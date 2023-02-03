facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Nykaa Pink Love Sale 2023: Top offers to cop at this Valentine’s day sale
Nykaa Pink Love Sale 2023: Top offers to cop at this Valentine’s day sale
Beauty & Grooming
03 Feb 2023 10:00 AM

Nykaa Pink Love Sale 2023: Top offers to cop at this Valentine’s day sale

Anushka Narula

Every beauty and skincare enthusiast loves a good bargain on their favourite products, right? Even those with full beauty racks don’t mind price cuts. If you want to stock up on your favourite products while also picking up a few new ones for your beauty stash, Nykaa’s Pink Love Sale is coming soon! Here’s everything you need to know about Nykaa’s Valentine’s Day sale.

Nykaa Valentine’s Day sale categories

The Nykaa Pink Love Sale, known for spectacular deals and irresistible discounts across all beauty brands, is one of the most anticipated sales around Valentine’s Day week. From makeup to skin to hair to bath & body to luxe to fragrance to appliances to wellness and lastly to Valentine’s Day gifts, they have amazing bargains on everything and the sale will go live on their website and their app, making it one of the greatest times to stock up on all your favourites and get your hands of some new products as well.

Nykaa Valentine’s Day sale – Top brands

Some of the top brands giving amazing offers are Kay Beauty, Maybelline, Lakmé, Plum, L’Oréal Paris, Neutrogena, Schwarzkopf Professional, Smashbox, The Ordinary, MAC, Bobbi Brown and many more.

Here are some of the best deals to cop on Nykaa Pink Love sale

Makeup

Always put on your game face! Check out some of the top beauty brands such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Lakmé, Kay Beauty, and many more that are giving incredible discounts.

Grab the best makeup offers here

Skincare

Give your skin the TLC it needs by splurging on these top skincare brands that are offering amazing discounts

Grab the best skincare offers here

Haircare

Indulge your locks with top-tier haircare products from top brands.

Grab the best haircare offers here

Bath and Body

Pamper your body with the most sumptuous bath and body care products from the best brands. From exquisite body washes that leave you smelling like a dream to mild scrubs for a deep cleansing, stock up on everything this Valentine’s Day!

Grab the best bath and body offers here

Slash and save

Slash the price of your favourite combos and add it to your pink box

Slash and Save here

Nykaa Valentine’s Day sale: Date and timings

The Nykaa Pink Love sale 2023 will begin on 6 February at 4 pm and will continue until 12 January.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is the Nykaa valentine's day sale only for paid members?

Answer: No, the Nykaa Valentine's Day sale 2023 is for all users.

Question: Do I need Prime account to see the Nykaa valentine's day sale?

Answer: No, all users can see Nykaa's Valentine's day sale.

Question: Is everything discounted on the Nykaa valentine's day sale?

Answer: No, not all products are discounted during the sale. However, the majority of the brands provide good deals.

Question: When is the Nykaa valentine's day sale?

Answer: The Nykaa Pink Love sale 2023 will begin on February 6 at 4 pm.

Question: Which products are worth buying in the Nykaa valentine's day sale?

Answer: Skincare, haircare and bodycare products are some of the must-buys during the sale.

Valentine's Day Nykaa's pink love sale Nykaa's valentine's day sale
Nykaa Pink Love Sale 2023: Top offers to cop at this Valentine’s day sale

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.