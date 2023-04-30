Beat the heat with these 17 best refreshing face mists

We’re well into the sweltering heat of summer, and keeping your makeup from looking like a melted Picasso painting is becoming increasingly difficult. Besides retreating to your air-conditioned home, try adding these face mists to your beauty arsenal.
Best face mists to keep your skin fresh and hydrated this summer
We’ve got you covered with the finest mists that’ll uplift and refresh your skin, whether you’re trying to calm irritated skin, brighten a dull, dry complexion, or want to beat the heat and boost your mood. So, keep your cool this summer with our round-up of the best products.
Pros:
- Provides instant hydration to the skin, helping to relieve dryness and tightness.
- Contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like acai, goji, and pomegranate extracts, which can help protect the skin from environmental stressors.
- Can be used over makeup to refresh and revitalize the skin throughout the day.
- Features a pleasant, refreshing scent.
Cons:
- May not be suitable for those with very sensitive skin, as it contains fragrance and other potentially irritating ingredients.
- Some users may find that the mist leaves a slightly sticky or tacky residue on the skin.
- Relatively expensive compared to other hydrating mists on the market.
Elizabeth Arden’s ultra-fine Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, infused with açai berry and energising caffeine, instantly hydrates and brightens dull, tired skin.
Pros:
- Hydrates and moisturises the skin
- Soothes and calms irritated skin
- Helps to improve skin elasticity
- Contains natural ingredients like cactus flower and Tibetan ginseng
- Can be used as a makeup setting spray
Cons:
- May not be effective for extremely dry or dehydrated skin
- May not provide long-lasting hydration and may require frequent reapplication throughout the day
- The scent may not be appealing to everyone
Cactus flowers can survive in extreme environments by retaining moisture, so it’s no wonder that a mist containing “cactus flower” (a substance rich in amino acids, vitamin C, and calcium) will relieve dry, tight skin on contact. In terms of radiance, ginseng is an energetic ingredient that promotes circulation and brightens the complexion.
Pros:
- Provides instant hydration to the skin
- Contains watermelon extract which is rich in antioxidants and vitamins
- Free from harmful ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates
- Has a pleasant watermelon scent
Cons:
- Some people may find it too fragranced
- The mist may not last long on oily skin types
- It may be considered pricey compared to other hydrating mists
Glow Recipe’s juicy facial mist will have you glowing in no time. It not only smells delicious thanks to the watermelon, but it also keeps skin looking plump with hyaluronic acid and hibiscus flower AHA.
Pros:
- Contains fermented sake extract, which may have antioxidant and brightening benefits for the skin.
- Features a 3-in-1 formula that can be used as a hydrating mist, essence, or toner.
- Claims to help support the skin's natural pH and microbiome for a healthier complexion.
- Formulated without fragrance, essential oils, and drying alcohols that can potentially irritate the skin.
Cons:
- Pricier compared to some other facial mists on the market.
- Some users may not like the texture of the mist, which can feel slightly tacky or sticky on the skin.
- May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin types and may need to be layered with other moisturising products.
Drunk Elephant’s restorative spray will protect your skin from the elements. Its formula includes fermented sake, which helps to improve your skin’s barrier and protect it from environmental factors.
Pros:
- Aloe vera is known for its soothing and moisturizing properties, which can help calm irritated skin and provide hydration.
- Rosewater has anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe redness and irritation.
- Herbal extracts can provide additional benefits to the skin, depending on the specific ingredients included in the spray.
- The spray can be used as a toner, as a makeup setting spray, or as a refreshing mist throughout the day.
- The price point is relatively affordable compared to some other facial sprays on the market.
Cons:
- The ingredients list includes fragrance, which can be irritating for some individuals, especially those with sensitive skin.
- Some people may not like the scent of the product, which is quite strong due to the rosewater and herbal extracts.
Mist your face with the pro-favourite Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water to get a major glow in seconds. It’s made from gardenia, rose, and aloe vera and is popular among makeup artists and aestheticians.
Pros:
- The herbal blend of flowers may help to soothe and hydrate the skin.
- The mist can be used as a toner, which can help to balance the skin's pH and prep it for other skincare products.
- The lightweight formula makes it easy to use throughout the day for a quick refresh and hydration boost.
- The product is free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances.
Cons:
- The mist may not be hydrating enough for very dry skin types and may require additional moisturizer.
- Some people may not like the herbal scent of the product.
- The mist may not provide enough toning benefits for those with very oily or acne-prone skin.
- The mist may be more expensive than similar products on the market.
Facial Tonic Mist Panchpushp is made from five Ayurvedic floral, fruit and herbal extracts, captured and crystallised at the height of potency. These ingredients are then steam distilled for their pure essential oils and their fresh floral water residue to prepare this intensely hydrating facial toner.
Pros:
- Contains green tea and ginger extracts that are rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from environmental stressors and promote a healthy, youthful-looking complexion.
- Infused with aloe vera juice and glycerin, which are hydrating ingredients that can help soothe and moisturise the skin.
- Free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, which can be irritating to some skin types.
Cons
- While it claims to be suitable for all skin types, some users with very dry or very oily skin may find that it doesn't provide enough hydration or oil control.
This face mist instantly refreshes, cools, and revitalises your skin. The aloe juice soothes both you and your skin. It contains antioxidant green tea ingredients that help to reduce blemishes. The best thing is that it is 100% vegan and recyclable, which is great for the planet.
Pros:
- Contains rose water and aloe vera which can soothe and hydrate the skin
- Infused with 7 different types of flower extracts that can help brighten the complexion
- Can be used before or after makeup application to give a dewy, glowing finish
- Free from parabens, phthalates, and fragrance
Cons:
- Contains alcohol which can potentially dry out the skin with frequent use
- May not be suitable for those with sensitive skin due to the fragrance and alcohol content
- Some users may not like the strong floral scent of the product
The dual-phase nourishing elixir has an incredible list of ingredients, including a combination of flower oils, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants. Rose oil soothes, heals, and moisturises the skin (ideal for people who suffer from redness, irritation, acne, or Rosacea), leaving it with a natural ‘lit from within’ glow. It also works as a lightweight, moisturising primer, an invisible shield against free radicals, a midday make-up refresher, and a frizzy flyaway hair tamer.
Pros:
- Provides a refreshing and hydrating mist that is suitable for all skin types.
- Sets makeup and keeps it looking fresh for longer periods of time.
- Helps to minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines.
- Contains antioxidants that help to protect the skin from environmental stressors.
Cons:
- The mist may be too fine for some people, which may not provide enough hydration for their skin.
- Some people may find the scent too strong or overpowering.
- The price point may be too high for some consumers compared to similar products in the market.
Estée Lauder’s makeup setting and refreshing spray will keep your face looking flawless all day. Apply shortly after applying makeup to lock in your look and throughout the day to keep looking refreshed.
Pros:
- Contains a variety of natural ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and orange fruit extract that provide antioxidant benefits to the skin
- Can help to revitalize and refresh the skin, leaving it looking brighter and more radiant
- Has a pleasant, citrusy scent that can be uplifting
Cons:
- May not be suitable for all skin types, particularly those with very oily skin
- Can be relatively expensive compared to other facial mists on the market
“Fresh” and “face mist” go along like vitamins C and E, which is to say, extremely well. This revitalising Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist has skin-brightening nutrients derived from citrus fruit, as well as a magnesium and zinc blend to help snap sleep-deprived skin back into shape.
Pros:
- Contains vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that can help brighten and even out skin tone.
- Infused with aloe vera and glycerin, which can help soothe and moisturize the skin.
- Claims to help reduce the appearance of dullness and fatigue, leaving skin looking more radiant and energized.
Cons:
- Contains fragrance, which may irritate sensitive skin.
- Contains alcohol, which can be drying for some skin types.
Instantly refresh your skin and boost radiance with their energising face mist. Perfect for enhancing dull complexions and on- the-go hydration.
Pros:
- Vetiver water is known for its cooling and soothing properties, which can help calm irritated skin and reduce inflammation.
- It may help balance the skin's natural pH and improve overall skin texture.
- Vetiver water is a natural astringent, which means it can help tighten and firm the skin.
Cons:
- While vetiver water can be beneficial for many skin types, it may not be suitable for everyone. If you have very dry or sensitive skin, it's possible that vetiver water could cause further irritation.
- The product is relatively expensive compared to other facial mists on the market.
Steam distilled from the roots of perennial vetiver grass native to Aligarh region in north India, this vetiver water is a refreshing face and body mist that is highly cooling, earthy and rejuvenating. A natural astringent that hydrates and balances the PH balance of the skin, it adds essential moisture to skin while tightening and clarifying pores. It is natural, paraben-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free.
Pros:
- Provides an instant, dewy glow to the skin
- Contains a blend of humectants and botanical oils to hydrate and plump the skin
- Contains anti-aging ingredients like red algae and hadasei-3 complex to improve the overall appearance of the skin
- Comes in a beautiful, luxurious bottle that feels indulgent to use
Cons:
- Can be expensive compared to other facial mists on the market
- Some people may not like the dewy finish or find it too shiny/oily-looking on their skin
- Contains fragrance, which can be irritating for those with sensitive skin or allergies
- May not be suitable for oily or acne-prone skin types, as the botanical oils can potentially clog pores or exacerbate breakouts
The superfine mist, made with hydrating squalane, anti-inflammatory green tea leaf extract and silk extract, should be a staple in your skincare routines for this very reason.
Pros:
- Provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays with SPF 50+
- Lightweight and non-greasy formula that doesn't leave a sticky residue
- Convenient mist application makes it easy to reapply throughout the day
Cons:
- May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin types
- The product may cause irritation or breakouts for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.
It contains Mexoryl SX/XL filters enhanced with long UVA filters that provide photo-stable broad-spectrum protection and anti-oxidant complex via Vitamin E with Detoxyl that known to help to neutralize free radicals and city aggressions. This is the first ultra-light UV mist for the face in a refreshing flash dry watery texture with 12-hour long-lasting UV Protection. It is Sweatproof, non-sticky, non-greasy, hydrates skin.
Pros:
- Contains a blend of hydrating and soothing ingredients, including rosewater, aloe, and glycerin, which can help to calm and hydrate the skin
- Can be used throughout the day to refresh and hydrate the skin, or as a setting spray to help makeup last longer
- Cruelty-free and vegan
Cons:
- May not provide enough hydration for those with very dry skin, and may need to be used in combination with other moisturizing products
- Some people may find the price point to be higher than other similar facial mists
A dream team of soothing rosewater, hydrating aloe, and moisture-sealing glycerin deliver a powerful surge of moisture to the skin. The delicate rose scent of Glossier’s face mist can almost double as a light perfume.
All Images: Courtesy Unsplash
Pros:
- Contains a blend of natural floral extracts like rose, lavender, and jasmine, which may have soothing and calming effects on the skin
- Can be used as a toner, setting spray, or mid-day refresher to hydrate and refresh the skin
- May help to balance the pH level of the skin and reduce redness and irritation
Cons:
- May not be suitable for those with very sensitive skin, as some of the floral extracts may be irritating
- Contains added fragrance, which may be irritating for some individuals
Ozone Signature Floral Face Mist is a refreshing and hydrating face mist that helps soothe and re-energize the skin, giving it a healthy, radiant glow. Enriched with aloe vera, rose, pure geranium essential oil, this hydrating natural facial mist provides deep hydration for 72 hours and delivers skin with complete nutrition.
Pros:
- Contains copper tripeptide-1, a peptide that has been shown to improve skin firmness and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
- Contains hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate and plump the skin.
- Contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like resveratrol and green tea extract, which can help protect the skin against environmental damage.
Cons:
- May not be suitable for those with sensitive skin, as it contains a high concentration of active ingredients.
- It is a pricier option compared to other facial mists on the market.
- Some users may find the scent to be too strong or unpleasant.
This refreshing treatment mist provides potent antioxidant protection and defends against the visual signs of aging while instantly hydrating, smoothing, and firming the look and feel of skin. Copper Firming Mist helps support the skin’s natural balance by featuring a combination of Copper and botanically sourced PCA.