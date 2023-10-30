In conversation with Natasha Moor, on her journey, makeup products and ‘Moor’

The beauty bracket is one saturated space and it sure is no easy feat to carve a niche in the same. But despite the crowded situation there are a few who’ve managed to lure beauty connoisseurs in courtesy of their outstanding products and visionary approach, and one such brand that meets this criteria is Natasha Moor Cosmetics by Natasha Moor.

When one is competing with several beauty giants around, the brand has to be a cut above and Natasha Moor Cosmetics is well versed in gaining traction in that case. Known for her girl boss energy, Natasha Moor tends to add her core values into her products hence making the brand even more special. The makeup artist turned businesswoman, Natasha Moor wishes to inspire her following. From that stroke on the cheek to that pop of colour on your lips, each and every product from the brand narrates a tale. Let’s just say that the products from Natasha Moor Cosmetics are like a pep talk we all wish for right before getting all dolled up. Digging further into her journey we decided to have a free-wheeling chat with Natasha Moor on all things beauty.

Natasha Moor talks about all things beauty

What actually urged you to kickstart your own makeup line?

I was compelled to start my own brand because I couldn’t find products that truly catered to the diverse range of skin tones, especially those of my Southeast Asian clients. The market lacked shades of reds, nudes, and pinks that harmonized well with their skin. Everything available either felt uncomfortable, too vivid or had the wrong undertone. Additionally, I identified a broader need for products that could evoke an inner sense of beauty. The beauty industry often seems superficial, and growing up, I had unrealistic beauty ideals that contributed to my own insecurities and mental health issues.

How would you say your brand and your products represent your notion about beauty?

Recognizing the transformative potential of makeup to boost confidence and promote kindness, I felt compelled to create products that would empower everyone around me. My belief has always been that beauty is a form of self-expression, and it truly lies in the eye of the beholder. For me, beauty radiates from within when someone possesses a pure heart and good intentions. I’ve always aimed to make people feel good through makeup, as I’ve noticed how it can positively impact one’s demeanour. When you feel good about your appearance, you tend to exude kindness and confidence.

After being in the industry for so long how would you say Indian beauty standards and norms have changed? And where do you think we still lack?

Over the years, I’ve witnessed a significant shift in Indian beauty standards and norms. It fills me with pride to see more people embracing their natural skin colours. In the past, as a makeup artist working with brides, I encountered clients who wanted to appear significantly lighter in complexion. This used to upset me profoundly, and there were times when I refused such requests. It was disheartening to hear clients express concerns about their skin colour and fear that they wouldn’t be accepted because of it. To me, every skin tone is beautiful, and makeup should enhance one’s features and natural beauty, not alter their skin colour.

What is Natasha Moor’s advice to all the beauty connoisseurs out there?

Makeup should be a reflection of how it makes you feel rather than blindly following trends. I’ve never been one to adhere strictly to trends because true beauty is about how you feel about yourself. If there’s something you love about yourself, embrace it. See it, feel it, believe it, and surround yourself with people who uplift you rather than bring you down. The most crucial step in feeling beautiful is cultivating self-love and positive relationships.

For those aspiring to be makeup artists, my biggest piece of advice is to go above and beyond to make your clients feel the love and appreciation they deserve. To me, beauty is synonymous with love, whether it’s self-love or the love you radiate towards the people around you. True beauty transcends makeup—it’s a reflection of the love you carry within.

Tell us a little something about how your products are a cut above.

As a Makeup Artist, I started Natasha Moor Cosmetics with a simple yet powerful mission: to inspire and empower people worldwide. It all began as a dream, but it’s become my life’s passion. I’ve discovered that there’s nothing quite like the feeling of boosting someone’s confidence through makeup.

Our products are more than just makeup; they’re made with love and purpose. We believe in spreading positivity, and you can see that in the names of our products. They’re carefully crafted to bring a little extra positivity into your day.

Quality matters to us, so we spend 2 to 3 years perfecting our products. We want you to have the best, whether you’re on the go or getting ready at home. That’s why our products come in beautiful cases with handy mirrors.

Natasha Moor Cosmetics isn’t just a makeup brand; it’s a journey of self-expression, confidence, and spreading beauty both inside and out. We’re excited to continue inspiring and empowering people everywhere, one makeup product at a time.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Natasha Moor Cosmetics