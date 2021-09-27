Open your olfactory senses to 5 new scents from homegrown perfume labels

Exciting new launches by our favourite homegrown perfume labels!

We recently came across a post on Instagram’s fashion scandal page, Diet Sabya about the perfume Deepika Padukone wears? The scent in question was so powerful that it leaves a mesmerising trail behind and can be smelt everywhere DP visits. After much research, it was discovered that the perfume in question was none other than ‘Her’ by Narcisco Rodriguez. The floral scent with musky notes is also one that is loved by Katrina Kaif as well.

This sweet-smelling discovery had us wondering about signature scents and what a boon it would be to the Indian perfume industry if a scent of their making made it to popular conversations. While we love our Grasse-produced perfumes, these homegrown perfume labels deserve their due recognition in putting India on the olfactory map.

Sarawak Mazzo by Naso Profumi

After genderless clothing, perfumes have gone from niche to mainstream. Founded by Astha Suri, this artisanal perfumery uses pure extracts from local herbs and spices for their signature fragrances with internationally sourced floral oils. Modernising the attar, Naso Profumi recently launched a genderless fragrance, Sarawak Mazzo (Rs 6,000 for 50ml). It uses a blend of Malaysian Oud as its base. Notes of Indian and Belgian Rose are complimented with Oud Al Ruh, Oud Regia, earthy cedarwood to create this gender-fluid fragrance.



Scentsationally You by Kanelle

New to the homegrown perfume labels space is Kanelle by Kanika Jain’s with ‘Scentsationally You’. The collection is based on the art of perfume layering — a Middle Eastern technique of layering various scents to derive at a signature one. Alluding to the myriad layers of a woman, each perfume can be worn individually or together. They also have a Discovery Set to help you experiment and sample. Kanelle’s Silken Musk (Rs 2,999) is an enigmatic choice with a mix of floral and woody scents exuding notes of nude leather and powdery floral notes.

Oud Imperial by Maison De Fouzdar

A relatively new entrant to the homegrown perfume labels category that is enticing us with its meeting of Middle Eastern Oudh mystique is Maison De Fouzdar. Founded by Dimple Fouzdar, this niche perfumery creates gender fluid fragrances based on emotions and memories. The Oud Imperial Extrait De Parfum (Rs 6,999 for 50ml) is an Oriental-inspired scent that is floral yet heady.

Urbane Night Sky by All Good Scents

Think you have a nose to become a professional perfumer? Then why not give All Good Scents’ Perfumery Training a whiff. Creative Director Rajiv Sheth leads this online workshop that takes you through the 14 fundamental aromas or facets of perfumery and how to create a fragrance that aligns with your personality. If you’re simply looking for a gift, their new launch Urbane Night Sky (Rs 1,499 for 100ml) is a tropical scent with calming notes of rosemary and clove buds.

Devdar Spring by Bombay Perfumery x Pahadi Local

A collaboration that got us excited is Bombay Perfumery with source-to-bottle beauty label Pahadi Local. The result is a limited edition fine fragrance candle, Devdar Spring (Rs 1,800 for 165gms), with strong notes of cedarwood, moss and clary sage. The candle has top notes of bergamot and orange with base notes of cedarwood, moss and lavender.

