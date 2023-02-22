Is microneedling capable of bidding your acne scars a permanent adieu? Let’s find out!

What is micro-needling? How does it treat acne scars?

Microneedling is a simple and safe effective type of treatment which is a therapy that utilises an instrument containing rows of very thin microneedles that can penetrate the dermis to a specific depth creating a controlled prick to the skin to encourage the micro punctures to heal rapidly with subsequent stimulation of collagen, elastin fibre production resulting in skin modeling. It helps to break scar tissue and stimulate new collagen. It helps to effectively treat acne scars which could be rolling scars (easiest to treat), box scars, and ice pick scars.

Microneedling has evolved and newer more advanced microneedling devices are available now –

Dermarollers – Older technique – A derma roller is a device with a handle on one end and a roller with fine needles on the other. This device is handheld for the microneedling treatment procedure. The derma roller causes skin injury that can be controlled.

Dermapen 4 – A breakthrough technology in microneedling, the Dermapen delivers microneedling in a segmented manner. It helps target the epidermis perfectly for optimal healing with the 12 needles in the device. It works on advanced oscillating vertical needle (AOVN) technology which enables a gliding action that smoothly flows over the skin to deliver efficient, dramatic, and long-lasting results. It targets and treats concerns like acne scars, dark circles, open pores, fine lines

Fractional radiofrequency microneedling – Microneedling radiofrequency (MNRF) is a skin treatment technique that is minimally invasive. In this treatment, needles deliver radiofrequency to heat up the dermis. This leads to the healing of the affected areas. MNRF is safe and suited to all skin types. It is more advance and works for all kinds of acne scars

Pros & cons of this treatment

Pros of Microneedling:

Relatively short healing time

Well tolerated by patients.

Minimal risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation as in microneedling, the top layer of the epidermis is not damaged.

Can be combined with other acne scars treatments like subcision, chemical peeling, microdermabrasion, and fractional resurfacing maximum-giving benefits

It gives a more permanent result

Fewer side effects

Cons:

Not very effective for ice-pick scars

Need multiple sessions after 4 to 6 weeks

Painful

Not suitable for candidates who have eczema or psoriasis

Not suitable for candidates with active acne

Tips to keep in mind pre and post-treatment

Pre-procedure tips:

Before undergoing the procedure, a detailed history of drugs and creams being used should be shared with the doctor.

Sunscreen before the procedure is a must.

Avoid doing the procedure before any major event or party as a downtime of 2 to three days may be needed.

Post-procedure tips:

Avoid makeup for 24 hours after the treatment

Use of sunscreen is a must

Avoid use of any actives or Retinol for 4 to 5 days after the treatment

Avoid picking on the skin

Avoid taking any painkillers after the treatment.

Apart from such treatments, what would you suggest are a few organic ways to get rid of acne scars for good, especially for the current generation?

Acne scars are depressions, like potholes, in the skin which occur because of the scar tissue pulling the skin and creating different types of scars like Box scars, rolling scars, or ice pick scars. Hence, to improve the skin, the scar tissue needs to be replaced with healthy collagen tissue and no organic or natural way can improve this, besides a treatment.