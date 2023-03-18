Add these 10 superfoods to your diet to achieve glowing skin

You know the old adage “beauty starts from within”? In the case of your skin, this is completely true. Eating a healthy diet rich in good fats, antioxidants, vitamin C, collagen, and amino acids can mean the difference between a glowing complexion and a tired, puffy, wrinkled one. Here are 10 healthy foods that are high in nutrients and can help you achieve radiant, glowing skin.

When it comes to your skin, one thing is certain: what you eat has a direct impact on how you look. If you’re not specifically eating healthy foods for glowing skin and instead consume processed foods or those high in sugar and fat and low in fibre, it can appear as dull skin, possibly along with other issues like acne, dryness, oiliness, or dark under-eye circles.

Experts recommend a diet rich in high-quality lean proteins, fibre, healthy oils, raw fruits and vegetables, and spices to promote healthy skin. These foods are high in quality amino acids, which are the building blocks of firm skin, as well as anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich ingredients that promote optimal skin metabolism and defence against environmental stressors.

10 healthy foods to eat for glowing skin

Avocados

Avocados are well-known for their skin-care benefits; high in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids (such as omega 9), they keep skin firm and dewy, help regenerate damaged skin cells, and reduce redness and irritation. The omega-9 fatty acids, in particular, keep the top layer of skin moisturised, resulting in noticeably hydrated and healthy-looking skin. Avocados are also high in antioxidant carotenoids, which not only fight free radicals, which are a major cause of damaged skin and ageing, but also help your skin retain moisture and elasticity.

Chia seeds

A fantastic smoothie ingredient, incorporating these tiny seeds into your morning meal provides one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids. To keep the skin foundation strong and wrinkle-free, omega-3 fatty acids help provide building blocks for healthy skin cell function and new collagen production.

Ginger

Ginger has been shown to be an effective natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, making it an excellent skin food. It will help to reduce the redness of breakouts while also providing a vibrant glow due to its natural spice. It’s a soothing ingredient that also enhances the flavour of other skin-friendly foods.

Artichokes

It’s time to stop skipping over this frequently misunderstood green in the produce section. According to experts, artichokes contain the flavonoid silymarin, an antioxidant that can protect the liver and help clear blemish-prone skin. And because it’s frequently paired with spinach, another acne-fighting food, we say it’s okay to indulge in that famous football dip every now and then.

Blueberries

Antioxidants are essential for maintaining beautiful skin, and eating blueberries is one of the simplest ways to get them. Antioxidants aid in the fight against and neutralisation of free radicals, which are known to damage skin cells and collagen, resulting in wrinkles, dry skin, and a variety of other ageing skin factors. Blueberries are also high in vitamin A, which helps normalise oil levels in the skin and aids in the natural clearing of acne-prone skin.

Salmon

Oily fish in general, and salmon in particular, are high in omega-3 fatty acids, another beneficial fat for your skin. These polyunsaturated fatty acids protect the skin from sun damage, aid in skin repair, and keep cell membranes healthy and hydrated, keeping toxins out and the skin soft and supple.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a superfood with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that should be included in your daily diet. It is one of the best natural ways to treat stretch marks, and adding it to smoothies and fresh-pressed juices will help treat uneven skin tone and restore your skin’s natural glow, leaving it noticeably dewy. There are numerous ways to incorporate turmeric into your wellness routine, ranging from at-home recipes to turmeric supplements.

Sea moss

Sea moss has been used for centuries in places such as Ireland, Africa, and Jamaica. Sea moss aids in the formation of cells, blood, and tissue. The entire plant can be soaked, cleaned, and made into a gel before being added to smoothies, juices, or tea. It can be applied topically as a face mask to heal acne scars and discolouration. According to experts, it is one of the few vegan sources of EPA, an omega fatty acid that benefits your skin by managing oil production, reducing premature ageing, and acne. It contains vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin K, and omega-3 fatty acids, which all help to hydrate and promote healthy skin cell function. Sea moss is also available in capsule form.

Lemon

Lemon is great for skin not only because it’s high in vitamin C, which helps neutralise free radicals and aids in the production of collagen and elastin, which bind skin cells together and give us firmer, younger-looking skin, but it’s also one of the most alkalizing foods available. Although lemons have an extremely acidic taste, once metabolised, the minerals in them help alkalize the blood and balance the pH of our bodies (which in most bodies is too acidic due to over consumption of things like coffee, alcohol, and processed foods). When our bodies’ pH levels are imbalanced, our skin becomes extremely sensitive, dry, and prone to irritation, so maintaining a healthy balance is critical.

Dark chocolate

You read that correctly, dark chocolate can improve your skin. A study showed that bioactive compounds in cocoa will give you a thicker, firmer, and more hydrated complexion. Due to its abundance of flavanols, dark chocolate also protects your skin by helping it in fighting against daily UV radiation.

