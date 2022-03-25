Men in Manicure: 5 celebs elevating the concept of nail art for men

Nail art for men is a thing now! Get inspired by these looks in order to enhance your #ManicureMood and break stereotypes.

Gender neutrality is on top of its game nowadays, from style to trends everything is accessible to both men and women. Just to second that thought we have a list of male celebrities slaying the nail art look. Spot the true blue illustrations of nail art for men.

Men in Manicure: Nail art for men

Well, it’s time to diss the mainstream expectations of women getting ready for their mani-pedi sesh, because you’re about to witness men taking reins in that domain. Furthermore, from being a girly activity to rather being a cool and sporting trend, nail art for men is a ‘thing’ now. B-Town boys to Hollywood hunks we have a ravishing listicle of celebs breaking the monotony and nailing a few nail art looks.

Marc Jacobs

Well, it’s time for us to roll the red carpet as we have the man himself to top the list- Marc Jacobs. Style and Marc Jacobs walk hand in hand, and as we discuss nail art for men, he sure has something to woo us with. Just the way Marc Jacobs is here to slay, likewise his holographic nails are here to stay. He pulls them off with utmost sass making it a huge trend coming your way.

Prateik Babbar

Well, now that’s wicked! How can one not be in awe of this hot-shot look of his? He sure is raising the temperature by just being his natural self. Babbar depicts a perfect instance of nail art for men by nailing a black and white polish look. The graphic motif details along with the separate art for each nail are what catches our eye for details.

Harry Styles

Styles sure is responsible for putting the ‘man’ in manicure. The aura Harry Styles carries is itself one of a kind. He has time and again succeeded in breaking gender stereotypes. Likewise, the star peeps through his ‘all smiles’ black and yellow nail art, from combination to inspiration Harry Styles is worth the hype.

Kartik Aryan

We have got to agree with Kartik Aryan as this most definitely is ‘The Number 1 shot’. This B-town hunk is not just ruling the box office with his splendid performances, but he’s also leveling up his style streak. The actor adds up to the nail art for men collection through his all-black nail paint. The idea of alternate nail paint is what highlights his look on a whole new level.

Sahil Salathia

Here we have Sahil Salathia slaying a bold yet minimal nail polish look. His all-black preference along with the tiny motifs is what catches the eye. Moreover, the intricacy and the sassy touch of white is what contribute to a pinch of panache to his entire look.

Hero Image: Prateik Babbar/IG

Feature Image: The March Jacobs & Prateik Babbar/IG

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more trending updates.