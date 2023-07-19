Nykaa Hot Pink Sale 2023: Best deals on beauty products to bag right now

It’s time to rejoice, skincare aficionados as the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale is almost here. Amid the biggest offers on the best beauty brands, we shine the spotlight on deals that you must not miss!

The best way to make the most of the sale is to have your cart ready with your favourites. So, when the Hot Pink Sale at Nykaa goes live, you can quickly scan through the Pink Box and grab the best offers. Here’s your chance to shop top brands like Nykaa Cosmetics, Plum, Lakme, Huda Beauty, Cetaphil, Maybelline New York and luxury beauty labels like M.A.C, Huda Beauty and Lancôme.

Starting 21 July 2023, from 4 pm onwards, numerous offers and discounts on top beauty brands will be live on the e-commerce platform. Even though the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale’s last date is yet to be announced, get your hands on blockbuster deals at the earliest to make sure your favourite products don’t go out of stock.

Nykaa Hot Pink Sale – Best offers, deals & discounts

Makeup

Nykaa is a one-stop destination for authentic and finely curated makeup products. At the Hot Pink Sale, you can get everything — from everyday items to the world’s most prestigious makeup brands — at unbelievable prices. Some of the renowned brands include Huda Beauty, Maybelline New York, Lakme, Kay Beauty, and M.A.C. It’s the best time to stock up on lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, foundations, mascara, and a lot more.

Skincare

Whether you have a solid skincare regime in place or are looking to revamp your existing one, it’s the best time to stock up on skincare items from trustworthy, prestigious brands. At the Hot Pink Sale, you can find moisturisers, sunscreens, face oils and masks, serums, face washes, and more. Brands such as Olay, Estee Lauder, Lakme, Cetaphil, and many others have their best products on never-before-seen offers.

Body care

If you’re thinking of pampering yourself with a refreshing and hydrating routine, Nykaa’s body care assortment at the Hot Pink Sale is the best place to start. Stock up on moisturising lotions, body washes, shower gels, body serums, body scrubs, and a lot more. Grab the best deals on body care products from top-notch brands like Bath & Body Works, Vaseline, Nivea, Dove, The Body Shop, and many more.

Hair care

Whatever the season, hair care is an everyday ritual. Restock your daily hair oils, hair masks, conditioners, shampoos, and hair serums with the best offers available at the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale. You will find hair products from top brands like Wella, Schwarzkopf Professional, Plum, Aravi, The Body Shop, and many more at unbelievable prices.

Luxe

For those who like to indulge in some luxury self-care, the Hot Pink Sale is a treasure trove of amazing deals on luxe beauty products. Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, YSL Libre, Dermalogica, and many other international brands are on incredible deals. Bag special offers on luxe serums, scrubs, shampoos, makeup, perfumes, and much more.

Fragrances

It cannot get any better at the Hot Pink Sale on Nykaa as the most heavenly fragrances from well-known brands are up for grabs at the best prices. Bulgari, Lovechild Masaba, Salvatore Ferragamo, Guess and Clinique are some of the best perfume brands on sale.

The Nykaa Hot Pink Sale is the perfect opportunity to make your styling and grooming dreams come true. Get the best deals on straighteners, curlers, blow-dryers, hair dryers, and electric hair removers from top brands like Vega, Braun, Alan Truman, and many others.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Nykaa)