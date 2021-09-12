Why having a good beauty routine before a Zoom meeting is important

Daily routine = eat, sleep, work, few zoom meetings, and an occasional glass of wine. By now, a lot of us are working from home. The question remains are you skincare and makeup ready for zoom meetings?

Between finding enough desk space and finding the motivation to actually get work done at home, #WFH has also given rise to an aspect of work-life that we didn’t have to deal with too much before. The conference call: can you even say you’re part of the team if you’re not constantly in one?

A marvel of modern technology, conference calls and video group chats have seen a surge since we can’t all be in the same room together anymore. Although it’s a great means to communicate, it can be awkward in many ways. Is Person A’s microphone connected? Does Person B realise they never shut off their front-facing camera? OMG! Is that a Siberian Husky in Person C’s background?

Creeping aside, conference calls have also made us a little vainer. How do you look good in a call? How can you convince your boss you didn’t just wake up? How can you maintain a professional aura if you’re calling from what is essentially the corner of your bedroom? Along with that, how do you make sure your anxiety and stress are not showing?

A good skincare and beauty routine is important here only because it’s proven to ease anxiety. Besides that, it also gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling alongside increased focus, and let’s not forget that a daily routine can uplift your day like no other. The first thing you should do at a time like now is to manage your daily routine like you are heading to work. The lost feeling of control will be gained by good habits and imposed systems. How does one maintain that? Make your bed, keep your beauty routine simple, and add a relaxing bath. That’s how you keep your WFH routine normal and anxiety-free.

Here, we’ve put together a quick and handy makeup guide for you. Consider it as an essential kit for how to look less sleepy, more alert, and ready to rumble and rock this #WFH thing.