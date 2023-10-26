24K gold serums: Your fix to get glowing skin and shining bright this festive season

Wondering how to create a dazzling Diwali look that comes from having radiant skin? Well, your answer lies in the natural properties of a 24K gold serum that’ll ensure you shine the brightest this season. Combined with plumping, calming, hydrating and age-defying effects, these serums promise nourished and rejuvenated skin.
Healthy and enriched skin is a prerequisite for getting a naturally luminous look. Even though there are numerous options, including highlighters, strobe creams and illuminators, that can help us achieve it with just a few strokes, using the right products is the key. Coupled with positive lifestyle changes, optimum water intake and a balanced diet, products such as 24K gold serums can prove highly beneficial in boosting the skin’s health and natural radiance.
If glowing skin and flawless makeup are what you desire, then adding this face serum to your beauty trove should be your goal this season.
An easy guide to applying 24K gold serum for glowing skin
A 24K gold serum can be used twice daily, in your morning and night skincare routines. Here are a few tips to consider when incorporating it into your regimen.
- To apply, take three to five drops of the serum on your palms and gently massage it onto your face and neck until completely absorbed.
- Always use the serum after cleansing and toning your skin.
- Apply sunscreen when using it in your AM routine.
- To use it as a primer, apply the serum onto the skin before applying your base makeup products such as foundation and concealer for a smooth application and a dewy finish.
The benefits of using 24K gold serum
The benefits of 24K gold serum are multifold, as it aims at working on the overall health of the skin, making it suitable for even sensitive complexions. Moreover, these products usually combine other ingredients such as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which work in synergy with the gold to manage and address a range of skin issues. The primary benefits are:
- Reduces dark spots and pigmentation, creating an even tone.
- Enhances skin luminosity and natural glow.
- Minimises blemishes and acne scars and controls sebum production.
- Ensures hydration and nourishment.
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for an anti-ageing effect.
- Boosts collagen production.
- Restores skin texture and its youthfulness for a soft and supple look.
Check out these 24K gold serums to achieve glowing and radiant skin this festive season
With an innovative formulation that’s suitable for all skin types, this 24K gold serum by Pilgrim is water-based and gets absorbed quickly. It is made with fine particles of gold leaf that enhance radiance, boost collagen production and microcirculation and make the skin visibly plump and calm.
The serum’s blend comprises mulberry extract that is rich in vitamin C and phytonutrients that protect the skin from oxidative stress and help brighten it. While hyaluronic acid maintains moisture levels, niacinamide strengthens the barrier, controls sebum production and reduces the appearance of pores.
It can be included in your skincare routine and under your makeup as a primer.
Image: Courtesy Pilgrim
The Swiss Beauty gold serum has an advanced anti-ageing blend that is designed to enhance the overall health of the skin. It works by reducing environmental aggravators and toxins. Lightweight and quick absorbing, it keeps the skin hydrated for a softer and plumper look. The serum also helps in increasing elasticity and brightness while reducing fine lines, wrinkles and discolouration for a smoother texture. It is ideal for all skin types.
Image: Courtesy Swiss Beauty
The Radiance Beauty Boosting Elixir by RAS Luxury Skincare is one of the best gold serums for the face that’ll ensure you glow gold this Diwali. Created with 15 times more real gold than other products, this serum-in-oil lends genuine shimmer for a luminous look. With its blend of calendula, rosehip oil, saffron and vitamins A, E and C, it revitalises and nourishes the skin. Along with promoting collagen production and blood circulation, it also reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and pigmentation for an even-toned and plumper complexion.
It is lightweight, non-comedogenic, non-greasy and easily seeps into the skin.
Image: Courtesy RAS Luxury Skincare
With 24K gold flakes revitalising your skin for a dewy finish, this serum by PLIX will get you festive-ready with an instant glow. It works as a two-in-one serum and primer to ensure nourishment and a smooth base for makeup application. The product contains hyaluronic acid that retains moisture and lends a plumper look. Additionally, it has vitamin C and 1 per cent N-Acetylglucosamine, which helps minimise melanin production and promote even-toned skin. Suitable for all skin types, it can be used twice a day.
Image: Courtesy PLIX
The Bio-Gold Skin Elixir harnesses the goodness of pure 24K gold flakes, hyaluronic acid, Moroccan oil, vitamins C and B5, ceramides, niacinamide and peptides along with a unique Bio-Energy Complex Formula. Together, these ingredients help in skin brightening by 16 per cent and melanin reduction by 36 per cent. Suitable for all types, this serum manages dark spots, provides 24-hour moisturisation and makes your skin firm. Moreover, the Bio-energy Complex Formula increases the skin cells’ oxygen intake by 39 per cent to fortify their self-renewing abilities.
Image: Courtesy Bio-Essence
Delivering antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties for healthy skin is the Skivia Facial Oil Serum that includes more than just 24K gold in its formulation. With ashwagandha, sandalwood, saffron and goat milk in its blend, it lends a healthy glow to the skin. It also improves skin texture and brightness while working on reducing tan, blemishes, pigmentation and rough patches. Moreover, goat milk is a natural hydrant that seals in moisture, making the skin soft and supple.
Image: Courtesy Skivia
This facial serum harnesses the goodness of Ayurveda in its blend to improve the health of your skin. Its formulation contains 24K gold bhasma, pure grain alcohol, tender coconut water, orange peel, aloe vera, neem and sandalwood that work in unison to yield an anti-ageing effect on the skin. From reducing fine lines and lightening pigmentation to boosting collagen production and enhancing skin texture, this serum does it all. It increases elasticity and ensures long-lasting nourishment. With an organic certification, it can be used by people of any skin type.
Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials
The St.Botanica Night Face Serum works on your skin’s radiance in an exceptional way because of its ingredients. It includes a potent 20 per cent concentrate of vitamin C that aims at reducing dark spots and pigmentation to lend an even-toned, brighter skin. This product contains 24K gold fragments that add lustre to dull and tired skin. Additionally, the hyaluronic acid and vitamin E content in the serum will deeply hydrate, improve texture and even work on reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Image: Courtesy St.Botanica
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the ingredients in a 24K gold serum?
A gold serum, as the name suggests, is formulated with pure gold leaf or fragments. The serum might also include other glow-enhancing and skin-improving ingredients in its formulation such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, saffron, niacinamide and peptides.
– What is the best time to apply 24K gold serum for glowing skin?
A 24K gold serum can be used both morning and night. You can use it before moisturising on a cleansed and toned face. When using it to achieve dewy, smooth makeup, apply it as a primer before your base products.
– Can 24K gold serum be used daily?
Yes, 24K gold serum can be used daily. In fact, for best results, it is suggested to be used twice every day.
– What is the main benefit of 24K gold serum?
The primary benefit of 24K gold serum is to enhance the skin’s radiance. It adds life to dull and lacklustre skin and is known to have anti-ageing properties.
– Which vitamins are present in 24K gold serum?
Gold serums usually comprise vitamins C and E in their formulation. While vitamin C fortifies the skin brightening and pigmentation-reducing process, vitamin E helps improve its overall health. It ensures hydration, minimises scars, fine lines and wrinkles, and makes it feel calm and soothing.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Main Image: Courtesy RAS Luxury Skincare; Featured Image: Courtesy Pilgrim)