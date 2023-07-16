Turn back the clock: 8 anti-ageing skincare kits for that forever youthful glow

Skin ageing is a natural process. While some embrace it, others wish it could be stopped or reversed miraculously. Whichever group you may belong to, you can definitely try slowing it down. From creams to serums, incorporating the right combination of anti-ageing products in your daily routine can do the trick.
These skin essentials are aimed at visibly reducing the signs of ageing by lending the skin a plumper, firmer and youthful look. They are formulated with actives targeting specific skin issues and must be chosen with careful consideration. This is where anti-ageing skincare kits come to the rescue.
Comprising essential products like cleansers, creams and scrubs that can be layered with each other, these kits and combos make it easier for one to embark on their anti-ageing skincare journey.
What are the common signs of skin ageing?
As we age, a lot of changes start showing up on our skin. These can be:
- Fine lines and wrinkles
- Dull, dehydrated skin
- Thinning and sagging skin due to loss of elasticity and collagen
- Uneven skin tone
- Age spots and hyperpigmentation
- Rough, dry and itchy skin
Common anti-ageing skincare practices
Some common skin care practices that you can incorporate in your lifestyle for anti-ageing include the following.
Consistent skincare routine
Contrary to the popular misconception that one should adopt anti-ageing skincare practices and routines in their 40s and 50s, the key to achieving youthful-looking skin is to start in your 20s suggests the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Cleansing your face twice a day, applying a moisturising cream and wearing sunscreen every day is a must. You can also include hydrating serums such as hyaluronic acid for an extra dose of nourishment.
When nearing your 30s, you can start incorporating products with ingredients that target specific skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dehydration and dullness. Niacinamide, vitamin C and retinol are some essentials.
The skin practices and products that you adopt in your 30s can easily be continued in your 40s and 50s if they yield desired results.
Exfoliation is non-negotiable
Another skincare practice that helps, in the long run, is exfoliating twice a week. Whether you use chemical exfoliants or face and body scrubs for manual exfoliation, be consistent with them. Exfoliation not only helps in removing dead skin cells to reveal brighter-looking skin but also lends an even texture and softness.
When choosing scrubs avoid abrasive ingredients like walnut and coconut shells and look for ones with sugar crystals, coffee or cellulose beads.
Choose clean products
Avoid skincare products that are formulated with harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates and sulphates or artificial dyes and fragrances. Such components tend to irritate and harm the skin in the long run.
Adopt a healthy lifestyle
Eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, exercising and cutting down on smoking and alcohol intake are some healthy lifestyle habits that have a positive impact on the skin.
The best anti-ageing skincare kits to add to your beauty arsenal
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Olay Regenerist Retinol & Niacinamide Day and Night Combo
- Estée Lauder Power Pair - Repair + Brighten
- Minimalist Anti-Ageing Solution
- Lotus Herbals YouthRx Anti-Ageing Crème & Serum Combo
- Pilgrim Day and Night Repair Combo
- O3+ Vitamin C Combo Kit
- Lakmé Youth Infinity Day + Night Cream Combo
- Be Bodywise Niacinamide Body Wash + Retinol Body Lotion
Keep your skin feeling nourished and rejuvenated all day long with this day-and-night combo by Olay Regenerist that harnesses the goodness of ingredients such as niacinamide and retinol. The Micro-Sculpting Cream is a day moisturiser that’s formulated with pure niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated and boost its cell turnover. It makes it more supple, plumper and firmer with a reduction in the appearance of fine lines.
Meant for your nighttime routine is the Retinol24 Night Serum that’s known for its anti-ageing properties. It keeps your skin hydrated for nearly 24 hours while providing exfoliation.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
This is an iconic duo by Estée Lauder that should definitely be on your wishlist of the best anti-ageing products. The repair serum comprises a revolutionary formulation that fortifies the skin’s natural repair and recovery process for a visibly renewed look. It reduces signs of ageing for radiant and youthful-looking skin.
The Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme Synchronized Multi-Recovery takes care of your under-eye area by reducing fine lines and brightening the skin. It makes the skin smoother and plumper for a well-rested look.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Making it easier for you to follow an anti-ageing skincare routine is this kit by Minimalist that consists of a cleanser, a retinol face serum and a hydrating sunscreen. The Aquaporin Booster Cleanser is a gentle face wash that’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, betaine and wheat protein to thoroughly cleanse your skin while also moisturising it. The 0.3% Retinol Face Serum is a potent product that also contains coenzyme q10, bakuchiol oil and squalane to reduce signs of ageing and nourish the skin.
The sunscreen and moisturiser-in-one is designed with a lightweight texture to quickly absorb into the skin and rejuvenate it with ample hydration while also protecting it from harmful UV rays. It has SPF 50 PA++++ and also consists of niacinamide, vitamins A, E, B and F that have a nourishing and soothing effect on the skin.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
As the name suggests, the YouthRx Anti-Ageing Crème & Serum duo aims at reviving lacklustre skin back to its youthful radiance. The face serum features Gineplex Youth Compound and quickly seeps into the dermal layer to nourish it, restore its natural moisture and boost collagen production.
The Anti-Ageing Transforming Crème is also enriched with the same compound and further helps in accelerating skin firming and plumping. It also contains SPF 25 PA +++ to shield your skin against sun damage.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
With Korean skincare at the forefront of the beauty industry, a K-beauty anti-ageing skincare kit naturally finds its way on this list. This set comprises a White Lotus Day Cream with SPF 50 that aims at enhancing the skin’s natural glow, reducing fine and wrinkles and protecting it from sun damage. It is also infused with the goodness of yugdugu and camellia.
The night cream, formulated with retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, repairs and refines your skin’s texture and promotes cell regeneration overnight. Additionally, the retinol eye cream is also made with the same ingredients as the night cream but designed specifically to treat the under-eye area.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Restoring your skin’s health with the power of the antioxidant vitamin C, this skincare kit by O3+ ensures a glowing look in three simple steps. The first step involves cleansing your skin with the face wash that’s formulated to reduce pigmentation, remove dead skin cells and tanning and lend a natural glow. The formula also includes turmeric and liquorice, which together ease inflammation and have a soothing effect on the skin.
Follow it up with the serum that also contains a glycolic acid complex. The lightweight and quick-absorbing face serum diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles, neutralises free radical damage, boosts luminosity and promotes collagen synthesis. The vitamin C and turmeric gel cream promotes an even-toned skin texture, minimises the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation and makes it soft and supple.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Moisturising, nourishing and protecting your skin is this day-and-night cream duo by Lakmé. These creams enhance your skin’s elasticity and firmness and reduce fine lines, wrinkles and uneven texture. They lock the moisture in the deepest layers of the skin to ensure long-lasting hydration for a youthful look. Additional ingredients in the night cream such as niacinamide, pentavitin and pro-retinol C complex further increase its efficacy.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
If you’ve been searching for an anti-ageing skincare kit for your body, look no further. Strengthening the skin’s natural barrier and nourishing it while thoroughly cleansing it is the 5% Niacinamide Body Wash that has a brightening effect.
Moreover, the 0.1% Retinol Body Lotion hydrates and rejuvenates the skin while targeting concerns such as wrinkles, stretch marks and uneven texture.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Estée Lauder)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can start by building a proper skincare regimen in your 20s and include products like serums, moisturisers and sunscreen that have active ingredients to help ensure the health of your skin. You can introduce anti-wrinkle creams and serums to your routine in your 30s and even try retinol-based products if your skin demands it.
Answer: Anti-ageing skincare products cannot stop your skin from ageing. However, their consistent use along with a balanced diet, proper water intake and a healthy lifestyle may slow down the skin’s ageing process and improve its appearance.
Answer: Anti-ageing foods that you can add to your daily diet include blueberry, papaya, pomegranate, avocado, lemon, spinach, tomato, sweet potato, broccoli, beans, carrots, fatty fish, dark chocolate and nuts.
Answer: Some of the most effective ingredients for anti-ageing include retinol, niacinamide, vitamin C, peptides, hyaluronic acid and bakuchiol.
Answer: Some common home remedies for ageing include aloe vera, banana mask (banana mashed into a smooth paste), argan oil, curd and turmeric face mask, jojoba oil, avocado paste, yoghurt and lemon juice mask.