7 best men’s skincare kits that you can gift your partner

They might not express it often but men, just like women, love being pampered too. While the added effort of scrounging the aisles of the beauty section might prevent most men from having a rejuvenating routine, you can make their lives easier by gifting them a skincare kit.

These easy assortments can help them get that fresh dose of healthy skin every day. But before you browse through our selection of skincare kits for men, help your better half get acquainted with the basics of beauty and grooming.

Do men need a skincare routine as well?

Skincare is as important for men as it is for women. As they tend to step out more often, it is necessary for them to keep their skin protected from various environmental factors like harsh sun rays and dust.

Pimples, premature wrinkles, tanning, and infections are some of the problems men usually face. So, regularly caring for the skin with cleansing and moisturising becomes very crucial.

Men’s skin types

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the different skin types that men have can be categorised into:

Normal skin: May not be overly sensitive and respond well to skincare products Sensitive skin: May be highly reactive to certain products Dry skin: Rough, lacks moisture and is flaky or itchy Oily skin: Shiny, greasy and acne-prone Combination skin: Parts of it can seem dry while the rest seems oily

How to choose the best skincare products as per skin type for men

Although men’s skin is tough and mostly covered in facial hair, they must put some thought into choosing a skincare kit. One of the most important characteristics to look out for is whether the products are hypoallergenic or not. This will save first-time users from breaking out or getting other allergies.

For men with any skin type, it is best to select products that provide hydration. This means that they include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin. For those with oily skin, get products with niacinamide and salicylic acid, which are perfect for managing excess oil and shine.

Another important factor you must also consider is the sun coverage of the products since most men tend to spend long hours outdoors. It is advisable to opt for things with SPF 30 or higher. Furthermore, for glowing and clear skin, vitamin C or other antioxidant ingredients are a must.

Skincare routine for men

The basic steps in an ideal skincare routine for men are similar to those for women. They are as follows:

Cleanse: Use face washes to clean the pores off of sweat, dirt, residues and polluting elements to avoid tired, acne-prone skin.

Exfoliate: Slough off additional dead skin cells with face scrubs for brighter, healthier skin.

Moisturise: Use moisturisers to supply your skin with hydration to make up for the stripped-off natural oil and keep the skin plump.

Apart from these, men can apply sunscreens, face masks, eye creams and toners to follow a more advanced skincare routine.

Skincare mistakes men should avoid

One of the most common skincare mistakes men make is using products made for women. Generally, men tend to produce more sebum, due to their higher levels of androgen as compared to the female body. This highlights the necessity for guys to select anti-acne products.

Other errors in men’s grooming and skincare rituals include not using sunscreen, using harsh products, not treating blemishes gently and using the wrong shaving techniques.

You must have skincare products in your skincare kits