A complete guide to choosing the best face razor for women

Even though it is one of the most pain-free methods of getting clearer facial skin, shaving is not the first thing most women consider. Myths like shaving can increase the growth of hair is one of the main reasons behind this inhibition. However, for those willing to try it to achieve smoother skin texture, opting for a high-quality face razor for women is essential.
From your skin type to the ergonomics of the product — you need to consider a number of things before putting a blade on your skin. Read through the types of women’s razors available, how to choose the best one and the safety measures to undertake before you make the purchase.
How are razors for women different from those for men?
A facial hair removal razor made specifically for women is an L-shaped tool with a single blade. It is used to exfoliate and gently remove peach fuzz and thicker facial hair. Whereas men’s razors are multi-bladed tools designed to trim the beard and remove stubble from the face.
Types of face razors for women
The single-blade razor is one of the most popular tools available for shaving the face. Thanks to this, performing at-home dermaplaning, or pruning the uppermost layer of your skin, is simple and considerably risk-free.
Additionally, it makes it easier to target specific fuzz on the face, from sideburns to chin hair.
Are face razors safe to use for women?
Wondering what the side effects of using a face razor are for women? For starters, there might be a chance of a shadow appearing after shaving off dark terminal hair. Eliminating this thick and coarse fuzz can also lead to painful ingrown hair. Additionally, a sharp object, no matter how safe, contains the possibility of causing cuts, leading to stingy, damaged skin.
To ensure the utmost safety, use a sharp blade, adopt the right technique, and undertake post-shaving care. Understanding your skin type can also play a major role in determining whether shaving would be safe. For instance, people with sensitive skin, dry skin, or acne-prone skin must avoid blades to reduce the risk of irritation.
You might also wonder if using face razors can cause your hair to come back darker. Healthline clarifies, “The hair feels coarse after shaving because it blunts the edges. This could give the impression that your hair has grown thicker or darker. Shaving, however, has little effect on the thickness or colour of facial hair.”
How to choose the best face razor for women
Always start by choosing high-quality blades to prevent skin discomfort. Next, make sure the razor feels comfortable in your hand as the grip will determine the precision.
Last but not least, rely on only trusted brands for offering the best products for your skin type.
How to use a razor on your face
Follow these easy steps to shave your face safely and effectively.
- Rinse your face and pat it dry. It’s usually advisable to shave facial hair without any foaming product. However, if you have dry skin, you can apply a light moisturiser before shaving.
- Use a sharp single-blade face razor and gently graze it across your face at a 45-degree angle in the direction of hair growth. Never use a razor with a blunt blade.
- Clean the razor after every stroke before using it again. Rinse with water if it is a manual one, and use a dry brush if it is a mechanical one.
- Once you’re done, moisturise your face immediately after cleaning it. You can apply any cooling gel or balm to soothe the skin as well.
Here are the best razors for women in India
- Flawless Dermaplane Glo Lighted Facial Exfoliator
- Bombay Shaving Company Face Razor And Post Shave Balm For Women
- Sirona Eyebrow And Face Razor For Women
- Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool Set, Eyebrow And Facial Razors
- LetsShave Evior Face Razor For Women
- Plush Foldable Face Razor And After Shave Gel
- Carmesi Reusable Face Razor For Women
If you have sensitive skin, the Finishing Touch exfoliator can be perfect for you. This hypoallergenic face razor comes with a built-in LED light that ensures you do not cut your skin while you shave.
The manual tool is best suited to gently remove peach fuzz and the smallest hairs for a dewy skin finish. It comes with six professional-grade Japanese stainless steel blades for replacement.
Simply shaving your face is not enough to get smooth skin; post-shaving care is equally crucial. This Bombay Shaving Company face razor for women is accompanied by a shave balm, which contains witch hazel to soothe and repair your skin after removing the peach fuzz.
The stainless steel blades of the face razor provide flawless precision and prevent bruising. Available in a pack of three, these are perfect to trim excess hair growth on the chin, eyebrows, upper lip and sideburns.
What you’ll love most about the eyebrow and face razor from the homegrown brand Sirona is the ergonomic design. The rubber body provides the best anti-slip grip. Additionally, the razor’s fine-edged stainless steel blades are easy to glide and remove hair and peach fuzz.
You can shape the eyebrow, upper lip, forehead, chin and sideburns with these reusable (up to five times) Sirona razors.
How about stocking up on a skincare tool you’ll need regularly? The Kitch facial razor comes in a combo pack of 10 pieces. Each of these features the best-quality stainless steel blades, which give you a soft finish.
Use these on your face to remove dead skin cells and unwanted hair that trap dirt and oil. Their versatile design makes them best for use on any region of the face — from the eyebrows to the upper lip.
Looking for a face razor that lasts longer and has multiple uses? Opt for the LetsShave Evior facial razor, which can be used about six to eight times.
The painless exfoliating tool lets you remove the buildup of dirt and unwanted hair. These razors are made using dermatologist-grade stainless steel blades to help you get a clean shave in a single stroke.
An easy and safe-to-carry combo, the Plush face razors with the Plush after-shave gel can be your perfect travel partner. These foldable face razors with German blades are perfect to get rid of peach fuzz and the smallest unwanted hair on the go.
You can use the product to shape your eyebrows, clean the upper lip, peach fuzz and forehead hair, and even use it on the bikini line. The Plush after-shave gel comes with aloe vera extracts to keep the skin glowing and plump.
Best known for their all-natural sanitary pads, Carmesi is an Indian brand that also offers personal hygiene products such as razors for women. It comes with a zig-zag blade to ensure the smooth removal of dead skin cells along with the hair from the eyebrows, upper lip, forehead, peach fuzz, chin and sideburns. The frosted anti-slip body of the razor is perfect for you to have the best grip and precision.
The Carmesi razor for face women can be reused for about four to five times before the blade gets blunt, which is when you must replace it. It comes with a protective cap to ensure safety and hygiene.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can use a razor on the parts of the face that contain vellus and terminal hair, such as the forehead, eyebrows, cheeks, upper lips and chin. Besides these, you can use a face razor to remove the peach fuzz on your sideburns.
Answer: Sharing razors with others is extremely dangerous. Both skin infections and blood-borne viral infections can spread through the razors' blades.
Answer: Depending on your skin type, you can either choose to shave on clean, pat-dried skin or apply a light layer of moisturiser to dry skin to avoid irritation while shaving.
Answer: If you have acne-prone and sensitive skin, utmost care must be taken while shaving. Opt for high-quality products and adopt the correct method of shaving. Use razors with high-grade blades, avoid shaving on acne bumps, and moisturise the skin well after shaving.
Answer: Yes, there is a chance of getting nicks and cuts if you don’t use the right blade or technique. You might also get razor burns if not careful.
Answer: The best practice to ensure a clean, smooth and painless shaving experience, replace the blades of razors when they feel even slightly blunt. Razor blades of the best quality typically last up to four or five uses.