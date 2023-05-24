Relish the goodness of mangoes with these mango skincare products

The cult favourite fruit aka mango is all set to come out of hiding and conquer the summer months like always. Mangoes are not just a mere source of uplifting our mood during the summer months, instead, they are also a way to make sure our skin is in the best of its health. Our curation of mango skincare products shows you how you can get the goodness of the fruit without eating it.

It’s getting hotter in here with each passing month, courtesy of the summer sun beaming as bright as it can. So, right before you run off to a hilly destination or decide to turn into a water baby at a tropical destination it’s time to switch your skincare practises and turn to summer-friendly ingredients. Yes, we know what you’re thinking about, it’s time for the queen of summers and the king of fruits aka mangoes to come out from hiding. Mangoes are not just a constant source of joy during the summer months, but they’re also capable of keeping several skincare concerns at bay. Greasy and heavy skincare products are a no-go when it comes to summer skincare. Hence we resort to lightweight and hydrating ingredients rich in antioxidants just like the star ingredient mango. Speaking of which, if you’re keen on having a detailed insight into the pros of mango skincare products then here we have Dr. Nishita Ranka (director and founder of Dr Nishita’s Clinic for Skin Hair and Aesthetics) unveiling the pros and cons lying beyond the juicy layer of the cult favourite fruit.

Dermatologist, Dr Nishita Ranka’s views on mango skincare products

Mango skincare products have gained popularity in recent years due to the numerous benefits associated with mangoes and their extracts. Here are some pros and cons of using mango-based skin care products:

Pros of mango skincare products:

Nutrient-rich: Mangoes are packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants, which are beneficial for the skin. These

nutrients help nourish the skin, improve its texture, and promote a healthy complexion.

Moisturising properties: Mangoes are high in natural sugars, which can help retain moisture in the skin. Mango skincare products, such as creams, lotions, and masks, can provide deep hydration and prevent dryness, leaving your skin soft and supple.

Anti-ageing effects: The antioxidants in mangoes can help fight free radicals and protect the skin from oxidative stress, contributing to premature ageing. Regular use of mango-based products may help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

Brightening and rejuvenating: Mangoes contain natural fruit acids like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), which can gently exfoliate the skin, promote cell turnover, and reveal a brighter, more youthful complexion. Mango skincare products can aid in removing dead skin cells and improving overall skin tone.

Cons of mango skincare products:

Potential allergenic reactions: Although mangoes are generally safe for most people, some individuals may have an allergic reaction to them. If you have a known allergy to mangoes, it is advisable to avoid using mango-based skin care products.

Sensitivity to sunlight: Mangoes contain compounds called psoralens, which can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight. While this is not a concern when consuming mangoes, using mango-based products on the skin may increase the risk of sunburn or sun sensitivity. It is important to apply sunscreen when using these products during the day and limit sun exposure.

Individual skin reactions: As with any skin care product, individual reactions can vary. Some people may experience irritation, redness, or breakouts when using mango skincare products due to the presence of other ingredients or their specific skin type. It is recommended to perform a patch test before applying a new product to your entire face or body.

Overall, mango-based skin care products can offer several benefits, such as hydration, anti-ageing effects, and brightening properties. However, it’s essential to consider any personal allergies, sun sensitivity, and individual skin reactions before incorporating them into your routine.

In addition to the above, listed below are a few brands offering a range of the latest mango skincare products, so let us skip to the good part and start adding these to our carts right before they go back to the land of hiding.

Mango skincare products to add to your carts

