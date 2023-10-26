24K gold serums: Your fix to get glowing skin and shining bright this festive season

Wondering how to create a dazzling Diwali look that comes from having radiant skin? Well, your answer lies in the natural properties of a 24K gold serum that’ll ensure you shine the brightest this season. Combined with plumping, calming, hydrating and age-defying effects, these serums promise nourished and rejuvenated skin.

Healthy and enriched skin is a prerequisite for getting a naturally luminous look. Even though there are numerous options, including highlighters, strobe creams and illuminators, that can help us achieve it with just a few strokes, using the right products is the key. Coupled with positive lifestyle changes, optimum water intake and a balanced diet, products such as 24K gold serums can prove highly beneficial in boosting the skin’s health and natural radiance.

If glowing skin and flawless makeup are what you desire, then adding this face serum to your beauty trove should be your goal this season.

An easy guide to applying 24K gold serum for glowing skin

A 24K gold serum can be used twice daily, in your morning and night skincare routines. Here are a few tips to consider when incorporating it into your regimen.

To apply, take three to five drops of the serum on your palms and gently massage it onto your face and neck until completely absorbed.

Always use the serum after cleansing and toning your skin.

Apply sunscreen when using it in your AM routine.

To use it as a primer, apply the serum onto the skin before applying your base makeup products such as foundation and concealer for a smooth application and a dewy finish.

The benefits of using 24K gold serum

The benefits of 24K gold serum are multifold, as it aims at working on the overall health of the skin, making it suitable for even sensitive complexions. Moreover, these products usually combine other ingredients such as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which work in synergy with the gold to manage and address a range of skin issues. The primary benefits are:

Reduces dark spots and pigmentation, creating an even tone.

Enhances skin luminosity and natural glow.

Minimises blemishes and acne scars and controls sebum production.

Ensures hydration and nourishment.

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for an anti-ageing effect.

Boosts collagen production.

Restores skin texture and its youthfulness for a soft and supple look.

Check out these 24K gold serums to achieve glowing and radiant skin this festive season