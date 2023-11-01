Is algae more than just a sea substance? Experts weigh in!

The beauty bracket is one to always welcome uncanny ingredients into the skincare family, and this time we’re talking about yet another goey sea substance aka algae. Let’s find out if algae skincare products are actually worth the hype.

Nature has always been an integral part of skincare, from healing ingredients to effective techniques, it has a lot to offer. After snail mucin, mushrooms and other slimy ingredients it is time we welcome algae into our skincare products. It may not be the latest invention, but it sure is gaining traction of late. Just like other bizarre ingredients, algae is also said to have certain properties that act as a road map for clear and glowing skin. Apart from being derived from the sea, it is also filled to the brim with properties like Vitamin C, amino acids, hyaluronic acid, UV absorbing capacities and a lot more. Algae is said to exist in different forms, each with rich benefits for the skin. So, giving us a clear insight into algae skincare products we have experts weighing in on the same.

All you need to know about algae skincare products

Dr Nishita Ranka internationally acclaimed dermatologist, medical director and founder of Dr. Nishita Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics

In the dynamic realm of skincare, algae skincare products have recently floated to the surface as a sought-after ingredient. As a dermatologist with a penchant for scientific rigour, let’s explore algae’s role beyond the buzz.

The Allure of Algae:

Hydration Powerhouse: Algae cells, due to their osmoregulatory mechanisms, possess an innate ability to balance and retain water. This property, when harnessed in skincare, can enhance epidermal hydration.

Natural Nourishment: Algae are teeming with a suite of bioactive compounds. Rich in vitamins like A, C, and E, and replete with essential minerals, they can nourish the skin at a cellular level and act as a frontline defence against oxidative stress.

A Youthful Boost: Polysaccharides found in certain algae types have been shown to improve skin’s elasticity and texture. While their antioxidative properties might mitigate premature skin ageing triggered by environmental stressors.

Protector: Phlorotannins, unique to brown algae, show potential in protecting skin from UV radiation’s deleterious effects. Nevertheless, this doesn’t negate the indispensability of broad-spectrum sunscreens.

Brightening Benefits: Some scientific studies hint at specific algae-derived compounds inhibiting melanogenesis, the process responsible for skin pigmentation. This could be the key behind its touted brightening effects.

Points to Ponder:

Efficacy isn’t Universal: Like many bioactive compounds, the impact of algae derivatives on skin hinges on factors like molecular size, delivery mechanisms, and overall formulation.

Research Afoot: While in-vitro studies (performed outside living organisms) highlight algae’s potential benefits, the real litmus test lies in comprehensive, double-blind, human clinical trials. As of now, the data, though promising, remains nascent.

Safety First: Even natural ingredients can be potential allergens. With marine ingredients, there’s a latent risk of bioaccumulation of heavy metals, underscoring the importance of sourcing and purity checks.

Eco-conscious Choices: Algal blooms, a consequence of unchecked harvesting, can disrupt marine ecosystems. As conscious consumers, it’s prudent to vouch for products ensuring sustainable algae sourcing.

Conclusively, algae skincare products with their vast reservoir of bioactive compounds, undeniably hold promise in skincare. Yet, it’s paramount to navigate this marine marvel with an informed, scientific lens. And as always, personalised expert consultations remain invaluable.

Dr Manasi Shirolikar, consultant dermatologist and founder of online consulting brand drmanasiskin.com

“Algae extracts are abundant in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In skincare, they function as a humectant, drawing moisture into the skin, which is particularly beneficial for those with dehydration issues. Specific components within algae may possess antimicrobial or prebiotic qualities, potentially aiding in the equilibrium of the skin’s microbiome and promoting a healthy skin environment.

While some reports suggest that certain types of algae could mitigate inflammation linked to acne, others propose that it might stimulate acne due to its high iodine content. For individuals with acne-prone skin, if you’re using a product containing algae that doesn’t worsen your acne, there’s typically no need to discontinue its use. However, it’s advisable to conduct a patch test before incorporating any algae-based skincare products to ensure they’re compatible with your skin” says Dr Manasi.

Algae skincare products to look out for

