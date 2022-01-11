Year of the Tiger makeup collections we spotted with an eye of a tiger

2022 is known as the Year of the Tiger, and makeup brands wanted to bring their products to the celebration. Here are some brands that have come out with their own outstanding Year of the Tiger makeup collections.

Who doesn’t love a good makeup collection that revolves around a particular theme? Brands ensure that everything from the products to the packaging resonates with the concept or trends of that time. With 2022 deemed the Year of the Tiger, cosmetic brands have introduced their Lunar New Year collections resonating with the theme. We’ve compiled some brands with incredible Year of the Tiger makeup collections that we can’t wait to try. The packaging and products all have designs aligned with the Tiger, looking absolutely gorgeous.

Brands that have introduced Year of the Tiger makeup collections:

M.A.C. Cosmetics

M.A.C cosmetics’ Year of the Tiger makeup collection consists of an eyeshadow palette, a stunning highlighter, some brushes and lipsticks. The packaging of the whole line consists of a peony colour, with shades of purple and a tiger, too. Nine different shades make up the palette, most warm tones corresponding to the theme. The highlighter is a liquid-powder one that leaves a luminous finish and looks beautiful on all skins. The lipsticks consist of one in bullet packaging with three gorgeous shades and another in a liquid lipstick format that has a mousse-like texture and comes in four shades. The two brushes are great for powders and creams, one being a blush brush and the other for blending.

Shiseido

Shiseido introduced three skincare editions in their Year of the Tiger makeup collection. These Year of the Tiger editions feature an Ultimune Power Infusing serum, a Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming cream, and a Future Solution LX Enmei Ultimate Luminance serum. In collaboration with fashion designer Angel Chen, each product has a limited edition design with a mix of red and gold and combines traditional tiger imagery with contemporary elements to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The brand’s motive with these editions remains the same— to help us take care of our skin by enabling us to replenish and nourish it.

Laura Mercier

The Laura Mercier Year of the Tiger makeup collection consists of a blush and a cushion foundation. Both products come in a limited edition red with gold details packaging, fitting the theme for 2022 perfectly. The blush is a long-lasting, sheer powder blush with a tiger embossed to celebrate the Year of the Tiger. It is buildable and smooth on the skin, looking great with liquid or powder makeup. The cushion foundation is weightless, like the blush, and has buildable coverage. The foundation infused with Diamond Powder providing an even-toned luminous effect onto the skin is available in three shades.

Clinique

Not only will you get three skincare products but also a popping highlighter in the Clinique Year of the Tiger makeup collection. Each product is limited edition and comes in beautiful red and gold packaging with a Tiger in the packaging incorporated in any manner possible, symbolising the Year of the Tiger. The first product in the line is the Clinique Cheek Pop highlighter that leaves your skin glowing, formulated with light-reflecting shimmer and has an embossed tiger. The second product is the Jumbo Dramatically Different moisturising lotion, which comes in a gel formula too, and is dermatologist-developed, softening, smoothening and improving the skin. It quickly absorbs into the skin, giving a youthful-looking glow. Lastly, we have the Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter serum that improves dark spots, age spots and acne scars.

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty never fails to impress us with new products. Like with any new release, the Year of the Tiger makeup collection is an incredible line with a stunning eyeshadow palette and lipstick. The limited-edition Obessesions palette has nine easy-to-blend formulas and is a mix of mattes, shimmer and foil eyeshadows with great shades to create some fierce looks. The collection also features a limited-edition matte liquid lipstick formulated to last eight hours and infused with antioxidants to help moisturise the lips. The eyeshadow palette has the design of a Tiger on it, and the lipstick’s packaging is similar to Huda Beauty’s evergreen lipsticks but with a Tiger strategically placed, making it seem like the lipstick’s in between its teeth.

Gucci Beauty

Gucci Beauty has launched a Rouge à Lèvres Voile lipstick as their Year of the Tiger makeup collection. The lipsticks are a reinvented and newly designed limited-edition version of the Rouge à Lèvres Voile red lipsticks and come in a trio. Although a part of the Year of the Tiger collection, the packaging does not incorporate any tiger but has a porcelain effect ivory lacquered tube with a vintage-inspired design. The lipstick has a sheer finish and glides smoothly onto the lips, coming in three gorgeous shades. Due to its semi-transparent colour, one can also apply the lipstick on their cheeks as a soft substitute for blush.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury has introduced three products as the Year of the Tiger makeup collection. The first product is the Airbrush Flawless Finish powder packaged in a new and limited-edition lucky red tiger print packaging. The powder is available in four shades, making it suitable for all skin tones and hues. The second product is the Charlotte’s Magic Limited Edition cream that fans of the brand are aware of, but now part of the brand’s Year of the Tiger collection. The product is a beautiful blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, Hyaluronic acid, Aloe Vera, and Bionymph Peptide, which helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles. The collection’s final product is a matte lipstick created collaborating with three Asian celebrity superstars, making it all the more exceptional. The lipsticks are refillable and adorn the Year of the Tiger designs. It features a 3D glow pigment enriched with orchid extract and comes in three shades.

Estée Lauder

The Year of the Tiger makeup collection from Estée Lauder is nothing less than gorgeous featuring, a Perfecting Setting Powder compact, the Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex and the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronised Recover, both repackaged in red containers. The Perfecting Setting Powder compact is a collectable translucent powder used to diffuse and blur imperfections, featuring an embossed tiger fitting the theme. The Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex is the brand’s top serum now packaged in the lucky red bottle with a Year of the Tiger design. It is an evergreen product of the brand that has been a favourite for several as it helps hydrate the skin, making it look healthier. The Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronised Recover brightens, hydrates and revives the eyes, infused with Hyaluronic Acid.

Hero Image Courtesy: Trendmood & Huda Beauty Shop Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: Yana and Makeup Instagram.