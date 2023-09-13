Powder nails: The trend taking the beauty world by storm

In the ever-evolving world of beauty and self-care, there is a constant quest to find innovative and efficient methods for enhancing our appearance. One such recent phenomenon that has taken the beauty industry by storm is “Powder Nails,” also known as “Dip Powder Nails” or “SNS (Signature Nail Systems) Nails.” This revolutionary nail enhancement technique has gained immense popularity for its long-lasting, durable, and visually appealing results. In this article, we will explore the fascinating world of powder nails, understanding what they are, how they work, and why they have captured the hearts of countless individuals seeking flawless and stunning claws.

What are powder nails?

Powder nails are a type of nail enhancement that offers an alternative to traditional nail extensions and acrylic nails. The process involves applying a coloured powder to the nails, layer by layer, and sealing it with a clear protective coat. Unlike conventional acrylic nails that require liquid monomer and polymer powder to create an artificial nail, these do not rely on harsh chemicals, making them a safer and healthier option for nail enthusiasts.

Types of nail powder

They come in various types, each offering distinct effects. Coloured dip powder provides a wide range of hues, while glitter and ombre powders add sparkle and gradients. French dip powder is perfect for classic French manicures, and glow-in-the-dark powders emit a subtle glow in low-light conditions. Colour-changing powders shift their colour with temperature, chrome powders create metallic finishes, and 3D effect powders add texture. Cat eye powders produce stunning designs with magnets, and holographic powders create a stunning rainbow effect. Matte powders offer a non-shiny, velvety finish. The versatility of these opens up a world of creative possibilities for captivating nail designs.

How do powder nails work?

The application process of it is quite straightforward, though it requires precision and expertise. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how it works:

Step 1: Nail preparation

The process begins with nail preparation, which involves cleaning and sanitising the nails thoroughly. The technician will shape and buff the natural nails to create a smooth surface for the powder to adhere to.

Step 2: Base coat

A bonding agent, often referred to as the “base coat,” is applied to the nails. It acts as an adhesive, allowing the powder to stick securely to the natural nail.

Step 3: Powder application

The coloured powder is then meticulously applied to the nails. The nails are dipped into the powder or the powder is sprinkled on the nail surface, depending on the technique and brand used. This process is repeated to achieve the desired colour and thickness.

Step 4: Activator

After the powder is applied, an activator is brushed onto the nails. This activator triggers a chemical reaction that solidifies the powder, creating a sturdy and durable layer.

Step 5: Shaping and smoothing

Once the powder has set, the technician will shape and file the nails to achieve the desired length and shape. This step ensures that the nails look neat and well-groomed.

Step 6: Top coat

Finally, a clear top coat is applied to seal the powder and add shine to the nails. The top coat also enhances the longevity of the powder nails, making them less prone to chipping or fading.

How to remove nail powder? Removing nail powder, also known as dip powder nails, should be done with care to avoid damaging the natural nails. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to remove nail powder safely and effectively: Materials needed: Acetone Cotton balls or cotton pads Aluminium foil Orange stick or cuticle pusher Nail buffer or file Nail clipper (optional) Step-by-step guide: Step 1: Trimming the nails (optional) If your dip powder nails are quite long, you may want to trim them down before the removal process. Use a nail clipper to gently shorten the nails to a manageable length. Step 2: Buffing the top coat Using a nail buffer or file, gently buff the top layer of the dip powder nails. This step helps to break the seal of the top coat, allowing the acetone to penetrate the powder layers more effectively. Step 3: Soaking the cotton balls Take small pieces of cotton balls or cotton pads and saturate them with acetone. Each piece should be large enough to cover the entire nail. Step 4: Wrapping the nails Place the saturated cotton pieces on each nail, making sure the entire nail surface is covered. Then, wrap each finger with a small piece of aluminium foil to secure the cotton in place. This wrapping technique is commonly known as the “foil method.” Step 5: Waiting and soaking Wait for about 10 to 15 minutes to allow the acetone to soften and dissolve the dip powder. The exact time may vary depending on the thickness of the powder layers. Step 6: Removing the foil and cotton After the soaking period, remove the foil wraps and gently slide off the cotton pieces. It should appear bubbled or softened. Step 7: Removing residue Using an orange stick or cuticle pusher, gently scrape off any remaining dip powder from the nails. Be careful not to apply excessive pressure, as this can damage the natural nails. Step 8: Hydrating the nails After removing it, wash your hands thoroughly and apply cuticle oil or moisturiser to hydrate and nourish the nails and surrounding skin. Step 9: Post-removal care It’s essential to give your nails some extra care after removing the dip powder. Avoid aggressive filing or buffing, and apply nail strengthener or a nail treatment to promote healthy nail growth. Note: If you find the dip powder is not coming off easily, do not force it. Repeat the soaking process for a few more minutes until the powder becomes more pliable. For those who prefer professional assistance, visiting a nail salon is always an option for safe and expert removal of dip powder nails. Remember that proper removal is crucial to maintain the health and strength of your natural nails and to ensure they’re ready for your next nail art adventure.

Why powder nails reign supreme?

The popularity of powder nails can be attributed to several factors that set them apart from other nail enhancement methods:

Longevity

One of the primary reasons individuals opt for these is their exceptional durability. When applied correctly, they can last up to four weeks, making them a preferred choice for those seeking long-lasting manicures.

Healthier Alternative

Unlike traditional acrylic nails that involve the use of strong chemicals, these are generally considered a healthier option. The absence of liquid monomer reduces the risk of exposure to harmful fumes and potential allergic reactions.

Versatility

They come in an extensive range of colours and finishes, offering endless creative possibilities. From classic and understated hues to vibrant and glittery designs, there’s a powder nail style to suit every personality and occasion.

Minimal Maintenance

Unlike gel manicures, which often require regular fills, these maintain their integrity and appearance for weeks without the need for touch-ups. This low-maintenance aspect appeals to those with busy schedules or those who prefer less frequent visits to the nail salon.

