamic sister duo, Ainara Kaur and Akaljyot Kaur, the brand was built on the idea of creating high-performance makeup products using good for skin and natural ingredients. As India’s first Made Safe™ certified makeup brand that fills a need both personal and pertinent to all beauty consumers. “As makeup consumers, we (founders) both love high-impact makeup but are always used very restrictively due to toxins often found in makeup. In fact, the world over, toxins are quite liberally used in the makeup category. That’s the problem we have decided to solve by launching Belora which is high-quality makeup that marries good skincare formulations to high colour payoff and long-staying power,” shares Ainara Kaur.

A challenge that exists all across India, the Kaur sisters decided to set up an R&D office in Paris to build a brand that is legally bound to use safe ingredients and disclose honestly. Talking about the products, Ainara shares, ” Our product ethos is based on four pillars – high performance, clean, kind, and international. What it essentially means is that a) we create products that match or exceed the performance of some of the top international makeup brands, b) they are clean as per EU and Made Safe Australia norms which means no usage of 2000 BS ingredients, c) they are absolutely vegan and cruelty-free and d) they are absolutely international in look, feel and packaging. Currently, we have 190 SKUs that include lips, nails, eyes, and face makeup products and have recently started launching skincare products too such as serums, moisturisers and masks.”

Even as makeup experts focus on the importance of clean, natural ingredients, the larger question remains, ‘is the average makeup consumer aware of the toxins and bothered by it?’ Ainara definitely feels that the market is ready for this change. “Our core consumer is a 20-50-year-old woman who loves high-quality makeup but doesn’t like compromising her skin for it. We serve across the country and have found consumer love from metros to the smallest cities.”

Talking about the clean beauty movement, Ainara believes that “with the growing consciousness among consumers, we feel the demand for clean products will become a most basic ask that any brand will have to fulfil. Currently, while the market is evolving it may be a key differentiator but over this decade, you will see consumers clearly demanding this from every brand, as they should. Beauty should not come at the expense of health (of skin or environment)”.

Wondering what the makeup and skincare range at Belora Cosmetics entails? Expect BB creams filled with multi-vitamins and nourishing oils (without silicones), high-intensity vitamin-enriched kajal, waterproof lipsticks enriched with jojoba oil and shea butter, and toxin-free nail polishes to name a few. With Kiara Advani serving as the face of the brand, there is a greater reach and audience building. “We feel there is a deep need for healthier & good-for-you products & this interest has only been fueled by the current pandemic. Skin health has finally started getting the attention that it deserves. I feel makeup is at the same junction where skincare was a few years back with customers demanding effective yet clean/healthier options,” she concludes, talking about the future of the clean and safe beauty model that Belora Cosmetics holds so close to its core.

All Images: Courtesy Belora Cosmetics.