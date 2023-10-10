Rubeina Karachiwalla of Ruby’s Organics on the advent of organic makeup in India

Rubeina Karachiwalla is the maestro who marked the advent of organic makeup in India with Ruby’s Organics and ever since the launch of the brand, the products have been a mainstay in almost every vanity kit.

Beauty sure lies in the eyes of the beholder, but more so than that there is no greater joy than filling up our vanity kits with new beauty launches, right? Let’s just say if you can’t resist walking past the cosmetic aisle without hoarding stuff, then you’re officially a beauty connoisseur, and when it’s organic makeup it’s even harder to resist! Speaking of organic makeup, Rubeina Karachiwalla, the one who practically turned this fad into a legit brand sure deserves some credit. Rubeina Karachiwalla’s beauty brand Ruby’s Organics, which is India’s first organic beauty brand is responsible for taking the notion of organic beauty to a new high, courtesy of the natural ingredients and skincare-infused makeup products the brand offers. From a mere effort to highlight organic beauty to grabbing a permanent spot on our makeup shelves today, Ruby’s Organics has come a long way. Further talking about the brand’s vision we caught up with the founder, Rubeina Karachiwalla in an exclusive chat with Lifestyle Asia India.

Dining Know your vino: The difference between biodynamic, natural, and organic wines Dining Fresh and Organic Delivery: A new website providing organic food at your doorstep Money Ilana Organics’ Nikita Deshpande on how to scale up a dream project Culture Where to buy organic Holi colours or skin-friendly gulaal in 2021 Culture Where to buy organic Holi colours or skin-friendly gulaal in 2021

Rubeina Karachiwalla on foraying into the organic beauty space:

What made you foray into the beauty space and take the organic route?

The idea behind Ruby’s was simply born out of a need to create ‘healthier makeup’ in India. In my early 20’s, just like most girls, I was a huge cosmetic enthusiast. Little did I know I would wind up on the receiving end of some harsh skin outbreaks. I was determined to find healthier alternatives to common synthetic ingredients found in regular makeup brands. What started as a kitchen experiment, eventually became a full-blown makeup range. After a lot of time spent in research and development, we managed to develop makeup staples without the use of alcohol, chemical preservatives, silicones, petrochemicals, and heavy metals.

Several beauty trends may come and go, but what are a few tips and tricks that you swear by?

As a brand and also as a person I have always swore by Less is more as the biggest beauty trend Invest in makeup that is easy to use and multi-tasking. Something is compact and easy to carry. For instance, I use our cream blushes on lips, cheeks, and eyes, whether I’m going out for lunch or a business meeting. I would just top my lips with a gloss to give it a final touch. A minimal/natural look with just 2- 3 products is something that I swear by. Also, it’s important to know the ingredients that you are using on your skin, definitely opt for products that are good for your skin. it’s important to know what it is that you are consuming and burdening your skin with. After all, our skin is the largest organ in our body and it interacts with everything it comes in contact with

Since Ruby’s Organics is known for its conscious approach, tell us how you source natural ingredients, what is the process behind it?

We licensed our manufacturing to a company based in Umbergaon, Gujarat. They are an FDA-licensed company specialising in colour cosmetics for decades. Our products are formulated using a combination of seed butter, plant-derived oils, natural waxes, clays, and minerals. We don’t use water in our products which eliminates the need for harsh chemical preservation. Our colours come from food-grade pigments permitted by ECOCERT. All of this combined becomes the base of a healthy product that also goes beyond makeup to give you value-added skincare. During every round of production, we have an inspection process conducted to ensure the best quality of the product. Our products are carefully assembled by hand by a community of local women in the small town of Umbergaon.

Being the first Indian brand for organic makeup, where do you see India on the global map today in the domain of beauty?

India has historically been a few steps behind in terms of beauty trends, but with the advent of social media, we’re matching up. In fact, the global markets are looking to us for inspiration and beauty recipes that are deeply rooted in Ayurveda. The age-old beauty regimens that were taught to us by the older generations are now becoming global trends and I could not be more proud.

Lipsticks have been your best sellers since the very beginning, so tell us what makes them stand apart from the crowd?

Our lipsticks are enriched with highly nourishing natural ingredients that hydrate your lips leaving them ultra-soft. We use ingredients like Castor Oil which contains fatty acids that have moisturising and antioxidant properties, and almond Oil that can work wonders in making your lips supple and help you get rid of pigmentation It’s a lipstick with all the benefits of a lip balm! Also, all our shades are meant to be flattering on most Indian skin tones. We also have our lip oil glosses which are doing exceptionally well on our website, as they are perfect for everyday wear.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Ruby’s Organics.