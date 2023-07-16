Turn back the clock: 8 anti-ageing skincare kits for that forever youthful glow

Skin ageing is a natural process. While some embrace it, others wish it could be stopped or reversed miraculously. Whichever group you may belong to, you can definitely try slowing it down. From creams to serums, incorporating the right combination of anti-ageing products in your daily routine can do the trick.

These skin essentials are aimed at visibly reducing the signs of ageing by lending the skin a plumper, firmer and youthful look. They are formulated with actives targeting specific skin issues and must be chosen with careful consideration. This is where anti-ageing skincare kits come to the rescue.

Comprising essential products like cleansers, creams and scrubs that can be layered with each other, these kits and combos make it easier for one to embark on their anti-ageing skincare journey.

What are the common signs of skin ageing?

As we age, a lot of changes start showing up on our skin. These can be:

Fine lines and wrinkles

Dull, dehydrated skin

Thinning and sagging skin due to loss of elasticity and collagen

Uneven skin tone

Age spots and hyperpigmentation

Rough, dry and itchy skin

Common anti-ageing skincare practices

Some common skin care practices that you can incorporate in your lifestyle for anti-ageing include the following.

Consistent skincare routine

Contrary to the popular misconception that one should adopt anti-ageing skincare practices and routines in their 40s and 50s, the key to achieving youthful-looking skin is to start in your 20s suggests the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Cleansing your face twice a day, applying a moisturising cream and wearing sunscreen every day is a must. You can also include hydrating serums such as hyaluronic acid for an extra dose of nourishment.

When nearing your 30s, you can start incorporating products with ingredients that target specific skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dehydration and dullness. Niacinamide, vitamin C and retinol are some essentials.

The skin practices and products that you adopt in your 30s can easily be continued in your 40s and 50s if they yield desired results.

Exfoliation is non-negotiable

Another skincare practice that helps, in the long run, is exfoliating twice a week. Whether you use chemical exfoliants or face and body scrubs for manual exfoliation, be consistent with them. Exfoliation not only helps in removing dead skin cells to reveal brighter-looking skin but also lends an even texture and softness.

When choosing scrubs avoid abrasive ingredients like walnut and coconut shells and look for ones with sugar crystals, coffee or cellulose beads.

Choose clean products

Avoid skincare products that are formulated with harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates and sulphates or artificial dyes and fragrances. Such components tend to irritate and harm the skin in the long run.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle

Eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, exercising and cutting down on smoking and alcohol intake are some healthy lifestyle habits that have a positive impact on the skin.

The best anti-ageing skincare kits to add to your beauty arsenal