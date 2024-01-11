The best natural moisturizer for face for soft and dewy skin

Moisturizing is a key step in your skin care routine. So, you should invest in products that are effective and safe for your skin, even if it costs a few extra bucks. Moreover, these slightly more expensive products usually last longer and do not adversely affect the texture of your skin.
Speaking of skin-friendly products, natural moisturizers are quickly making their way into makeup kits and skin care routines. They are free of synthetic additives and chemicals, which is why people are starting to prefer them more these days.
Are natural moisturizers for face better than other moisturizers?
Now, that’s not a simple question to answer. Yes, natural moisturizers are milder and might not affect your skin adversely. However, not all natural ingredients are suitable for your skin. For instance, those who are allergic to nuts should avoid moisturizers infused with oil extracts from almonds, argan and other nuts. Having said that, several natural moisturizing elements can benefit your skin. For instance, safflower oil, honey, turmeric, white tea, oats, coconut oil, soy, licorice and olive oil are some natural ingredients that are great humectants. They lock in moisture to deeply nourish your skin. At the same time, they are antibacterial and anti-inflammatory which ensures that your skin is rash free.
One such product infused with such natural ingredients is Soultree Advanced Kumkumadi – Refined Radiance Day Cream (Buy it Amazon). It is laden with the goodness of 100 percent organic mogra saffron sourced from Pampora that suits all skin types perfectly.
How are natural moisturizers different from others?
Natural moisturizers contain relatively fewer chemical additives, fragrances and artificial colours that reduce the chance of allergies or other skin irritations. Most formulations are paraben- and silicon-free, which makes the product hypoallergenic and suitable for daily use. These moisturizers are also ideal for people with extremely sensitive skin.
What are the major benefits of natural moisturizers?
Nourished with natural oils, these formulations can improve the skin’s elasticity, and delay the occurrence of fine lines and wrinkles. They also protect the skin’s natural barrier, helping it retain essential moisture. These products can be found in different formulations that suit each skin type. For instance, people with extremely dry skin can opt for creams nourished with natural oils or butters with emollient properties. Those with oily skin should stick to formulations containing hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which acts as a humectant to retain the skin’s moisture content.
How to choose the best natural moisturizer for face?
The first thing to keep in mind while choosing any skincare product is the formulation. Many times, certain formulas do not work well with acne-prone, sensitive, very dry or irritated skin. So, check if the ingredients are organic and compatible with your skin type.
Aloe vera, glycerin, turmeric and saffron are some of the elements that are suitable for any skin type and prevent skin irritations. Once you’re sure of the formulation, do a patch test. If the solution doesn’t react, you’re good to go. You can pair it with the best natural face washes for best results.
How to know if a moisturizer is 100% natural?
The best way to define if a moisturizer is natural or not is to check its ingredient label. Look for ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, tea tree oil and others.
Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.
Here are some of the best natural moisturizers for glowing skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Mamaearth Aloe Turmeric Gel From 100% Pure Aloe Vera
- SqinCosmetics 100% Organic & Pure Vegetable Glycerine For Face
- Kama Ayurveda Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil
- Good Vibes Almond Brightening Facial Oil
- KORA ORGANICS Turmeric Glow Moisturizer
- Soultree Advanced Kumkumadi - Refined Radiance Day Cream
- Paula's Choice EARTH SOURCED Antioxidant Enriched Natural Moisturizer
- THE ORDINARY 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Argan Oil
- RAS Luxury Oils Radiance Beauty Boosting Day Face Oil
This turmeric-infused aloe vera gel is just what your skin needs after a long day out in the sun. Turmeric kills bacteria that might creep into your skin while the aloe extracts soothe rashes and sunburns. The gel can be applied to your scalp and hair, too, for extra moisturization. Besides, it’s free of parabens, silicones and mineral oils.
Rating: 4.2/5
Image: Courtesy Mama Earth
Treat your skin with the love it deserves with this gentle, hydrating cleanser from SquinCosmetics. The solution is made from glycerin extracted from vegetables and is free of chemical additives. It suits all skin types and can also be applied to your hair.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Coconut oil massage is an age-old technique to moisturize and nourish the skin. It’s even better when you use Kama Ayurveda 100% natural extra virgin coconut oil. It deeply nourishes your skin and hair to bring out their natural glow and deliver lasting results. The product is highly recommended for sensitive and dry skin. The brand’s official website also states that it is safe for use on babies.
Rating: 4.5/5
Image: Courtesy Kama Ayurveda
Amp up your skin care routine by incorporating this organic facial oil from Good Vibes. The product is formulated with almond oil, which is known for its nutritious properties. Regular use of the oil will enhance your complexion by removing blemishes, dark spots, acne marks and scars. It also lends your skin a luminous glow.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Good Vibes
Say goodbye to hyperpigmentation by pampering your skin with KORA Organics’s naturally concocted moisturizer. The solution is packed with unique ingredients like turmeric, marine microalgae and licorice, which prevents inflammation, along with natural oils extracted from rosehip, desert date and maracuja which are beneficial for the skin. This product is a boon to those who’re troubled by dull skin, signs of premature ageing and uneven skin tone.
Rating: 5/5
Image: Courtesy Kora Organics
Polish your skin with the Soultree Refined Radiance Day Cream and look as fresh as a daisy. The formula is infused with 100% organic mogra saffron sourced from Pampora and has a light texture that easily penetrates the skin. The solution is a blend of organic elements like aloe vera, almond oil, Indian ginseng and jasmine extracts that are all skin-friendly and compatible with all skin types.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Soultree
Wake up to youthful-looking skin and start your day on a good note. This natural moisturizer crafted by Paula’s Choice is a powerhouse of antioxidants that’ll rejuvenate your skin and keep you glowing like a diamond. Concocted with 98 percent natural ingredients, this solution softens your skin’s texture by working its magic overnight.
Rating: 4.5/5
Image: Courtesy Paula’s Choice
Boost the health of your skin by giving it a thorough massage with this argan oil-infused organic oil by The Ordinary. It’s great for treating dry, flaky skin and bringing back the lost lustre of your hair. The solution doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals and exudes a natural fragrance. However, it’s not recommended for those who are allergic to nuts.
Rating: 4.5/5
Image: Courtesy The Orginary
Here’s a nourishing face oil loaded with antioxidants from RAS Luxury Oils. The solution is non-greasy and can be used like a serum. Curated with a fine blend of plant and essential oils, this formula works its way into the layers of your skin to deeply moisturize it, leaving it radiant, supple and smooth.
Rating: 4.9/5
Image: Courtesy Ras Luxury Oils
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero image: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Sora Shimazak/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)
How to add moisture to my skin naturally?
Grind a cup of oatmeal into a powder. Mix it with some face cream to make a paste and apply it to your face. Once the solution dries up, wash your face with warm water and pat it dry.
Is aloe vera a natural moisturizer?
Yes, indeed! Aloe vera is good to treat dry skin as it prevents itching and has a soothing effect.
Do natural moisturizers suit all skin types?
Yes, natural moisturizers are usually safe and gentle on your skin, unless you’re allergic to any of the ingredients.
Can coconut oil replace moisturizer?
Yes, coconut oil acts like a moisturizer and helps soothe rashes and burns. However, it can be greasy and turn your skin oily. Hence, it’s not recommended for oily skin.
What oils are good for your face?
Natural oils extracted from coconut, jojoba, argan nuts, sunflower and rosehip seeds and olives are good for your face.
Which is the best natural moisturizer?
Choose moisturizers based on your skin type. It is important to check if you are allergic to any ingredients and then make your selection. You can choose any natural moisturizer from the above list.