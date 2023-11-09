Metallics are ruling the skincare space this festive season and how

Gone are the days when gold, platinum and silver were only found in your jewellery collections, these metallics are more than just accessories today. Their main character energy extends to the domain of beauty, courtesy of the rising demand for metallic-infused skincare, and especially with the festive season around we tend to lean towards the charm of these metallics so why not use it in our skincare as well, right?

The glimmer of metallics like gold, silver and platinum is unmatchable especially when they are sitting in your jewellery trunks. But apart from adding their fair share of opulence to your style quotient, these metallics seem quite compatible with skincare. Imagine your precious metals, but in a bottle of moisturiser, oil or serum, it is even more interesting than it sounds. The notion of metallics in skincare has been gaining traction for quite a while now. I’m pretty sure that they are not just enhancing your jewellery collections, but are also taking you a step closer to that glowing skin. Gold, silver or platinum-infused skincare products may have plenty of qualities, but one still needs to have an insight into the formulations and benefits of these products. So, here we have experts weighing in on the fact that why are metallic infused skincare products good for the skin.

Experts on metallic-infused skincare products

Dr Niti Gaur, MD, Fellowship in Cosmetic Dermatology (Singapore, USA), Board Certified Dermatologist Founder of Citrine Clinic, Gurgaon

As a dermatologist, I can provide insights into the use of metallics like gold, silver, and platinum in skincare products:

Gold: Gold has been used in skincare for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is believed to help improve skin elasticity, enhance radiance, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited, and the concentrations of gold used in skincare products may not be sufficient to deliver significant benefits.

Silver: Silver is known for its antimicrobial properties and has been used in wound healing products and bandages. In skin care, silver nanoparticles or colloidal silver are sometimes added for their potential antibacterial or anti-inflammatory effects. While there is some evidence to support their antimicrobial activity, their long-term effects on the skin and overall safety profile require further research.

Platinum: Platinum is often included in skincare products for its antioxidant properties and the potential to enhance skin hydration and radiance. However, research on the specific benefits of platinum in skincare is limited, and more studies are needed to determine its effectiveness.

“It is essential to note that while these metallics may offer potential benefits, their efficacy in skincare products is dependent on various factors such as concentration, formulation, and how they are delivered to the skin. Additionally, individual responses to these ingredients can vary, and some individuals may experience skin sensitivity or irritation. As a dermatologist, I recommend focusing on evidence-based ingredients with proven benefits, such as retinoids, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, which have extensive research supporting their effectiveness in skincare” says Dr Gaur.

Dr. Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore

Gold has been used in skincare for centuries, and for good reason. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it ideal for soothing and protecting the skin. Gold can also help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and promote collagen production, which is essential for maintaining youthful skin. Silver is another metal that has been used in skincare for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Silver can help to reduce acne breakouts, soothe eczema and psoriasis, and promote wound healing. Platinum is a newer addition to the world of skincare, but it is quickly gaining popularity for its anti-ageing benefits. Platinum can help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, improve skin elasticity, and protect the skin from free radical damage.

The effectiveness of metallics in skincare products depends on a number of factors, including the type of metal used, the concentration of metal in the product, and the other ingredients in the product. However, there is a growing body of scientific evidence to support the use of metallics in skincare. For example, a study published in the journal Dermatology and Therapy found that gold nanoparticles were effective in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines in participants with aged skin. Another study, published in the journal Skin Pharmacology and Physiology, found that silver nanoparticles were effective in reducing acne breakouts in participants with acne-prone skin. Overall, metallics can be a beneficial addition to skincare products.

They offer a range of benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-ageing properties. However, it is important to choose products that contain high-quality metallics in effective concentrations.

Tips for choosing metallic skincare products:

Look for products that contain micronised metals. Micronisation is a process that breaks down the metal particles into smaller sizes, which makes them more easily absorbed by the skin.

Choose products that contain other beneficial ingredients, such as antioxidants and vitamins.

Avoid products that contain harsh chemicals or fragrances, as these can irritate the skin.

If you have any concerns about using metallic skincare products, be sure to talk to your dermatologist.

Metallic-infused skincare products

