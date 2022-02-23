Biggest beauty trends we spotted at the New York Fashion Week 2022

New York Fashion Week 2022 make us want to sashay the neighbourhoods in these stunning beauty trends.

The hair, makeup, and nails of a model are vital puzzle pieces that help complete the story that the designer is attempting to convey. From glassy skin to unexpected pops of colour, here are the New York Fashion Week beauty trends that emerged throughout fashion week.

Biggest beauty trends spotted at the New York Fashion Week

During NYFW, our eyes were glued to the runways, scanning for the next big trends. From the bejewelled hair parts seen at the Bronx and Banco show to the bold 80s-inspired blush looks seen at the Christian Cowan presentation, it’s clear that we’re entering an exciting season for beauty. Let’s look at these trends

Statement Ponytails

Pulling one’s hair back has never been more of an eye-catching fashion moment. Naeemah LaFond, a hairstylist at Sergio Hudson, created show-stopping ponytails with a gold wire-embellished base and a cascade of voluminous curls. Ulla Johnson’s sleek low ponytails were wrapped in printed fabrics from the collection by hairstylist Bob Recine.

Bouquet Eyes

Leave it to the legendary Pat McGrath to provide us with an out-of-the-box look. “We were obsessed with the idea of creating human bouquets,” she says. “Shayne wanted everyone to feel like creatures from the forest. Each look is a work of art.” For the look, she used a bright red pigment on her eyes and embellished the lashes with stems.

Glass Skin

This fashion week brought additional uniqueness to flawless skin in the form of impossibly dewy finishes. A generous yet well-blended dab of balmy highlighter along the upper cheekbones brought almost bare complexions to life at Proenza Schouler. Then, at the request of the designer skin-care guru, Tata Harper offered ultra-hydrating, plumping facials to give skin a “mermaid-like” effect. Finally, at Ulla Johnson, makeup artist Romy Soleimani repurposed a satin lipstick on the highs of the cheeks toward the temples for a more radiant “high flush” finish, as well as tapped luminous eye cream on the temples for “natural sheen.”

Icy Knots

Lacy Redway, Unilever global stylist and celebrity hair artist, styled sleek, glossy knots for the LaQuan Smith show. “I wanted the hair to compliment the glamour we know and love from LaQuan Smith,” Redway says. “Without a single strand out of place, we kept the hair bold, sleek, and frozen in place.”

Bejewelled Parts

The Bronx and Banco’s latest collection is inspired by 80s megawatt glamour, and the hair looks matched that. Moroccanoil artistic director Kevin Hughes created the models’ bejewelled hair parts, which immediately drew our attention.

Gravity-Defying Updos

By the end of the week, natural hair had reached new heights. Model Indira Scott had her signature cascade of plaits slung into a ceiling-bound ponytail and tall intricate updo by hairstylist Mideyah Parker done at Collina Strada. Shortly after, Sade Keinu strutted down the runway at No Sesso with a sky-high, sculptural updo that was nothing short of show-stopping.