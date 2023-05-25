Op Ed: Aanam Chashmawala on the evolution of beauty content in India

Established beauty content creator Aanam Chashmawala and the founder of Indian beauty brand, Wearified shares her experience on the evolution of beauty content in India.

A decade ago, watching a 30-minute video of someone applying their makeup seemed like a ludicrous idea. More so, if you were someone sharing their two bits of beauty knowledge on platforms like YouTube and personal blogs. Fast forward to 2023 and watching a 30-second makeup tutorial is perhaps the first thing you do every morning. The transition, unlike the ones on Instagram Reels, wasn’t an easy one and witnessing this change has been Aanam Chashmawala.

As one of the original bloggers to see India through its digital revolution, Aanam Chasmawla is a resource of information and candid thoughts. Making her the perfect candidate to talk about the changing face of beauty in India, the establishment of her brand Wearified and the transformation of content from her early days. Aanam Chashmawala recalls her decade-plus journey of content creation in her own words.

Aanam Chashmawala on the changing face of beauty content in India:

“To sit down and pen my thoughts on how much the world of beauty has changed, has been as exciting a thought as intimidating.

I started out as a fashion content creator in 2011, and I still remember the first time I was commissioned by my then-agency to create some beauty content – I was so, so nervous! Why, you ask? Because while I had an interest in it, I just didn’t have confidence in the shades of products I was using. I was so used to mixing foundation shades and lipsticks that I thought looked better on me, that I wouldn’t always arrive at the exact same hue I was happy with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanam C | What When Wear 🇮🇳 (@aanamc)

Cut to 2016, a time when the idea of building my own line of beauty products that fit not just my skin, but also the hot and humid Indian weather, started to brew in my mind. This is before ‘inclusive’ became a buzz word and beauty brands were still not as relevant on social media as they are today.

Over the last decade, the world of beauty has gone through so many changes. It has gone through an evolution of its own kind, that makes it look nothing like it was. One of the fastest growing industries, at the top of the pile for celebrities and influencers to come up with either their own lines or work on collaborations, celebrating diversity the world over like no other industry and of course, one of the most celebrated and propagated businesses on social media.

It makes me happy to see how far we’ve come. We now embrace changes and diversity more than we ever have as a society and this reflects in the way we perceive beauty as well. We’ve gone past looking at acne marks, blemishes or freckles as ‘bad things’ and see more people opting for lighter coverage, more natural finish and barely there makeup. The ‘clean girl aesthetic’ is a big example of this. And even when you see any Wearified visuals, you’ll see how our images and videos have zero edits or filters. Even our shades aren’t colour corrected, and we allow our models to look the way they really do. It was very important to me to have real women in our campaigns, to depict real beauty. We had models – my mum and her friends – in their 60s be the stars of our shoot, as often as we did someone in their 20s. The idea is to normalise all kinds of beauty, and as a brand founder, I can assure you we’re all very inclined in this direction. Another aspect that constitutes the core of our ethos has been the idea of building something truly community driven. To create a brand that wants to create products that there truly is a demand for. As a creator who has been around for over a decade, I feel like I’m placed at that unique advantage point where I get to hear this at the roots, and can then help build that from the brand’s side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanam C | What When Wear 🇮🇳 (@aanamc)

What does the world of beauty have in store for the time to come? I don’t know but I know I’m very excited for it! Platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels have all given rise to more and most fast-moving trends, making the world of beauty at par with, if not even more lucrative than the world of fashion. We’re consuming more than ever, and our audience knows now more than ever exactly what they’re looking for. They’re willing to pay good money for better quality and are more conscious about the brands and products that they get behind. Each of these factors makes the space more dynamic and interesting than ever. There’s been a shift in power: the monopoly used to lie with huge conglomerates because of their ability to price products in a way that no one else could compete with. But now indie brands know how to story tell. How with micro batching production they’re becoming more conscious of the way they’re delivering to the consumer and how to convey that level of detail to the audiences.

I’m excited for the next decade. With the focus on female founders, more indie brands and high-quality products, we’re all headed for a better time in the consumption cycle than ever before.”

— As told by Aanam Chashmawala.