Nykaa Pink Love Sale 2023: Top offers to cop at this Valentine’s day sale

Every beauty and skincare enthusiast loves a good bargain on their favourite products, right? Even those with full beauty racks don’t mind price cuts. If you want to stock up on your favourite products while also picking up a few new ones for your beauty stash, Nykaa’s Pink Love Sale is coming soon! Here’s everything you need to know about Nykaa’s Valentine’s Day sale.

Nykaa Valentine’s Day sale categories

The Nykaa Pink Love Sale, known for spectacular deals and irresistible discounts across all beauty brands, is one of the most anticipated sales around Valentine’s Day week. From makeup to skin to hair to bath & body to luxe to fragrance to appliances to wellness and lastly to Valentine’s Day gifts, they have amazing bargains on everything and the sale will go live on their website and their app, making it one of the greatest times to stock up on all your favourites and get your hands of some new products as well.

Nykaa Valentine’s Day sale – Top brands

Some of the top brands giving amazing offers are Kay Beauty, Maybelline, Lakmé, Plum, L’Oréal Paris, Neutrogena, Schwarzkopf Professional, Smashbox, The Ordinary, MAC, Bobbi Brown and many more.

Here are some of the best deals to cop on Nykaa Pink Love sale

Makeup

Always put on your game face! Check out some of the top beauty brands such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Lakmé, Kay Beauty, and many more that are giving incredible discounts.

Skincare

Give your skin the TLC it needs by splurging on these top skincare brands that are offering amazing discounts

Haircare

Indulge your locks with top-tier haircare products from top brands.

Bath and Body

Pamper your body with the most sumptuous bath and body care products from the best brands. From exquisite body washes that leave you smelling like a dream to mild scrubs for a deep cleansing, stock up on everything this Valentine’s Day!

Slash and save

Slash the price of your favourite combos and add it to your pink box

Nykaa Valentine’s Day sale: Date and timings

The Nykaa Pink Love sale 2023 will begin on 6 February at 4 pm and will continue until 12 January.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels