6 queer influencers disrupting the beauty industry with their talent

Make-up was traditionally considered a heteronormative expression, inclining and targeting the female audience. With the ever-evolving industries, a more inclusive and accepting space has been built over the years, all thanks to the several influential personalities who broke gender stereotypes and helped make-up emerge as an art form.

Today we are as obsessed, if not more, with the young and talented queer influencers on social media who have rightly furthered the cause of the beauty industry. We love those quirky, iconic looks with loads of drama and sass spilling out with every stroke and puff on their faces. It’s their free spirit and knack for the fabulous which encourages them to try on new, bold and inspiring makeup looks. The pride community has raised the bar with its experimental, jaw-dropping ideas.

With that, we will look at six such beauty influencers from the queer community who have managed to revamp the makeup industry and also set some amazing trends.

6 beauty influencers from the pride community making makeup industry more inclusive

Deep Pathare

Highly experimental and trying to bring something new to his palate, Pathare has made it among the top beauty influencers in the beauty space. Dedicated to his motto, ” Stop Labelling and Start Living”, he has created some of the most extraordinary makeup looks over the years. Eyes are always the showstopper of his looks. Deep Pathare has worked hard to make a name among beauty influencers and his work has truly made him a highly admired and follower creator on social media.

David Peterson

David Peterson known for minimal yet eye-catching makeup looks. Every look of Peterson is subtle and dewy, with a touch of glitters, beads and bold colours. Associated with cosmetics brands like Lint and Blur, Peterson’s instagram is all love for makeup and his passion to grow in the same field.

Shantanu Dhope

Shantanu’s bio reads ” Brown boys wear makeup too”, summing up his love for makeup and his passion to make the prime norm and judgement surrounding them. His makeup is fearless and expressive. Dhope’s signature style is graphic eyes and bold lips. Each look has creative details around the eyes and shows his artistic abilities.

Rahil Sayed

Rahil is among the top beauty influencers of the gram. He is a self-taught makeup artist, hailing from Mumbai. Sayed also has an eye for detail in his looks. He has managed to curate some amazing makeup looks for the brown skin and has showcased his love for being an Indian with that caramel complexion. Cut creases and graphic eyes are two of his most used makeup techniques.

Jason Arland

A multi-talented person, Jason Arland is a model, actor and TEDx speaker. He pours all the love received into his makeup looks which are edgy, vivid and refreshing. Jason loves trying his hands on new makeup and skincare products leaving his followers in awe with his creations.

Anurag Arya

Former social media ambassador of Bobbi Brown India, Anurag Arya is one of the most-loved makeup artists today. His makeup skills are worth praising and getting inspired from. Being an artist at heart, Anurag’s style looks like a painting coming to life and it makes complete sense to call his art a blank canvas.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Shantanu Dhope