Detox and deep cleanse your skin with these charcoal face washes for men and women

Known for its skin cleansing and purifying properties, activated charcoal has become a popular skincare ingredient in the beauty industry. If you wish to reap its benefits, then one of the best ways is to include a charcoal face wash in your everyday skincare routine.

A clean and bare skin is the ideal canvas for skincare. This makes cleansing your face with a gentle yet effective face wash the first and the most essential step of any skincare routine. And activated charcoal is one of the best ingredients added to cleansers that readies the skin for absorbing all the necessary elements from the products used during the beauty session, giving a rejuvenated glow.

Benefits of charcoal for skin

Activated charcoal is a fine black powder that’s produced by exposing common charcoal to heat. While there might be limited evidence-based scientific research on its skin benefits, charcoal’s advantages are based on its general properties.

Some of the benefits of activated charcoal for the skin include:

Trapping and drawing out toxins, impurities and pollutants from the skin and clogged pores.

Absorbing excess oil and controlling sebum production.

Managing acne and pimples, owing to its antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Removing dead skin cells and reducing the appearance of enlarged pores.

Improving skin texture and tone to lend brighter, glowing skin.

Who should use a charcoal face wash?

While most of the charcoal face washes available in the market are usually suitable for all skin types, they are particularly effective for people with oily and acne-prone skin. Activated charcoal is a boon for such skin types because of how it helps in managing skin concerns such as oiliness, acne and blemishes, uneven skin texture, enlarged pores and a tired, lacklustre look.

How to choose the best charcoal face wash?

Here are a few things to consider when choosing an activated charcoal-based face wash for yourself.

Other ingredients

Look for a charcoal face wash that also has other ingredients in the formulation to increase its efficacy and manage other skincare concerns. If you have oily skin, then you can opt for a face wash that also has green tea, tea tree oil, centella asiatica or clay. For instance, the Mamaearth Charcoal Face Wash (Buy it for INR 358 on Amazon) would be ideal for oily skin types.

Similarly, if your skin tends to dry out easily, look for ingredients such as olive oil, jojoba oil and coconut oil. You can also look for those for targeted skin concerns such as vitamin C or liquorice for a brightening effect and aloe vera for its soothing properties.

Avoid harmful chemicals

Always opt for a formula that’s devoid of harsh ingredients such as sulphates, phthalates, parabens, artificial dyes and fragrances. Look for products that are dermatological tested, non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic such as the Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser (Buy it for INR 1,045 on Flipkart).

Use gentle formulas

Activated charcoal products can be a bit drying, especially if you end up overusing them. Hence, as a rule of thumb, opt for gentle cleansers that effectively clean your skin without stripping it of its natural moisture. For that matter, a blend that also includes hydrating ingredients such as aloe vera or coconut extracts would be highly beneficial.

Check out the best charcoal face washes for skin for that ultimate cleanse