Detox and deep cleanse your skin with these charcoal face washes for men and women

Known for its skin cleansing and purifying properties, activated charcoal has become a popular skincare ingredient in the beauty industry. If you wish to reap its benefits, then one of the best ways is to include a charcoal face wash in your everyday skincare routine.
A clean and bare skin is the ideal canvas for skincare. This makes cleansing your face with a gentle yet effective face wash the first and the most essential step of any skincare routine. And activated charcoal is one of the best ingredients added to cleansers that readies the skin for absorbing all the necessary elements from the products used during the beauty session, giving a rejuvenated glow.
Benefits of charcoal for skin
Activated charcoal is a fine black powder that’s produced by exposing common charcoal to heat. While there might be limited evidence-based scientific research on its skin benefits, charcoal’s advantages are based on its general properties.
Some of the benefits of activated charcoal for the skin include:
- Trapping and drawing out toxins, impurities and pollutants from the skin and clogged pores.
- Absorbing excess oil and controlling sebum production.
- Managing acne and pimples, owing to its antibacterial and antifungal properties.
- Removing dead skin cells and reducing the appearance of enlarged pores.
- Improving skin texture and tone to lend brighter, glowing skin.
Who should use a charcoal face wash?
While most of the charcoal face washes available in the market are usually suitable for all skin types, they are particularly effective for people with oily and acne-prone skin. Activated charcoal is a boon for such skin types because of how it helps in managing skin concerns such as oiliness, acne and blemishes, uneven skin texture, enlarged pores and a tired, lacklustre look.
How to choose the best charcoal face wash?
Here are a few things to consider when choosing an activated charcoal-based face wash for yourself.
Other ingredients
Look for a charcoal face wash that also has other ingredients in the formulation to increase its efficacy and manage other skincare concerns. If you have oily skin, then you can opt for a face wash that also has green tea, tea tree oil, centella asiatica or clay. For instance, the Mamaearth Charcoal Face Wash (Buy it for INR 358 on Amazon) would be ideal for oily skin types.
Similarly, if your skin tends to dry out easily, look for ingredients such as olive oil, jojoba oil and coconut oil. You can also look for those for targeted skin concerns such as vitamin C or liquorice for a brightening effect and aloe vera for its soothing properties.
Avoid harmful chemicals
Always opt for a formula that’s devoid of harsh ingredients such as sulphates, phthalates, parabens, artificial dyes and fragrances. Look for products that are dermatological tested, non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic such as the Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser (Buy it for INR 1,045 on Flipkart).
Use gentle formulas
Activated charcoal products can be a bit drying, especially if you end up overusing them. Hence, as a rule of thumb, opt for gentle cleansers that effectively clean your skin without stripping it of its natural moisture. For that matter, a blend that also includes hydrating ingredients such as aloe vera or coconut extracts would be highly beneficial.
Check out the best charcoal face washes for skin for that ultimate cleanse
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Clinique For Men Charcoal Face Wash
- Mamaearth Charcoal Face Wash
- Pond’s Pure Detox Pollution Clear Wash
- The Man Company Charcoal Face Wash
- WOW Skin Science Activated Charcoal Foaming Face Wash
- VLCC Ultimo Blends Charcoal Face Wash
- Beardo Activated Charcoal Face Wash
- Aroma Magic Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash
- Nivea Men All-In-1 Charcoal Face Wash
- Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser
Delivering a deep pore cleanse with its gel-based formula, this charcoal face wash for men draws out all the dirt and impurities from the skin effectively. It creates a non-drying, soothing lather that leaves the skin feeling refreshed. It is non-irritant, allergy-tested and fragrance-free.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
This Mamaearth charcoal face wash is designed for oily skin and helps rid it of all impurities, pollution, makeup and excess oil with its Pollution Defence Formula. Along with activated charcoal powder, it contains coffee for pore-tightening and promotes even skin tone. Aloe vera in the blend aids in skin soothing and nourishment.
The face wash leaves the skin glowing and feeling healthy, without harming it as it is formulated with no parabens, silicones, mineral oil or dyes.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Pollution is our skin’s worst enemy as it continuously deteriorates its health if not taken care of. It can lead to dullness, increased ageing, pimples and pigmentation. This is why Pond’s Pure Detox face wash makes for a great pick as it aims at ridding your skin of pollution and its harmful effects with its activated charcoal-rich formula. It deep cleanses the skin, balances oiliness and helps in reducing pigmentation and skin brightening.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
The Man Company charcoal face wash for men also harnesses the goodness of ylang-ylang and argan in its formulation for an effective cleanse. From unclogging pores and removing dead skin cells to preventing acne and controlling excess oil secretion, this face wash does it all. Its antibacterial properties make it highly suitable for people with oily skin. It leaves your skin feeling revitalised and naturally glowing.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Deeply cleansing the skin of all the pollutants and dirt is this foaming face wash by WOW Skin Science that contains charcoal, aloe vera extract and tea tree oil in its blend. These components work together to clean the skin pores while repairing, protecting and hydrating it. The silicone bristles, on the other hand, work gently yet effectively on the skin. It is suitable for all skin types and is also vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologically tested.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
The VLCC Charcoal Face Wash works by not just drawing out impurities from the skin but also nourishing and repairing it. While the activated charcoal removes excess oil and deep-seated impurities from the skin, the exotic Moroccan Lava Clay nourishes and improves the texture of the skin. Additional ingredients include liquorice extract for skin brightening, aloe vera for nourishment and tea tree oil for preventing acne and controlling excess sebum.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
With activated charcoal removing all the dirt and impurities from the pores and a blend of tea tree oil, lavender oil and olive oil balancing skin’s oils naturally, the Beardo charcoal face wash is a great option. It is designed to work effectively on men’s skin that feels dull and tired due to the polluted environment. It is made sans any harmful components such as parabens, silicones and sulphates and is also cruelty-free.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Promising a deep detox that frees the skin from impurities is the Aroma Magic face wash that ensures your skin breathes and feels refreshed. This cleanser also helps in sloughing off the dead skin to promote cell regeneration and blood circulation for a glowing look. While its antibacterial and antifungal properties manage free radical damage, it also helps tighten the pores for a smooth skin texture. Other ingredients in the formulation include lemon essential oil, common juniper essential oil and cornflower extract.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Targeting dull, tired and oily skin is the Nivea All-In-1 Charcoal Face Wash that intensely detoxifies and refreshes the skin after every use. With a long-lasting oil control formula, the face wash also contains mulethi, mint and 10x vitamin C that together ensure smooth and glowing skin.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Best suited for clogged pores, the Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser is known for trapping dirt and impurities twice as effectively as other cleansers. With its Japanese Skin Purifying Technology, this face wash clears skin pores and lends an oil-free look and skin that feels balanced. It is dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free and vegan.
Image: Courtesy Flipkart
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How does charcoal face wash work?
A charcoal face wash works by trapping all the dirt, impurities and toxins lodged in the pores and drawing them out for a refreshed and rejuvenated look. By removing dead skin cells, unclogging pores and absorbing excess oil, it also helps in managing sebum production, lending a brighter and even-toned look.
– How often should I use charcoal face wash?
Like any usual face cleanser, you can use a charcoal face wash twice a day. If it gets too drying for the skin, then you can use it during your nighttime skincare routine for deep cleansing at the end of the day and replace it with a gentle face wash for the morning routine.
– Can a charcoal face wash help with acne?
Yes, a charcoal face wash is considered highly ideal for people who have acne as the ingredient helps in drawing out impurities and absorbing excess oil. While this unclogs pores, activated charcoal’s antibacterial and antifungal nature helps in targeting acne-causing bacteria, reducing blemishes and improving the appearance of consequent marks and scars.
– Should I follow up with a moisturiser after using charcoal face wash?
Using a moisturiser is an unskippable part of any skincare routine irrespective of the type of face wash you’re using. Hence, after washing your face, using a combination of hydrating serums and moisturisers or just a moisturiser is a must.
– Are there any side effects of using charcoal face wash?
While charcoal-based skincare products such as face washes, masks and exfoliants are generally safe to use, overusing them may cause dryness, redness, itching and sensitivity. It is, however, generally recommended to consult a dermatologist before incorporating any skincare product into your routine if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.
– Can charcoal face wash help with blackheads?
Yes, charcoal face wash helps in managing all types of acne, including pimples, blackheads and whiteheads.