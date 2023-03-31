Shellac Nails: This nail trend will help your manicure last longer

If you enjoy a clean, shiny manicure, you’ve probably heard of shellac nails. But, what exactly is shellac, and why is it so popular?

What are shellac nails?

Shellac, like most long-lasting manicures, is composed of an acrylic base. Experts say that all of the ingredients used to make any type of artificial nail—whether glued, UV-cured, or mixed with a liquid and powder—are from the acrylic family. Shellac manicure ingredients are similar to pre-mixed acrylics, and they undergo a chemical reaction when cured with a UV lamp. Shellac is a hybrid of gel polish and regular polish. When the formulas are exposed to light, they bind together.

How is shellac applied to the nails?

The application procedure is very similar to that of a gel polish manicure, beginning with cleaning the nail and continuing with a base coat, two coats of colour, and a topcoat. Your nail technician will cure your nails under an LED light between each layer of polish. The end result? A gleaming, long-lasting finish with no drying time.

Difference between shellac nails and gel nails

Consider shellac and gel nails to be sisters—they belong to the same family.

They are formulated differently

Gel nails are created with a liquid gel formula that is a combination of acrylic monomers that harden under UV light, resulting in a smooth, glossy finish. The shellac nail formula, on the other hand, is a hybrid of gel polish and traditional polish. As a result, according to experts, shellac nails are thinner and lighter than gel nails.

Gel nails are more difficult to take off

A trained nail technician can remove both without causing damage, but in general, removing gel polish requires a lot of scraping and filing down, which is inconvenient, time-consuming, and can be rougher on the nails. Shellac, on the other hand, is much easier to remove and, as a result, less likely to damage your nails.

Gel nails are more durable

One disadvantage of shellac is that gel nails last longer because traditional polish is mixed into the formula. Although shellac is more prone to chipping than gel, both last significantly longer than regular polish.

How long does shellac polish last?