The best chemical sunscreens that deserve a spot on your skincare shelf

Amid all the beneficial things you can do for your skin, sun protection stands out as the absolute essential that contributes significantly to its health. Irrespective of the season and whether you’re indoors or outdoors, using either a physical or chemical sunscreen every day does more than just shield your skin from harmful rays.
Exposure to the sun is one of the biggest causes of premature skin ageing, leaving it vulnerable to visible signs like wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation and dullness as well as tanning and painful sunburn. This is where sunscreen comes to the rescue.
The different types of sunscreens
There are two different types of sunscreens — chemical and physical.
Also known as mineral sunscreen, a physical sunblock works by creating a barrier on the skin to deflect the damaging rays. These are usually formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide; ingredients that are considered safe by the Food and Drug Administration.
Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, work by seeping into the skin to absorb the UV radiation, converting it into heat and releasing it back. Such sunscreens are formulated with ingredients like avobenzone, oxybenzone, salicylate, octisalate, homosalate, octocrylene, octinoxate and other active ingredients.
How are chemical sunscreens better than others?
While mineral sunscreens are highly preferred as they don’t penetrate the skin, their chemical counterparts have evolved over the years. They are extremely lightweight, easily absorbable and ensure broad-spectrum protection from the sun and blue light.
Additionally, chemical sunscreens typically leave no white cast and feel non-sticky on the skin as compared to physical options. This also makes them an ideal choice for people with deeper skin tones. A lot of blends these days also include a mix of mineral filters to increase the sunscreen’s effectiveness and safety for people with skin sensitivities. That said, both physical and chemical sunscreens come with their share of pros and cons. Ultimately, the one that works best for your skin makes for the better choice.
Guide to choosing the best sunscreen for your skin type
Irrespective of what your skin type is, it is essential to always choose a sunscreen with SPF 30 or above. Additionally, ensure that it is broad spectrum, which means that it provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Dermatologists also recommend choosing a sunscreen that is water- and sweat-resistant to deliver long-lasting wear until it needs to be reapplied after two to three hours.
Here’s how to choose a sunscreen:
1. If you have dry skin, then look for formulas that include moisturising and nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerine, ceramides and vitamin E. Opt for creamier textures and a dewy finish for a hydrated look.
2. People with oily, acne-prone skin should choose a water or gel-based formula. Look for a sunscreen that offers a matte finish, is non-comedogenic and includes green tea, niacinamide or tea tree oil.
3. Those who have sensitive skin should refrain from using chemical sunscreen and instead opt for mineral ones. The UV filters of a chemical sunscreen penetrating into the skin and the heat generation process can further harm the skin. A mineral sunscreen, however, sits atop the skin and is less likely to irritate it.
4. For combination skin, both mineral and chemical sunscreens are an option. The key lies in choosing a lightweight yet hydrating formula to tackle both oily and dry areas. Similarly, people with normal skin can benefit from either product.
Know which sunscreen is best for you with this ultimate guide to sunscreens.
Here are some of the best chemical sunscreens you can add to your skin care routine
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock
- Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50
- Lakmé Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Ultra Matte Lotion
- ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water SPF 50
- Aveil SPF 50 Heat Shield Sunscreen
- Quench Bravocado Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
- Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
- Foxtale Dewy Sunscreen SPF 70 PA++++
- Thank You Farmer Sun Project Sun Stick SPF50+ PA++++
- Be Bodywise Sunscreen Lotion with SPF 50 PA+++
Formulated with Helioplex technology, this Neutrogena sunscreen offers intense protection from sun damage. It feels weightless on the skin and absorbs quickly for an invisible oil-free, matte finish. Water and sweat-resistant, this dermatologist-tested sunscreen has SPF 50+ PA+++, which ensures broad-spectrum protection. It is non-comedogenic and suitable for both dry and oily skin types.
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
The Minimalist moisturiser-meets-sunscreen is a broad spectrum SPF that also hydrates your skin from deep within. Lightweight and easily spreadable, it comprises niacinamide and vitamins B5, A and F that work in synergy to soothe and repair skin damage caused due to sun exposure. Along with chemical UV filters (avobenzone, uvinul T 150 and octocrylene), the formulation has titanium dioxide (a mineral filter) for increased efficacy.
Photostable and acne-safe, it leaves no white cast, is suitable for all skin types and is free from essential oils and fragrances.
Image: Courtesy Minimalist
With SPF 50 PA+++ blocking up to 97 per cent UVB and UVA rays, this lotion delivers a non-sticky, ultra-matte finish. Dermatologically tested, it is ideal for all skin types. The blend also comprises niacinamide that helps in reducing pigmentation caused due to sun exposure.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
The ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water is a broad-spectrum SPF that offers potent UVA and UVB protection. Its extremely light, water-like texture makes it easier to wear even on the hottest days, owing to its immediate absorption power. Moreover, it maintains hydration levels due to the hyaluronic acid content in the formulation. It is both dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, making it safe for all skin types.
Image: Courtesy ISDIN
Safeguarding the skin from UVA, UVB and infrared radiation, this chemical sunscreen is designed with unique nanotechnology. It is formulated with Neo Heliopan and SunCat DE that offer long-lasting protection with minimal penetration of UV filters into the skin. Additionally, the Venuceane content in the blend aims at treating damaged skin by fading hyperpigmentation, enhancing nourishment and lending photoprotection. It is suitable for all skin types, has a non-greasy finish, is free of toxins and has been tested for allergies.
Image: Courtesy Aveil
The Quench Bravocado Sunscreen Gel safeguards your skin from harmful UV rays, infrared waves, sunburn and other sun-related skin reactions. Its ultra-light, non-greasy formula is enriched with soothing ingredients including avocado oil, fermented rice water and vitamin E.
Additionally, the presence of pomegranate in the concoction ensures skin radiance and antioxidant protection. Also targeting dark spots and pigmentation, it promotes a healthier and smoother skin texture. It is non-comedogenic, leaves no visible white cast and is suitable for all skin types.
Image: Courtesy Quench Botanics
Known for its fresh texture and invisible, clean finish, the Bioré UV Aqua Rich is one of the best chemical sunscreens that deserves a spot in your daily routine. It has a watery, feather-light formulation with SPF 50+ PA++++ that’s easily blendable and fully covers the skin to even micro levels. This product leaves no white cast, is waterproof and is also tested for allergies. Moreover, it also comprises moisturising ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and royal jelly extract that ensure long-lasting nourishment to the skin.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Ideal for normal and dry skin, this sunscreen by Foxtale makes for a great pick for its dewy yet non-greasy finish and feather-light application and feel. It takes the sun protection standards a notch higher with SPF 70 PA++++ targeting concerns such as sun damage, tanning, photoageing and radical damage. The blend also includes vitamin E, provitamin B5 and niacinamide to ensure skin hydration and radiance. Apart from being cruelty and sulphate-free, it is also dermatologist-tested with a pH of 6-6.5.
Image: Courtesy Foxtale
Making sunscreen reapplication a breeze is this stick by Thank You Farmer offering optimum, broad spectrum sun protection with SPF 50+ PA++++. Water and sweat-resistant, this stick is easy to apply, leaves no white cast and can be used over makeup as well.
Suitable for all skin types, its formulation also includes enriching ingredients such as calamine, centella asiatica, madecassic and asiatic acids that aim at rejuvenating, repairing and soothing the skin. Lending a smooth and silky finish, this compact sunscreen stick is an ideal travel companion.
Image: Courtesy Thank You Farmer
An ideal body sunscreen that also works wonders for the face, the Be Bodywise lotion shields your skin from sun damage and reduces signs of photoageing with broad-spectrum SPF 50. It has a lightweight texture, which makes it easy to apply without leaving behind any white cast. The formulation contains a mix of one per cent kojic acid and niacinamide to control the skin’s melanin production, thereby preventing sun tan and lending a brighter-looking radiance.
Image: Courtesy Be Bodywise
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is a chemical sunscreen?
A chemical sunscreen is formulated with chemical UV filters such as avobenzone, oxybenzone, salicylate, octisalate and octinoxate. These protect your skin by absorbing and trapping the harmful sun’s rays, converting them into heat and releasing it back.
– Is a chemical sunscreen good for the face?
Yes, chemical sunscreens can be used on the face, especially if you’re looking for one that is lightweight and blends into the skin instantly. However, people with sensitive skin should avoid them as they can further irritate the skin. Moreover, it is also always recommended to do a patch test before incorporating any new skincare product into your daily routine.
– Which is the best sunscreen for dry skin?
Some of the best sunscreens for dry skin include Foxtale Dewy Sunscreen SPF 70 PA++++, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ and Thank You Farmer Sun Project Sun Stick SPF50+ PA++++.
– How does sunscreen protect the skin?
A sunscreen comprises UV filters that protect your skin by deflecting (in the case of mineral sunscreens) or absorbing (in the case of chemical sunscreens) the damaging UV and infrared rays. Moreover, their formulations also contain other skin health-enhancing ingredients targeted towards concerns such as dryness, dullness, pigmentation, tanning, photoageing and acne.
– How to know if my sunscreen is a physical or chemical sunscreen?
One of the easiest ways to determine what sunscreen you’re using is to check its list of ingredients. If you see zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as the primary components, it is a physical sunscreen. If avobenzone, salicylate, oxybenzone, octisalate, octinoxate and other active ingredients are used, it is a chemical one.