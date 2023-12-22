On our radar are these 5 beauty advent calendars to countdown Christmas

‘Tis the season to be jolly, make merry and indulge in the gift of beauty. And what better way to countdown to the holidays than with a carefully curated lineup of beauty advent calendars? Usher in the festive spirit in the form of on-point makeup and well-done skincare this year with these uber-beauty delights! Unwrap sophistication and glamour with Lifestyle Asia India’s top picks for the festive season.

As the holiday season unfolds, revamp that beauty routine and doll up with style celebrating the festivities with a pinch of indulgence. These beauty advent calendars promise to make each day till Christmas a beautiful journey down the road of glamour and self-care. Elevate your festive vibe with these fine beauty treasures, and let the countdown to Christmas begin.

5 of the best beauty advent calendars this Christmas

L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar

Nestled behind each door of the L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar lies a new beauty journey that promises to elevate your routine for the season. Immerse yourself in the luscious surprises, featuring iconic skincare, fragrance, and body care products that give one the best of all aspects that beauty has to offer. From the coveted Shea Butter Hand Cream to the Immortelle Divine Cream and surprise limited edition products, this calendar transforms each day into a pampering ritual.

Dot & Key Fruity Advent Calendar Gift Box

Dot & Key’s Fruity Advent Calendar Gift Box is a burst of natural goodness and instant radiance. Bursting with skincare treasures infused with the essence of fruits, each day brings a delightful surprise. Carefully curated with skincare & self-care treats like glossy lip balms, moisturizers and more that are bound to give your skin a healthy glow. From strawberry dew strobe creams to watermelon-infused goodness, the luxe textures are set to nourish your skin for the winter with organic beauty. let your skin sparkle with vibrance with this gift of the season.

MARS Cosmetics Advent Calendar Box

MARS Cosmetics’ very own Christmas special Advent Calendar Box offers a radiant journey through the festive season with a curated range of 24 surprises. Each day is a new treat for your beauty collection with some of the brand’s most coveted makeup essentials. The additional magic of MARS X Hypd.’s limited-time offerings only elevates t he surprise, making it a countdown to Christmas to remember. Revel in MARS Cosmetics’ promise of a daily dose of joy and wonder and make this Christmas an unforgettable experience. Embrace the allure of the season with glamour.

INNISFREE’s Holiday Collection

Celebrate your Christmas as if it were a sweater-weather white day in Korea with INNISFREE’s K-Beauty extravaganza. INNISFREE’s Holiday Collection unveils a range of products, each inspired by the enchanting beauty of Jeju Island. From hydrating creams to rejuvenating serums all infused with the goodness of a range of ingredients like green tea seed, INNISFREE brings the best of K-glam to your homes with their Advent Calendar. Celebrate the festivities with elegantly designed skincare that not only rejuvenates your skin this winter but is eco-friendly too.

Make-up Studio Christmas Kit

The Make-up Studio Christmas Kit is every makeup aficionado’s dream come true. Come alive with shine this festive season and sparkle like a tree top star with Make-up Studio’s range of products. From the luxurious Matte Lipstick, offering velvety soft lips in intense, long-lasting colours to rocking the perfect lashes with the 4D Extra Black Mascara this kit takes care of all one’s festive glam needs! Top off the glitter and shimmer with the dazzling Jewel Effects in Shine or Sparkle versions, perfect for eyes, face, and body and make a statement at every festive gathering.

Hero image: Courtesy L’Occitane; Feature image : Courtesy MARS Cosmetics