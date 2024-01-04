A guide on how to do a pedicure at home and the best products you will need

Caring for your feet is often an ignored step when it comes to devising a skincare routine. However, a good pedicure session at regular intervals is essential to maintaining healthy and clean feet. While visiting a salon is one of the easiest ways to get this treatment done, investing in good pedicure kits can also help you get nourished, soft and groomed feet at home.

Before delving into some must-have products, let’s look at the different types of pedicures.

Types of pedicures

Choosing the right treatment can take you a long way in maintaining neat and clean feet. Traditional pedicures involve grooming your nails, as well as soaking, cleansing and massaging the feet. Other procedures include using paraffin wax or placing hot flat stones (like basalt stone) on top and under the feet. These relax the muscles and stimulate pressure points. You can also opt for spa pedicures, designed according to your skin type, that use luxurious oils for an indulgent experience. If you are looking for longevity, consider pedicures that use gel or shellac nail polishes, which are dried under UV light.

Steps to do a pedicure by yourself at home

Soak your legs in lukewarm water after adding bath salts or a cleanser. Use a few drops of essential oil to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy. After cleansing, pat the skin dry. Cut your nails in the desired shape and carefully remove any embedded dirt using dedicated tools. Push back your cuticles using an orange stick and massage using cuticle oil. Rub away dead cells using a scrub and follow up with a massage using a moisturising cream. Next, use an anti-tan pack. When dry, wash it off using gentle circular motions. Lastly, apply a clear coat and then a coloured coat of nail polish to protect and beautify your nails.

Benefits of doing a pedicure

A good pedicure keeps your feet healthy and clean. Regular trimming and cleaning prevent issues like ingrown nails. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and prevents infections. Massaging the feet also helps heal cracks, soften skin and relax sore muscles. Finally, using luxe products can provide overall rejuvenation.

Must-try pedicure kits for soft and supple feet