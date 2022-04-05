8 Homegrown labels enhancing the men’s grooming crusade

It’s not just women being conscious about their skincare, we also have men’s grooming going a notch higher with homegrown brands.

If you are under the impression that men’s grooming is an underrated arena well, then you’re in for a surprise. There are several homegrown brands catering to men’s grooming and their products. So, it’s time for us to expand the horizons of the skincare domain and welcome men with open arms to experience the plush range of grooming products. After all, why should girls have all the fun, right?

It’s a grooming spree for men! Men’s grooming brands to try now:

Man Arden

Man Arden tends to demolish the negligence regarding men’s skincare domain. The brand aims at changing the face of men’s grooming. In order to achieve a popular customer base, the brand focuses on curating safe, natural, and chemical-free products for its grooming range. From a natural hair range, beard care to facial treatments the brand offers it all. If you are tending to seek some validation then you must get your hands on their bestsellers, the charcoal face mask and beard and face wash.

Bombay Shaving Company

The next up in line is Bombay Shaving Company taking the lead in the men’s grooming industry. The brand hopped onto the bandwagon of men’s skincare regimes with a splendid range of products. From being the perfect gifting choice for your man to the best range of products to look all decked up for your woman, this brand is your one-stop-shop for men’s grooming. From the refined beard trimmer to the all-purpose charcoal face mask, Bombay Shaving company is well equipped with several bestsellers.

Man Matters

Well, it’s time to take matters into our own hands! As we have ‘Man Matters’ backing us up with a prolific range of clinically approved men’s grooming products. With a well-versed team of experts sitting on board, Man matters is a solution to all your grooming troubles. It encourages you to put your best look forward at all costs. From sexual wellness, hair care solutions, skincare, weight to many more such themes, Man Matters has it all under one roof.

Beardo

Well, this one’s for all your bros and beaus in town! Beardo is yet again a quirky initiative to entertain all your grooming needs pertaining from hair care, beard care, to facial care. The brand decided to ‘Go Green’ and curate its range of men’s grooming products. Their hemp seed oil range is one of the most popular initiatives that grabs all the attention one needs in order to create a mark. Beardo is a proud leader of the hemp wave in India.

India Grooming Club

If you men are all fed up with searching for a specific and suitable range of grooming products well then we have a personalized approach right here for you. India grooming club caters to your grooming needs with an alluring range of personal care products that suit your liking and your skin type. This brand sure is worth giving a shot, so hurry up and customize your grooming range.

The Ustraa

Completely free of unnatural elements, CLS and PARABENS, The Ustraa is all about giving all the men a refreshing range of natural and #Swaggy products. Men’s grooming is treated as a focal domain here. So, from smelling good to looking good, The Ustraa is here to abide by all your grooming needs and requirements.

The Man Company

Well, now this one’s a premium and well-known homegrown brand for men’s grooming. It’s time to man up and choose wisely from this luxurious range of grooming jamboree. Beard care products, premium fragrances to a lot more such products catering to your needs, this brand is all you have been looking for.

Spruce Shave Club

Spice up your grooming collection with Spruce Shave Club and their natural grooming and wellness range. With a refined and intricate amalgamation of technology in the west and natural herbs in our origin, the brand is all about an authentic grooming experience. From ravishing shaving combos to face care, beard care, and even hair care the brand is full of grooming solutions.

Beware, ladies, as men are on their way to woo you with their charm and taking over the decked-up domain of beauty and skincare.

