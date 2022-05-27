Sheetal Desai reinvents bespoke fragrances with WiSDom perfumes

Sheetal Desai takes her decade-long experience in the fragrance industry to bring her own line of bespoke perfumes, WiSDom that is a luxuriously blent olfactory delight.

WiSDom by Sheetal Desai induces bespoke fragrances with the concept of layering:

Have you ever walked past someone and had to stop, sniff and turn because their perfume had you mesmerised in just a whiff? This itself gives away the heightened relevance of the sense of smell. It can make you find people attractive and the lack of a good fragrance can instantly put you off. Humans also develop a sense of recognition through smell. It could be the natural musk or the choice of perfume one uses that helps you identify them with just the olfactory stimulus.

Building upon this individuality that fragrances provide to everyone, Sheetal Desai started a bespoke perfume line, WiSDom. From playing with fragrances at her father’s office as a young girl, to her role at the helm of one of the world’s foremost cosmetic and perfume conglomerates, Sheetal has been in love with the idea of scents for decades. After a successful career in the US, she returned to India to expand her family business and create a new dimension in the world of bespoke perfumes. This is how WiSDom was born.

Luxury elevates a few notches higher when it is just made for you. WiSDom aims to find that unique and exclusive blend for its customers with its repertoire of fragrances. The expert team of perfumers at wiSDom are uniquely trained and qualified to create scents for each client using a proprietary blend of essences, spices and more making each product truly one of a kind.

Apart from the blending process, WiSDom also sheds light on a lesser known concept called Layering. Fragrance layering is the application of two or more scents to create a unique and complex fragrance for the users.

Sheetal Desai further elucidates on the kinds of layers that the fragrance industry indulges in. One involves layering the same fragrance across formats that is a shower gel, moisturizer, perfume spray, perfume oil, etc. The other involves layering two or three fragrances to create your signature scent.

Demonstrating the concept and helping ones create their on blends, Sheetal Desai conducted an insightful workshop that helped one understand layering better. The first step is choosing a common note and building on it with other elements and complementary notes. A complex concoction of fragrances can result in an unexpected scent as the final outcome.

WiSDom proves its customers with the experience to form their own layered scent. In the words of Sheetal Desai, ”People wear brands. They don’t wear fragrances’ and wiSDom is a brand that people will want to wear.”

In addition to bespoke fragrances, wiSDom produces a range of scented candles, reed diffusers and room sprays in different sizes using their own blend of oils and scents coupled with innovative techniques and unparalleled fragrance delivery.