8 best glycolic acid face washes for clear skin in 2023
14 Mar 2023

8 best glycolic acid face washes for clear skin in 2023

Nikita Mazindar Baruah
Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that you can find in most skincare products these days, even cleansers. However, if you are using a glycolic acid face wash or any other product with the ingredient for the first time, it might initially irritate your skin. This is because the ingredient is an active. If the reactions are consistent and harsh, stop using the product immediately and consult a physician.

Having said that, glycolic acid does not adversely impact your skin in most cases. It actually comes with a slew of benefits. Let’s get to know about them.

Benefits of using a glycolic acid cleanser

Glycolic acid peels off the top layer of skin to smoothen wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Well, it’s not as harsh as it sounds. What it does is, it removes dead cells to bring out the skin’s natural glow and improve its texture. Glycolic acid is also effective when it comes to lightening scars.

It also seeps deep into your pores to pull out dirt and grime, which reduces the chances of developing acne, blackheads, bumps and blemishes on your skin. In short, glycolic acid improves the texture of your skin, making it smooth and brightening your complexion.

However, when add glycolic acid face wash to your skincare regime, don’t forget to check the other ingredients in it. The best glycolic acid cleansers often contain herbal extracts and cooling ingredients, such as aloe vera, cucumber and green tea, that can further calm your skin and retain moisture. Dermatologists like Dr. Shereene Idriss recommend that you leave the glycolic acid cleanser on your face for 30 seconds after lathering to let the actives do the job, instead of just simply washing them away.

Additionally, glycolic acid, when paired with salicylic acid, imparts excellent results when it comes to depuffing dead skin cells and decongesting pores.

Who should use a glycolic acid cleanser?

Glycolic acid cleaners help exfoliate the top layer of the skin, so people suffering from acne, dark skin patches and ageing skin should use products infused with this ingredient.

Best glycolic acid cleansers to buy in 2023:

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution
The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

INR 950

The Ordinary’s Toning Solution has 7% glycolic acid, amino acids, aloe vera, ginseng and Tasmanian Pepperberry. While the glycolic acid exfoliates the skin, the aloe vera, ginseng, and Tasmanian Pepperberry offers mild exfoliation for improved skin radiance and visible clarity. This formula also improves the appearance of skin texture.

Bioderma Sebium Actif Intense Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser
Bioderma Sebium Actif Intense Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser

INR 1799

Equipped with AHA glycolic acid and BHA salicylic acid this cleanser from Bioderma helps clarify the skin through its mild exfoliation properties. The face wash is in a gel-to-foam formula that does not dry your skin and effectively lifts away impurities from pores. An excellent product to kick start your skin care routine, it can be used both morning and night.

Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser

INR 1063

For a squeaky clean wash without stripping away your skin’s moisture, this gel formula, which heroes glycolic acid, has been proven to retexturise and smoothen the skin. Marshmallow extract, chamomile, and sage have also been included to help balance and smooth the skin while fighting inflammation.

True Kind AHA Brightening Exfoliant Cleanser 2% Glycolic Acid Face Wash Hydration & Glowing Skin
True Kind AHA Brightening Exfoliant Cleanser 2% Glycolic Acid Face Wash Hydration & Glowing Skin

INR 899

This multi-action glow giver combines a gentle dose of the holy grail – Glycolic Acid, along with a mix of potent antioxidants, hydration and restoring agents – Centella asiatica, Turmeric and Licorice. Add this to your cleansing routine and you wouldn’t be disappointed.

Earth Rhythm Re-Surface Concentrate With 10% Fruit Acids 5% Glycolic Acid 2% Salicylic Acid
Earth Rhythm Re-Surface Concentrate With 10% Fruit Acids 5% Glycolic Acid 2% Salicylic Acid

INR 1429

Earth Rhythm Resurfacing Concentrate provides progressive and controlled diffusion of AHA while avoiding inflammation problems. It provides equivalent exfoliation performance to conventional AHAs after using it for 2 weeks.  A complete renewal of the corneal layer is observed as well as a uniform skin tone and increased luminosity.

Rejusure Glycolic Acid Combo
Rejusure Glycolic Acid Combo

INR 1550

Rejusure Glycolic Acid Combo helps reduce pigmentation and dark spots. Glycolic acid is an exfoliating acid that gets rid of dead skin, dead cells and dullness to give your skin a fresh, natural glow.

O3+ Glycolic Acid 10 % Face Wash
O3+ Glycolic Acid 10 % Face Wash

INR 2880

The 03+ Glycolic Acid 10% Face Wash helps in exfoliating skin cells. It is an excellent product to exfoliate the ageing skin without the risk of increased sensitivity. It also provides instant whitening and brightening.

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

INR 1250

This one’s a bit of a splurge, but we guarantee it’s well worth your investment. Developed by dermatologists, this glycolic acid cleanser is one of the best in the market today, combining not only a blend of different exfoliants (both chemical and physical, and glycolic acid included, of course) but also hydrating ingredients to keep skin glowing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Can I use glycolic acid daily?

Answer: Yes, you can use it every day. However, if you’re a beginner, start with a formula that has a low concentration of the active and gradually work it up once your skin is accustomed to the product.

Question: Is glycolic acid good for acne?

Answer: With the help of its antioxidant and antibacterial properties, glycolic acid helps treat acne flare-outs and similar skin issues.

Question: Are there any side effects of using glycolic acid?

Answer: If your skin is too sensitive or dry, you might experience itching or redness after applying glycolic acid. It is recommended that you consult a dermatologist before purchasing a glycolic acid-infused product. Also, do a patch test to check how your skin reacts to it.

Question: Can I use glycolic acid with vitamin C?

Answer: Yes, combining vitamin C with glycolic acid can benefit your skin. Glycolic acid clears dull surface cells allowing better penetration of vitamin C. This accelerates cell renewal and gives you smooth and glowing skin.

Question: Who should use glycolic acid?

Answer: Glycolic acid is best for acne-prone skin. You can also use it to reduce signs of premature ageing and revive dull skin.

Nikita Mazindar Baruah

An Anthropology graduate, Nikita started her journey in writing and editing while she was still a student. She has worked with various agencies and brands, creating content in lifestyle, entertainment, travel and wellness space. Nikita aspires to travel the world and explore food, culture and more while penning it all down to share with the world.

