8 best Manuka Honey skincare products to add to your beauty regime

Harness the healing power of honey with our topic pick of honey-infused skincare products.
Notably known as a superfood, honey has been used across the ages for its anti-ageing and anti-bacterial properties that heal, hydrate and soothe the skin. A powerhouse ingredient in the beauty world, up there with turmeric, avocado and citrus, honey’s active phytochemicals house an array of benefits. Manuka honey, for instance, contains potent antibacterial properties and also acts as an all-natural exfoliator. Rather than scouting the internet for various DIY skincare recipes, below you’ll find an edit of our favourite honey-infused products that are brightening and nourishing in nature.
Formulated with Manuka honey and Red Ginseng Root, this honey-like texture cream helps to reveal a youthful glow. Kiehl’s ingredients are naturally derived, especially if the ingredient retains 50 percent of its original molecular structure. Other well-known honey skincare products include the Crème de Corps Soy Milk and Honey Body Polish.
Intensely hydrates the skin to deliver a healthy glow. Manuka Honey plumps the skin with moisture, while antioxidant-rich Grape Seed Oil strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and may protect the skin from free radical damage.
A creme cleanser with premium certified Manuka Honey 80+ that works deep in the pores without stripping your natural oils. Calendula Oil soothing, healing and softening properties combine with toning Juniper Essential Oil to remove impurities and makeup without damaging the skin’s natural protective barrier. Rich and nourishing Avocado Oil immediately replenishes to leave skin soft and smooth after every wash. This cleanser will leave your skin feeling clean and refreshed.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil offers the skin all the power of Guerlain-exclusive ingredients: Ouessant black bee honey and exclusive royal jelly. This revolutionary formula combines the power of a serum, the richness of an oil and the freshness of a lotion. The skin appears instantly smoother, plumper, and revitalized. Replenishing micro-drops of oil* are released at the very last minute, leaving the complexion looking radiant.
Global beauty brand Guerlain has created Abeille Royale, a skincare line dedicated to anti-ageing using honey and royal jelly. Each product contains a sun-drenched nectar fragrance, airing with honey notes. Forget Botox, the Eye R Repair Serum has an illuminating eye-lifting effect that reduces puffiness and dark circles.
The ultra-hydrating Forest Essentials Luscious Lip Balm with Alphonso Mango is formulated with fresh Mango purée, organic Bees Wax and Honey, to moisturise, heal and soften dry, chapped lips. It is infused with natural SPF enriched Kokum butter, Mango butter and cold-pressed Sweet Almond oil, which intensely nourish the lips and protect them from environmental aggressors. A coat of this conditioning blend, replenishes, hydrates and preps the lips.
Sourced from New Zealand, Manuka Doctor preserves the natural and purest form of honey to deliver a potent collection of skincare products. Endorsed by celebrity, Kourtney Kardashian, Manuka honey rejuvenates the skin, evens the skin tone and restores the skin’s natural properties.
This moisturising essence-type real mask, enriched with nourishing manuka honey, thoroughly replenishes moisture on dry, rough skin.
Featured and hero image courtesy of Youssef Aboutaleb via Unsplash