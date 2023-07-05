7 best men’s skincare kits that you can gift your partner

They might not express it often but men, just like women, love being pampered too. While the added effort of scrounging the aisles of the beauty section might prevent most men from having a rejuvenating routine, you can make their lives easier by gifting them a skincare kit.
These easy assortments can help them get that fresh dose of healthy skin every day. But before you browse through our selection of skincare kits for men, help your better half get acquainted with the basics of beauty and grooming.
Do men need a skincare routine as well?
Skincare is as important for men as it is for women. As they tend to step out more often, it is necessary for them to keep their skin protected from various environmental factors like harsh sun rays and dust.
Pimples, premature wrinkles, tanning, and infections are some of the problems men usually face. So, regularly caring for the skin with cleansing and moisturising becomes very crucial.
Men’s skin types
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the different skin types that men have can be categorised into:
- Normal skin: May not be overly sensitive and respond well to skincare products
- Sensitive skin: May be highly reactive to certain products
- Dry skin: Rough, lacks moisture and is flaky or itchy
- Oily skin: Shiny, greasy and acne-prone
- Combination skin: Parts of it can seem dry while the rest seems oily
How to choose the best skincare products as per skin type for men
Although men’s skin is tough and mostly covered in facial hair, they must put some thought into choosing a skincare kit. One of the most important characteristics to look out for is whether the products are hypoallergenic or not. This will save first-time users from breaking out or getting other allergies.
For men with any skin type, it is best to select products that provide hydration. This means that they include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin. For those with oily skin, get products with niacinamide and salicylic acid, which are perfect for managing excess oil and shine.
Another important factor you must also consider is the sun coverage of the products since most men tend to spend long hours outdoors. It is advisable to opt for things with SPF 30 or higher. Furthermore, for glowing and clear skin, vitamin C or other antioxidant ingredients are a must.
Skincare routine for men
The basic steps in an ideal skincare routine for men are similar to those for women. They are as follows:
Cleanse: Use face washes to clean the pores off of sweat, dirt, residues and polluting elements to avoid tired, acne-prone skin.
Exfoliate: Slough off additional dead skin cells with face scrubs for brighter, healthier skin.
Moisturise: Use moisturisers to supply your skin with hydration to make up for the stripped-off natural oil and keep the skin plump.
Apart from these, men can apply sunscreens, face masks, eye creams and toners to follow a more advanced skincare routine.
Skincare mistakes men should avoid
One of the most common skincare mistakes men make is using products made for women. Generally, men tend to produce more sebum, due to their higher levels of androgen as compared to the female body. This highlights the necessity for guys to select anti-acne products.
Other errors in men’s grooming and skincare rituals include not using sunscreen, using harsh products, not treating blemishes gently and using the wrong shaving techniques.
You must have skincare products in your skincare kits
- Clinique Great Skin For Him
- MCaffeine Start Easy Skincare Gift Kit
- The Man Company Complete Coffee Face Care Kit for Men
- Lotus Professional Promen Intensive Whitening Facial Kit
- Beardo Charcoal 4-in-1 Gift Set for Men
- Bombay Shaving Company Grooming Gift Set for Men
- Bryan & Candy Superio Men Kit For Men
From the house of Estee Lauder, this Clinique skincare set is the perfect gift for men with dry skin. Known to offer high-end allergy-tested products, this Clinique kit comes with charcoal face wash, face scrub, a 72-hour auto-replenishing hydrator and a 96-hour hydro-filler eye hydrator.
All of these are water-gel-based formulas that replenish the skin’s moisture in all seasons — from summers to winters.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Popular for its coffee-based products, MCaffeine has the most amazing gift boxes for the men in your life. This one in particular is a basic kit for those who are just venturing into any kind of skincare. The gift kit comes with a coffee face wash, coffee face scrub, coffee body wash with almonds, and coffee sunscreen lotion SPF 50.
It is all your man will need to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise, and protect the skin from harmful sun rays. The best part about all of these products is that they are vegan, made with natural ingredients and have PETA certification.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
The skincare gift package from The Man Company consists of coffee-based items that have been infused with some essential elements. These include hyaluronic acid for reducing scarring, aloe vera for hydration, and green tea extracts for anti-ageing. The combo contains a face cleanser, scrub, serum, moisturiser, and face pack. This kit is perfect for your special man to get hydrated, radiant and tan-free skin.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
Spoil your man with a spa-like treatment at home with the Lotus Professional facial kit. It comes with a cleanser, exfoliator, massage creme, and peel-off mask for a refreshing experience. The products in this herbal skincare kit are enriched with kakadu plum extract, which is more powerful than vitamin C for unlocking that glowing look.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Men’s skin is often exposed to dirt and pollution and not cared for enough. This Beardo charcoal skin set is perfect to combat dullness and give their skin a bright, glowing appearance. The combo contains activated charcoal face wash, scrub, brick soap, and a peel-off mask. A routine using all of these products will help remove dead skin cells and detoxify the skin.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
When it comes to men’s skincare, taking care of the beard also plays a vital role. Known for its alcohol-free and anti-irritant properties, the Bombay Shaving Company’s grooming kit is the perfect gift for a complete makeover. The kit comes with a face wash, beard oil, beard softener, beard shaper tool, beard comb, and a scissor — everything your man will need to maintain a stylish beard and healthy facial skin.
Image: Courtesy Amazon India
A clean Indian body care brand, Bryan & Candy has a wide variety of vegan skincare products. This face and body kit is one of their best combos to gift your special man. It includes a face wash, a face scrub, a vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serum, bath and shower gel and an anti-hair fall shampoo. The products come with ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, cocoa butter and more to pamper your special man.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: According to the USA-based 'National Library of Medicine', "Studies show that the skin parameters of hydration, transepidermal water loss, sebum, microcirculation, pigmentation, and thickness are generally higher in men, but skin pH is higher in women." As a result, skincare routines for men differ from that for women.
Answer: The best products to choose for guys with any type of skin are those that offer moisture, which means they have ingredients like glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. For men with oily skin, however, salicylic acid and niacinamide are ideal for controlling shine and excess oil.
Answer: The MCaffeine Start Easy Skincare Gift Kit is a great gift that includes SPF products for men, who are just beginning their skincare journey. The kit comes with an SPF 50 coffee sunscreen lotion to protect the skin from harmful sun rays.
Answer: Products in theThe Man Company Complete Coffee Face Care Kit are infused with tea tree extracts that work well on the skin to avoid premature ageing.
Answer: A face wash, beard oil, beard softener and beard shaper are some of the best products for beard care. Get the Bombay Shaving Company Grooming Gift Set for this purpose as it includes all these products plus other accessories like a beard comb and scissors.