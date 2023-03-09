Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer: The Power Tool For The Woman Of Today

Behind every successful and stylish woman is a defining journey of hard work and passion, and the Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer to help her crease out the stubborn folds away.

Women have been known for possessing the DNA that makes them impeccable multi-taskers. Be it at home or at a workplace, women have, for generations, taken big strides and proved their mettle in whatever tasks they take on. No more are they bound by titles or put in stereotypical boxes, and one such woman making big waves with her style and her professional masterstrokes is producer, stylist and a force to reckon with in the fashion world, Rhea Kapoor. This Women’s Day, we catch up with Rhea to find out more about her professional endeavours, the different roles she takes up in life, and the one secret to her stylish and sharp looks.

Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer: The Styling Partner For The Woman Of Today

Rhea Kapoor believes in breaking stereotypes. She believes ‘women’ or ‘female’ have been used as prefixes for a long time. Be it people referring to professionals as ‘female producer’, ‘boss lady’, ‘woman doctor, etc, the glass ceiling has been set too high and too strong. But women today are all about breaking the mould and they believe in doing it with a stroke of glamour to make a point. Achieving just that and making it easier than ever before, the Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer is an effortless and state-of-the-art solution.

Her Best Buddy In Her Closet

Rhea is known for more than just the outfits she picks for herself and others. It’s also about how she pull off these stunning looks, and she credits the versatile Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer for being the perfect accessory in her closet for her everyday needs. Be it a tricky situation at work or the stubborn creases on her outfit, producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor knows exactly how to handle them all. While her years of experience come in handy at work, the Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer, with a larger steam plate and 35g of powerful steam per minute, enables de-wrinkling with just a few strokes.

Works Smoothly On All Fabrics

A very big part of Rhea’s professional life is making the right impression from the start. Calling crumpled and wrinkled outfits one of her biggest pet peeves, Rhea talked about how the Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer works like a charm on all fabrics, making it easy for her to swiftly go from boardroom to ballroom, without the worry of fabric burns. From silk and satin to your cashmere and cotton, the Philips Easy Touch Garment Steamer works on all fabrics with a no-burn guarantee.