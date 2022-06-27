Mom-to-be Sonam A Kapoor on the highs and lows of her pregnancy journey

As the recently appointed ambassador for The Moms Co., we catch up with Sonam A Kapoor on the new phase in life and lifestyle choices ranging from a new skincare routine to adapting her style to her body. In a candid conversation, mom-to-be Sonam A Kapoor talks about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy as well as embracing and caring for her body.

Sonam A Kapoor’s association with The Mom’s Co. began way before her pregnancy, “I’ve been using The Moms Co.’s products for a while now. I suffer from eczema and their Natural Sensitive Skin Lotion has worked wonderfully for me.” So a collaboration with the brand was only an organic transition, “Though the brand was known to me, the collaboration was a happy surprise. After my pregnancy announcement, Malika’s (Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co.) team reached out and after hearing her story, I knew it was the perfect partnership. The Moms Co.’s brand beliefs and foundation resonate with me as I always look out for skincare options that are natural, toxin-free and come with proof of performance.” Celebrity pregnancies draw much curiosity and it was only natural to ask Kapoor all about hers. From the loss of sleep, a new skincare regime to how she aces maternity style, here’s everything you wanted to know about Sonam A Kapoor’s pregnancy journey.

Sonam A Kapoor on her pregnancy journey, skincare regime and maternity style:

What are you most excited about this new phase in your life?

While being tough, the journey of becoming a mother is an enriching experience in itself. I have been pampered by all my family members, making this phase very special. However, I am most excited about becoming a new mother very soon and showering all my love and care to the baby. I am sure the new chapter in life will be very challenging but equally wonderful.

One good and one bad experience during pregnancy?

While we are thrilled and ready for our new phase of life, this journey to motherhood has been tough, particularly the first three months. They were difficult in ways I wasn’t expecting. My body is changing every day, in addition to nausea and exhaustion. It has also affected my sleep routine. Despite all these changes, I’ve never loved, embraced, or cared for my body and wellness more than now.

Has your beauty routine changed during pregnancy? If yes, can you share details on what you’re using and not using.

Yes, definitely. My beauty routine has certainly changed post-pregnancy. I’m being very careful about what I apply to my skin because if you want to carry another life within you, you must appreciate and take care of yourself. I don’t make any compromises on the skincare products that I apply. Three products are essential for me in the morning: vitamin C serum, tinted sunblock, and lip tint. I usually prefer The Moms Co. Natural Vitamin C range as it makes my skin hydrated, brighter, and clearer. To remove makeup and sunblock at night, I use a makeup remover, cleansing balm, and cleansing lotion. In the end, I apply an under-eye cream to hydrate the delicate eye area, a heavy moisturiser to the face and neck, and lip balm.

Are there any DIYs you follow especially during pregnancy?

I add rosehip oil to The Moms Co. products for my stretch marks as an added precaution. I use a lot of aroma therapy oils in my bathtub when I take a soak – I mix lavender and rose essential oils with bath Epsom salts.

What do you eat in a day to stay healthy?

Nowadays, I have a lot of protein such as eggs, salmon and local fish that I manage to get in London and Bombay as it is very good for the baby’s brain.

How do you keep yourself active during this time?

I have been doing Pilates every day, as well as short 20-minute walks three times a day.

Your tip on acing maternity style?

Fashion comes naturally to me. I have always ensured to ace all my looks. From walking the red carpet or attending award functions, I have put in my best efforts to stay glamorous every time I step out. To me, maternity is all about unwinding, staying healthy, and doing things that make me happy. Even now, I’m experimenting with my looks to find the right balance of style and comfort in the clothes I wear. You can see me wearing more kaftans, line dresses, and flowy silhouettes. A word of advice to all the beautiful pregnant women out there: stay true to your style and feel comfortable all the time.

All Images: Courtesy Sonam A Kapoor Instagram.