Why having a good beauty routine before a Zoom meeting is important

Daily routine = eat, sleep, work, few zoom meetings, and an occasional glass of wine. By now, a lot of us are working from home. The question remains are you skincare and makeup ready for zoom meetings?
Between finding enough desk space and finding the motivation to actually get work done at home, #WFH has also given rise to an aspect of work-life that we didn’t have to deal with too much before. The conference call: can you even say you’re part of the team if you’re not constantly in one?
A marvel of modern technology, conference calls and video group chats have seen a surge since we can’t all be in the same room together anymore. Although it’s a great means to communicate, it can be awkward in many ways. Is Person A’s microphone connected? Does Person B realise they never shut off their front-facing camera? OMG! Is that a Siberian Husky in Person C’s background?
Creeping aside, conference calls have also made us a little vainer. How do you look good in a call? How can you convince your boss you didn’t just wake up? How can you maintain a professional aura if you’re calling from what is essentially the corner of your bedroom? Along with that, how do you make sure your anxiety and stress are not showing?
A good skincare and beauty routine is important here only because it’s proven to ease anxiety. Besides that, it also gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling alongside increased focus, and let’s not forget that a daily routine can uplift your day like no other. The first thing you should do at a time like now is to manage your daily routine like you are heading to work. The lost feeling of control will be gained by good habits and imposed systems. How does one maintain that? Make your bed, keep your beauty routine simple, and add a relaxing bath. That’s how you keep your WFH routine normal and anxiety-free.
Here, we’ve put together a quick and handy makeup guide for you. Consider it as an essential kit for how to look less sleepy, more alert, and ready to rumble and rock this #WFH thing.
Your eyes are often the first thing that people notice and are one of the first things that can look really bad on camera. Regardless of whether you indulged in a Netflix rom-com binge the night before, or whether you’re just naturally tubbier in the mornings, here’s where concealer is your friend. Start with a cooling eye cream like the Sugar Aquaholic Hydrating Stick, and then apply the brightening fix like the Estee Lauder Double Wear Instant Fix Concealer 24H Concealer + Hydra Prep under your eyes. We also love Benefit Cosmetics Erase Paste Brightening Concealer for this.
We’ll admit that we’re all sleeping a little later and waking up a little later. This doesn’t mean your boss needs to know though. Mascara can work wonders for opening up and widening the eyes — even if it’s 9 am and you’re not used to this anymore and you don’t feel like it just yet. We love Tom Ford Emotionproof Mascara in Noir because it’s a classic that never fails us, really. Go the extra mile and prime your eyelashes (it’s a thing) with this Marc Jacobs Velvet Prime Epic Lash if you want to make those peepers pop. Honourable mention: Smashbox Super Fan Mascara.
This one depends on how much time you have, and how much effort you want to put into your look. As a general rule, mere mascara can do the trick. However, if you do want to add a bit of depth to your look, going for a nude eyeshadow palette will definitely freshen things up. You’ll never go wrong with an Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, though we also love the Stila Matte ‘N Metal Eye Shadow Palette. Both are subtle, non-smokey, and easy on the eyes. The key thing is to not overdo it, and definitely don’t go for a dark smokey eye. It’s a business meeting, not Happy Hour.
The camera can be quick to flush out any colour and make you look extra pale (read: tired, and not alive-looking). Add a bit of blush to your cheeks to give it some dimension and rosy freshness. It’s a quick way to give your face some definition, and especially cream blush can make things look more natural too. We love the Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush for a nice, quick fix. After all, ain’t nobody got time for contouring.
If you’re anything like us, there’s no way you would forget your brows because your brows are the first thing you pay attention to when you sit down to prep your face. Even when working from home, this shouldn’t change. Your eyebrows have a way of framing your face and bringing together your whole look, making you look extremely put together in front of the camera. Be sure to clearly define your brows, using a great eyebrow pencil like the Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Pencil. Lest we forget, your brows are a way to allow people to read your body language and facial expressions/emotions even without words. They’re essential for even basic communication.
Nobody sits at home in a bright red lip at 9:30 am casually answering emails — or do they? If you do not fall into this category, there’s no need to fake it. Really bright lipstick can look a bit weird on camera, and a conference call is not really the time to get adventurous and try out an out-of-the-box shade. Keep it natural and elegant with pinkish hues. Lip liners are also a great option for a naturally tinted lip look. For this, the Sephora Lip Liner To Go in 4 Deep Ruby is a fine option. Other lip options include Satin lipsticks that look effortless and a tinted lip balm or even a lip oil. Our picks: Guerlain Kiss Kiss Lip Balm; Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Replenish Lip Balm and the Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint in Bare Punch.
Definitely also brush your teeth (a no-brainer, though you’d be surprised), as you don’t want visible remnants of breakfast, lunch, or last night’s dinner between your pearly whites. Awkward.
Picture: Estee Lauder Lip Balm
Pants are practically useless we heard. Dress yourself up in sunscreen – that’s most important. Because the sun’s rays can also affect you even on a cloudy day and even if you are indoors. Look for one that has blue-light protection because the light waves from your laptops can cause dull and ageing skin. Wear Shiseido Perfect UV Protector Wetforce Very Water-Resistant Hydrofresh Sunscreen before your next hour-long video call and you’ll look impeccable.
For starters, definitely brush it. You may not even need to wash it, but certainly don’t go for a wild voluminous look for conference calls. It’ll look like bed hair, which is sexy in real life but appears messy and lazy in a serious video chat. Putting up your hair can also give you a more serious edge. We heard that a banana bun is all the rage these days on Instagram, here’s a tutorial.
Overnight face masks can help you give a glow, and that means sticking to an iconic one like the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask or the L’occitane Aqua Réotier Mineral Moisture Mask. They come with active ingredients like hyaluronic acid and target skin issues like acne, redness, dark spots, and dryness. Pop in a cute lip mask for that extra nourishing effect too, this Laneige lip mask in Green Apple is a winner on all counts.
A well-hydrated face is the epitome of youth and shows that you are well-rested. So, make sure you invest in gel creams like Clinique iD BB Gel and water creams like Etude House Moistfull Collagen Water Jelly Cream to add moisture. On a side note: Drink loads of water every two hours.
Whenever you feel that your skin is looking tired or dull, or just before you enter a meeting – spray a neat rose mist, or any face mist to add moisture, make your skin shine and to feel fresh as a daisy. Our pick: The Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist Bela.