The best chemical sunscreens that deserve a spot on your skincare shelf

Amid all the beneficial things you can do for your skin, sun protection stands out as the absolute essential that contributes significantly to its health. Irrespective of the season and whether you’re indoors or outdoors, using either a physical or chemical sunscreen every day does more than just shield your skin from harmful rays.

Exposure to the sun is one of the biggest causes of premature skin ageing, leaving it vulnerable to visible signs like wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation and dullness as well as tanning and painful sunburn. This is where sunscreen comes to the rescue.

The different types of sunscreens

There are two different types of sunscreens — chemical and physical.

Also known as mineral sunscreen, a physical sunblock works by creating a barrier on the skin to deflect the damaging rays. These are usually formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide; ingredients that are considered safe by the Food and Drug Administration.

Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, work by seeping into the skin to absorb the UV radiation, converting it into heat and releasing it back. Such sunscreens are formulated with ingredients like avobenzone, oxybenzone, salicylate, octisalate, homosalate, octocrylene, octinoxate and other active ingredients.

How are chemical sunscreens better than others?

While mineral sunscreens are highly preferred as they don’t penetrate the skin, their chemical counterparts have evolved over the years. They are extremely lightweight, easily absorbable and ensure broad-spectrum protection from the sun and blue light.

Additionally, chemical sunscreens typically leave no white cast and feel non-sticky on the skin as compared to physical options. This also makes them an ideal choice for people with deeper skin tones. A lot of blends these days also include a mix of mineral filters to increase the sunscreen’s effectiveness and safety for people with skin sensitivities. That said, both physical and chemical sunscreens come with their share of pros and cons. Ultimately, the one that works best for your skin makes for the better choice.

Guide to choosing the best sunscreen for your skin type

Irrespective of what your skin type is, it is essential to always choose a sunscreen with SPF 30 or above. Additionally, ensure that it is broad spectrum, which means that it provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Dermatologists also recommend choosing a sunscreen that is water- and sweat-resistant to deliver long-lasting wear until it needs to be reapplied after two to three hours.

Here’s how to choose a sunscreen:

1. If you have dry skin, then look for formulas that include moisturising and nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerine, ceramides and vitamin E. Opt for creamier textures and a dewy finish for a hydrated look.

2. People with oily, acne-prone skin should choose a water or gel-based formula. Look for a sunscreen that offers a matte finish, is non-comedogenic and includes green tea, niacinamide or tea tree oil.

3. Those who have sensitive skin should refrain from using chemical sunscreen and instead opt for mineral ones. The UV filters of a chemical sunscreen penetrating into the skin and the heat generation process can further harm the skin. A mineral sunscreen, however, sits atop the skin and is less likely to irritate it.

4. For combination skin, both mineral and chemical sunscreens are an option. The key lies in choosing a lightweight yet hydrating formula to tackle both oily and dry areas. Similarly, people with normal skin can benefit from either product.

