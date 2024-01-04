A guide on how to do a pedicure at home and the best products you will need

Caring for your feet is often an ignored step when it comes to devising a skincare routine. However, a good pedicure session at regular intervals is essential to maintaining healthy and clean feet. While visiting a salon is one of the easiest ways to get this treatment done, investing in good pedicure kits can also help you get nourished, soft and groomed feet at home.
Before delving into some must-have products, let’s look at the different types of pedicures.
Types of pedicures
Choosing the right treatment can take you a long way in maintaining neat and clean feet. Traditional pedicures involve grooming your nails, as well as soaking, cleansing and massaging the feet. Other procedures include using paraffin wax or placing hot flat stones (like basalt stone) on top and under the feet. These relax the muscles and stimulate pressure points. You can also opt for spa pedicures, designed according to your skin type, that use luxurious oils for an indulgent experience. If you are looking for longevity, consider pedicures that use gel or shellac nail polishes, which are dried under UV light.
Steps to do a pedicure by yourself at home
Soak your legs in lukewarm water after adding bath salts or a cleanser. Use a few drops of essential oil to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy. After cleansing, pat the skin dry. Cut your nails in the desired shape and carefully remove any embedded dirt using dedicated tools. Push back your cuticles using an orange stick and massage using cuticle oil. Rub away dead cells using a scrub and follow up with a massage using a moisturising cream. Next, use an anti-tan pack. When dry, wash it off using gentle circular motions. Lastly, apply a clear coat and then a coloured coat of nail polish to protect and beautify your nails.
Benefits of doing a pedicure
A good pedicure keeps your feet healthy and clean. Regular trimming and cleaning prevent issues like ingrown nails. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and prevents infections. Massaging the feet also helps heal cracks, soften skin and relax sore muscles. Finally, using luxe products can provide overall rejuvenation.
Must-try pedicure kits for soft and supple feet
- VLCC Pedicure-Manicure Hand & Foot Care Kit
- O3+ Pedilogix Bubblegum Manicure Pedicure Kit
- Raaga Professional Manicure Pedicure Kit
- Skin Secrets Manicure Pedicure Hand and Foot Spa Care Kit
- Nature's Essence Lavender Mani-Pedi Kit
- Volamena Organics Lavender Pedicure Kit
- Earth Therapy Manicure Pedicure Hand-Foot Spa Kit
- Jovees Manicure and Pedicure Hand and Foot Spa Kit
- Vaadi Herbals Soothing and Refreshing Pedicure Manicure Spa Kit
This combo kit from VLCC is ideal for maintaining healthy nails and cuticles. It contains a cleanser, cuticle oil, cream, scrub and an anti-tan pack. The cleanser aids in removing dirt and cleaning pores, while the cuticle oil, a blend of myrrh and almond oil, nourishes skin to prevent any dryness.
Infused with the goodness of walnut and lemongrass, the scrub helps remove dead cells while the foot cream nourishes the skin. The anti-tan pack, with the goodness of orange, is a great option to lighten tanned skin.
This comprehensive kit from O3+ rejuvenates skin and leaves you with a spa-like experience. It contains a crystal wash, pedi wash, pedi micropeel, bubble gum soak, massage cream and a mask. Ideal for people with extremely dry skin, the cream provides intense moisturisation and prevents issues like cracked heels and the formation of corns. It is fortified with elder flower, which makes the skin firmer along with evening out the complexion. Crystal salts absorb dirt and cleanse pores while macadamia nut soothes and calms flaky skin and restores its natural balance.
Great for reducing stress and soothing dry and cracked heels, this soft cocoa butter kit comes with a soak, cuticle cream, decrystaliser, scrub, mask and massage cream. It also helps eliminate foot odour.
This product focuses on calming, soothing and relaxing the feet, as well as restoring moisture levels. It comes with a cleanser, apricot and walnut scrubbing gel, a saffron and honey massage cream, an anti-tan pack and a soft fairness cream.
This kit from Nature’s Essence comprises a cleanser that helps remove dead skin cells and pollutants from the nails and toes. It also has a scrub that exfoliates dead cells and leaves you with soft, smooth skin. The massage cream stimulates blood circulation and helps repair cracked heels and chapped skin, while the mask helps keep it nourished for a long period of time.
A unique blend of aromatherapy and ayurveda, this unique kit comprises a cleanser, soothing gel, gel scrub, massage and cuticle cream, gel mask and cuticle oil. Fortified with the goodness of lavender oil, shea butter, eucalyptus, urea and vitamin E oil, this rich kit can remove dead cells from your feet, ensuring soft supple skin.
Infused with mint, this six-in-one kit contains a relaxing oil, jelly cleanser, sugar scrub, massage cream, mask and a mint and kokum butter foot balm. Ideal for all skin types, it improves blood circulation and helps relax your muscles along with cleansing and rejuvenating skin.
Formulated with fine natural ingredients that are rich in therapeutic properties, this product helps you achieve soft skin. The pack contains a hand and foot cleanser, exfoliator, pack and moisturising cream. It comes with the goodness of papaya seed extract, pine leaf oil, white cumin oil and chamomile extract among other nourishing ingredients.
An ideal spa kit to cleanse, moisturise and smoothen the skin, this unique formulation of herbs and aromatic oils can help keep skin supple. Made using active ingredients like walnut grains, clove oil, cocoa butter, jojoba oil and sandalwood, this product also helps take care of your nails.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the best tools for doing a pedicure at home?
You can choose any comprehensive kit from the above list to do a pedicure at home. Use handy tools like nail clippers, filers, buffers, orange sticks and callus removers to keep your feet clean.
– How can I do a luxury pedicure at home?
Consider investing in luxe kits with nourishing ingredients. Add exotic essential oils for a calming experience.
– What is the difference between a manicure and pedicure?
A manicure treatment involves trimming and shaping your nails along with cleansing, scrubbing and massaging your hands. A pedicure consists of carrying out the same steps for the feet.
– Which are the best creams for pedicures?
If you have extremely dry feet, look for thick body butters like jojoba or shea butter to use during a pedicure.
– Which pedicure lasts for a long time?
Gel pedicures, which use a gel-based nail polish that is resistant to chipping and peeling, are more durable than traditional pedicures. While gel pedicures last for three to four weeks, normal pedicures last for one to two weeks.