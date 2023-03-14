8 best glycolic acid face washes for clear skin in 2023

Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that you can find in most skincare products these days, even cleansers. However, if you are using a glycolic acid face wash or any other product with the ingredient for the first time, it might initially irritate your skin. This is because the ingredient is an active. If the reactions are consistent and harsh, stop using the product immediately and consult a physician.

Having said that, glycolic acid does not adversely impact your skin in most cases. It actually comes with a slew of benefits. Let’s get to know about them.

Benefits of using a glycolic acid cleanser

Glycolic acid peels off the top layer of skin to smoothen wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Well, it’s not as harsh as it sounds. What it does is, it removes dead cells to bring out the skin’s natural glow and improve its texture. Glycolic acid is also effective when it comes to lightening scars.

It also seeps deep into your pores to pull out dirt and grime, which reduces the chances of developing acne, blackheads, bumps and blemishes on your skin. In short, glycolic acid improves the texture of your skin, making it smooth and brightening your complexion.

However, when add glycolic acid face wash to your skincare regime, don’t forget to check the other ingredients in it. The best glycolic acid cleansers often contain herbal extracts and cooling ingredients, such as aloe vera, cucumber and green tea, that can further calm your skin and retain moisture. Dermatologists like Dr. Shereene Idriss recommend that you leave the glycolic acid cleanser on your face for 30 seconds after lathering to let the actives do the job, instead of just simply washing them away.

Additionally, glycolic acid, when paired with salicylic acid, imparts excellent results when it comes to depuffing dead skin cells and decongesting pores.

Who should use a glycolic acid cleanser?

Glycolic acid cleaners help exfoliate the top layer of the skin, so people suffering from acne, dark skin patches and ageing skin should use products infused with this ingredient.

Best glycolic acid cleansers to buy in 2023: