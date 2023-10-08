Is mugwort just another skincare ingredient or is it more than that? Let’s find out!

Considering the anti-inflammatory nature and the soothing properties of mugwort, it is safe to claim mugwort skincare is yet another great Korean trend that is here to stay.

Be it viral trends and hacks or experimental ingredients, Korean beauty has dropped some of the most effective skincare products on the beauty bandwagon. They are quite literally worth the hype, and while we’re at it there’s yet another ingredient being lauded by beauty enthusiasts lately – Mugwort. Let’s just say if you’re looking to add yet another ingredient that might do wonders to your skin then Mugwort deserves a spot on that list. Known for being a medicinal weed plant, Mugwort is identified as a healing herb in South Korea due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Even though the traces of Mugwort go way back to Korea, the skincare domain has recently started to embrace the ingredient as a road map to achieve that glass skin. From being rich in antioxidants to being one of the most soothing ingredients in skincare today, Mugwort skincare products most definitely deserve a spot in that routine. I’m sure most of you already know a lot about the benefits of the same, but to elaborate on the use of mugwort in skincare further we have Dr. Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Online Consulting Brand drmanasiskin.com sharing her views on the same.

Expert opinion on mugwort as an ingredient for skincare

“Mugwort is a phenomenal ingredient for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin. Known for its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, it makes for a great ingredient to reduce irritation, itchiness, inflammation, redness, eczema and psoriasis, among many other skincare issues. It even hydrates the skin, whilst unclogging pores of all the dirt, grime and sebum.”

“Loaded with antioxidant powers, mugwort helps enhance the skin’s ability to heal itself and repair free radical damage. Mugwort helps repair a damaged skin barrier and increases skin cell turnover, thus also providing the skin with anti-ageing benefits with its skin texture-improving properties (as it stimulates collagen production). As an ingredient, mugwort inhibits tyrosinase, which makes it a wonderful ingredient to treat hyperpigmentation.” adds Dr Shirolikar

Mugwort skincare products to look out for