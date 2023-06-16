Mud mask v/s clay mask: A detailed guide into the difference between mud and clay masks

Taking a break from the daily humdrum and watching the summer slip away with a mask on? Yes, please! Mud and clay masks have dominated our skincare regimes for quite a while now, so here we are with a detailed guide on the difference between the two.

Beauty always comes with a vision of relaxation and tranquillity, and in my vision, I’m always lying around with a mask and cucumbers on my eyes, sounds tempting right? Sure it does! As one speaks of masks and facials, we know that mud and clay masks are the solutions to almost all our skin troubles. But right before you kick back and enjoy your beauty regimen you should know the difference between the aforementioned masks. The two sure are well-versed when it comes to rejuvenating your skin. But differentiating between the healing properties of the two is also extremely important. Given the plenty of options it can be overwhelming to decide which one to choose from, so here we have Dr Chytra V Anand giving us a detailed insight into mud and clay masks.

Celebrity dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand differentiates between mud and clay masks

“Clay masks and mud masks are different from each other in terms of their composition and properties. Clay masks are primarily made of different types of clay, such as bentonite clay, kaolin clay, or French green clay. These clays are rich in minerals like silica, magnesium, and calcium. Clay masks are known for their ability to absorb excess oil, unclog pores, and remove impurities from the skin. They are beneficial for oily or acne-prone skin as they help to control sebum production and minimise the appearance of pores. Clay masks can also exfoliate the skin gently, leaving it smoother and more refined. Clay masks adapt easily to actives and are hence suitable for skincare regimens for exfoliating and boosting skin” says Dr Chytra V Anand

“On the other hand, mud masks typically contain a combination of mineral-rich mud or clay sourced from specific locations, along with other ingredients such as botanical extracts, oils, or vitamins. The mud used in these masks is often derived from natural sources like the Dead Sea or volcanic regions. Mud masks have a wide range of benefits for the skin. They help to detoxify and purify the skin by drawing out impurities, excess oil, and toxins” adds Dr Chytra

Further to conclude she says “While both clay masks and mud masks can offer skincare benefits, their specific formulations and properties may vary. Clay masks are generally more focused on oil control and pore purification or skin exfoliation or smoothness, making them suitable for oily or acne-prone skin or dull skin. Clay masks can be infused with actives making them suitable for stronger masks that work on acne or tan or pigmentation etc. Mud masks, on the other hand, provide a combination of purification, hydration, and nourishment, making them suitable for a variety of skin types, including dry and sensitive skin”

A few mud and clay masks to choose from

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Aminu