Should you switch your moisturiser game on regular intervals? Experts weigh in!

Closet preferences, makeup products or routines, anything gets monotonous without change, but is that the case with your daily moisturisers? Here’s how you know if you’re stuck in a moisturiser rut and whether or not you need to get out of it at regular intervals.

‘Skincare’ is one term with different iterations for each one of us, some preach it daily, while others go easy on it. Some find solace in remedies straight out of their pantry, others fill up their carts with suitable products. No matter the category you belong to, it takes a vigorous trial and error method to get that perfect skincare routine, but the real question is how long should one stick to that routine? They say change is inevitable, everything from fashion to beauty tends to evolve and so does skincare. Speaking of skincare, be it greasy summer days or dry winter mornings, moisturisers are one of the many constants. So, what if we told you that the moisturisers you’ve been swearing by for years also demand change?

You might be using that moisturiser for years, but at times such products lose their charm on your skin, hence demanding a different formula. But that’s not the case for everyone, so here we have experts commenting on how crucial is it for one to change their moisturisers in regular intervals, if yes/no then why is that?

Experts on changing moisturisers at regular intervals

Dr. Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Online Consulting Brand drmanasiskin.com

Regularly changing moisturisers is not a strict necessity for everyone, but it can be beneficial for optimal skin care. I recommend adjusting your moisturiser based on seasonal changes and individual skin needs. In warmer seasons like summer and monsoon, a lighter moisturiser is advisable. These formulations are less likely to clog pores and can provide adequate hydration without feeling heavy on the skin. Warmer weather can increase oil production, and a lightweight moisturiser helps maintain a balance, preventing excess oiliness and potential breakouts.

Conversely, in winter, colder temperatures and indoor heating systems can lead to dehydrated skin. During this season, a heavier moisturiser with richer ingredients like shea butter or oats is recommended. These formulations create a protective barrier, locking in moisture and preventing the skin from becoming overly dry or flaky. Moreover, individuals with specific skin concerns, such as sensitivity or conditions like eczema, may benefit from using different moisturisers tailored to address those issues. For example, a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic moisturiser may be suitable for sensitive skin.

Ultimately, the key is to listen to your skin. If you notice changes in its texture, hydration levels, or overall appearance, consider adjusting your moisturiser accordingly. Consulting with a dermatologist is always advisable for personalised advice, as they can provide insights based on your unique skin type and conditions

Dr. Sravya C. Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore

The skincare world hums with whispers of “Switch your routine!” and “Battle product fatigue.” But when it comes to moisturisers, is regularly ditching your go-to essential truly crucial? The answer, like a good moisturiser itself, is nuanced.

For some, switching it up can be a hydration haven:

Season Shifts: As temperatures and humidity fluctuate, our skin’s needs change. A lightweight gel in summer might not cut it in winter’s dry grip. Opting for thicker creams ensures optimal hydration throughout the year.

Changing Concerns: Acne tackled? Congratulations! But your heavy-duty moisturiser might now clog pores. Swapping for an oil-free formula keeps oiliness in check.

Ingredient Sensitivity: Developed a sudden aversion to your favourite fragrance? It happens. Choosing a new formula eliminates irritation and keeps your skin happy.

But for others, consistency is key:

Found Your Holy Grail?: If your current moisturiser keeps your skin balanced, plump, and problem-free, consider it a keeper. Consistency can allow your skin to fully adjust and reap the long-term benefits of a single formula.

Sensitive Souls: For those with easily irritated skin, frequent switching can be disruptive. Stick with a gentle, hypoallergenic formula your skin knows and loves.

Sustainable Swaps: Minimising product waste is always admirable. If your current moisturiser ticks all the boxes, why add another tub to the landfill?

Ultimately, the “switch or stay” decision is personal. Pay attention to your skin’s signals. Dryness, breakouts, or irritation might be nudging you towards a change. Conversely, a healthy, happy complexion could be a sign to stay loyal. Remember, skincare is a journey, not a sprint. Experiment, listen to your skin, and find the approach that keeps it glowing, regardless of whether your moisturiser stays or goes.

