Beauty & Grooming
31 Mar 2023 02:00 PM

Shellac Nails: This nail trend will help your manicure last longer

Anushka Narula

If you enjoy a clean, shiny manicure, you’ve probably heard of shellac nails. But, what exactly is shellac, and why is it so popular?

What are shellac nails?

Shellac, like most long-lasting manicures, is composed of an acrylic base. Experts say that all of the ingredients used to make any type of artificial nail—whether glued, UV-cured, or mixed with a liquid and powder—are from the acrylic family. Shellac manicure ingredients are similar to pre-mixed acrylics, and they undergo a chemical reaction when cured with a UV lamp. Shellac is a hybrid of gel polish and regular polish. When the formulas are exposed to light, they bind together.

How is shellac applied to the nails?

The application procedure is very similar to that of a gel polish manicure, beginning with cleaning the nail and continuing with a base coat, two coats of colour, and a topcoat. Your nail technician will cure your nails under an LED light between each layer of polish. The end result? A gleaming, long-lasting finish with no drying time.

Difference between shellac nails and gel nails

Consider shellac and gel nails to be sisters—they belong to the same family.

They are formulated differently

Gel nails are created with a liquid gel formula that is a combination of acrylic monomers that harden under UV light, resulting in a smooth, glossy finish. The shellac nail formula, on the other hand, is a hybrid of gel polish and traditional polish. As a result, according to experts, shellac nails are thinner and lighter than gel nails.

Gel nails are more difficult to take off

A trained nail technician can remove both without causing damage, but in general, removing gel polish requires a lot of scraping and filing down, which is inconvenient, time-consuming, and can be rougher on the nails. Shellac, on the other hand, is much easier to remove and, as a result, less likely to damage your nails.

Gel nails are more durable

One disadvantage of shellac is that gel nails last longer because traditional polish is mixed into the formula. Although shellac is more prone to chipping than gel, both last significantly longer than regular polish.

How long does shellac polish last?

If applied correctly, shellac should last at least two weeks. Wearing gloves while doing household chores can help extend the life of your shellac, but the finish is generally very durable and rarely chips or peels.

When you notice a gap between your cuticle and the polish, or when the polish begins to lift, it’s time to redo your shellac.

Can shellac damage your natural nails?

No, if you go to a salon and have your shellac nails applied and removed by a trained nail tech, you will not usually leave with damaged nails. Picking at and peeling off your nails at home, on the other hand, can remove the top layers of your nail’s surface, making it weak and brittle. Shellac is gentler on natural nails than the products and chemicals used for acrylic nail extensions. However, if you have brittle or damaged nails, it is best to wait until they are healthy before applying shellac.

DIY shellac nail removal method

Going to a salon to have your shellac nails removed is the simplest way to remove them. The removal process only takes filing and soaking, so it’s quick (15 minutes at most) and won’t take up much time during your manicure appointment. Not only does shellac have its own remover, but the unique formula of the polish allows the acetone to better penetrate the polish, making it easier to remove from the nail. In other words, no scraping is required.

If you are in a hurry and cannot visit a salon, follow these steps to remove your manicure at home:

1. File away some of the polish.
2. Apply an acetone-soaked cotton pad to each nail.
3. Wrap the cotton in aluminium foil and wrap it around your nail.
4. Wait 10 minutes before removing the aluminium foil and cotton pads.
5. Wipe your nails down with the remover once more, and you’re ready to go!

Is shellac safe to use?

While there is nothing wrong with shellac in and of itself, it is the curing process that causes concern. LED light lamps used to cure shellac emit UV rays, and prolonged exposure to UV rays can cause premature ageing of the skin, age spots, and skin cancer.

Apply a good quality sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to your hands before getting shellac to protect your skin from UV rays. Alternatively, for maximum protection, wear rubber gloves with the nail area cut out.

All Images: Courtesy Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How to get rid of shellac nail polish at home

Answer: File away some of the polish, apply an acetone-soaked cotton pad to each nail, wrap the cotton in aluminium foil and wrap it around your nail, wait 10 minutes before removing the aluminium foil and cotton pads, wipe your nails down with the remover once more, and you’re ready to go!

Question: How to apply shellac nail polish step by step

Answer: The application procedure is very similar to that of a gel polish manicure, beginning with cleaning the nail and continuing with a base coat, two coats of colour, and a topcoat. Your nail technician will cure your nails under an LED light between each layer of polish. The end result? A gleaming, long-lasting finish with no drying time.

