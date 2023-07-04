11 skincare kits to invest in for a fuss-free beauty routine this summer

Summer calls for showering your skin with some extra TLC. With rising temperatures and sun exposure damaging the skin, pampering it becomes imperative. And no, you don’t need to indulge in extensive routines for that. Investing in a minimalistic skincare kit and using it consistently can be enough.
Planning a skincare routine can be difficult and confusing. Moreover, the thought of layering products in summer can feel a little daunting, making it more complex to determine where to start, especially if you’re a beginner. But that’s where skincare kits come to the rescue. Often containing only basic essentials, such kits and combos help in designing a suitable regimen with limited products. And if an easy and simplified routine is what you desire this season, a good summer skincare kit is what you should be splurging on.
Benefits of summer special skincare
Our skin responds to changing seasons differently. For instance, while dry skin might feel more dehydrated, stretchy and rough in winter, it might feel a little greasy in summer. Therefore, adapting to various skincare routines according to the weather is important.
Excessive heat and humidity during summer lead to an increase in sebum production, which clogs pores and induces oiliness and acne. Combined with pollution, sun exposure, dirt and makeup residue, our skin’s condition only worsens in this weather. Tanning, pigmentation and sun spots are other issues that impact our skin. Hence, to protect our skin and manage it better, switching to products that ensure decongested pores, freshness, hydration and sun protection is recommended.
How to choose the best summer skincare products as per skin type
Here are a few things to consider when buying skincare products according to your skin type.
Pay attention to the texture and formulation of the product. While quick-absorbing, lightweight textures and water-based formulas are highly preferred in summer — especially if you have oily, acne-prone or sensitive skin — you can choose a slightly creamier or gel-based consistency if you have dry or extremely dry skin.
Always choose ingredients that help in managing your skin and its concerns. For instance, for dehydrated skin, ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and glycerin work wonders. Similarly, niacinamide, green tea and salicylic acid for oily skin and soothing aloe vera for sensitive skin are ideal. You can also choose products with vitamin C in their composition, as they promote brighter and even-toned skin irrespective of its type.
When choosing a sunscreen, ensure that it has a minimum of broad spectrum SPF 30 for it to work properly. While choosing physical scrubs, opt for gentle formulations that don’t contain grains of nut shells or seeds. Look for components like sugar crystals, coffee and cellulose beads. Whereas, when opting for chemical exfoliants, salicylic acid would be best suited for people with oily skin and glycolic acid would benefit people with dry skin.
Summer skincare routine
While the kind of products you add to your summer skincare routine or the number of steps you follow depends totally on your preferences, there are essentials that you just cannot miss out on. For that matter, using only these products as part of your skincare kit can be beneficial for your skin provided you’re consistent. So, if you’ve been wanting to plan a minimal yet effective regimen this summer, here are the steps to follow.
- Cleanse your face twice daily. Even if you have dry skin, you’re bound to feel a certain greasiness on your skin. Not to forget the dirt and pollution that further add to your skin’s plight. Hence, cleansing ensures your skin and pores are clean and feel breathable.
- Exfoliate twice a week, as it helps in ridding the skin of dead skin cells and tanning to keep it feeling fresh, smooth and even-toned.
- Toner adds a layer of freshness to the skin and clears any leftover residue and impurities from the previous steps. While for some, using a toner is optional, investing in a good, hydrating mist that you can spritz on any time of the day will be a great idea for all.
- If layering products gets too much for you in this season, limit the use of a face serum to just one at a time. You can alternate between them and use them on different days during the morning and nighttime skincare routine.
- Moisturising is essential and should not be skipped. Opt for a lightweight and quick-absorbing formula that does not feel heavy on the skin. You can also include a hydrating eye cream for your night regimen.
- Sunscreen is an absolute essential irrespective of the season and skin type. Use it liberally to cover all exposed parts of the skin and keep reapplying it after every two to three hours.
- To add an extra dose of hydration or glow, you can also include face and sheet masks either in your routine (like the famous 10-step Korean regimen) or use them whenever you want to.
The best summer skincare kits to pamper your skin with this season
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Kama Ayurveda Hydrating Summer Skin Combo
- Dot & Key Watermelon Essentials Combo
- Biotique Skin Care Combo
- Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete Set
- Dermafique Summer Care Combo
- Plum Green Tea Day-Time Regime Set
- Clinique Great Skin For Him
- Mamaearth Ubtan De-Tan Kit
- Lakmé Hello Summer! Combo
- COSRX Honey Glow Kit
- Aqualogica CSMS Summer Combo
Consisting of the Pure Rosewater Face and Body Mist, Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser and Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream, this combo will be a saviour for your dehydrated skin. While the face wash offers gentle cleansing with a moisturised and soft feel, the face cream nourishes and repairs the skin barrier and minimises the signs of ageing.
The star of this kit, however, is the rose water that’s made with the roses of Kannauj. It tones, revives and rejuvenates the skin, tightens pores and balances its pH levels. It’s a multitasker that you can spray on your face or body whenever you wish to for a refreshing effect.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Enrich your skin with the goodness of watermelon extracts this summer with this kit by Dot & Key that contains essentials, including a cleanser, face serum, moisturiser and sunscreen. Sulphate-free and non-comedogenic, the gel cleanser is also infused with vitamin C and cucumber to deliver an oil-free, matte and glowing look.
The 10% Glycolic Renew Face Serum provides light exfoliation to the skin, improves its texture, reduces pigmentation and lends a youthful-looking radiance. While the Superglow Matte Moisturiser hydrates your skin intensely with its oil-control formula and lightweight formulation, the SPF 50 PA+++ sunscreen protects your skin from sun damage, without leaving a white cast.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
3 /11
Tanning is one of the most common skin concerns in summer. And if you’ve been looking to add some anti-tan products to your routine, this Biotique combo should be your go-to. It comprises a pore-tightening cucumber toner that balances your skin’s pH levels, keeps it cool and calm, lends a healthy complexion and reduces dark spots. To treat skin tanning, the kit contains the Bio Papaya Tan Removal Face Scrub that ensures smoother and even-toned skin. Additionally, the Brightening Depigmentation and Tan Removal Face Pack help in maintaining the skin tone and its radiance.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Harnessing the benefits of antioxidant vitamin C is this set of four essentials from the Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete range. Concocted into quick–absorbing formulas and weightless textures, the products in this combo are face wash, yoghurt night cream, serum cream and a booster serum. These are aimed at reducing dark spots and lending a brighter, even tone from the first use itself.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
With a cleanser, toner and sunscreen, this summer skincare combo by Dermafique will take care of your skin this season efficiently. Enriched with Amino AquaVita Complex, the cleanser rids your skin of impurities and provides hydration with micro water droplets. Further cleansing the pores and balancing the skin’s pH levels with its alcohol-free formula is the toner.
This set also contains a sunscreen powered by Full-Light technology that shields your skin from harmful UV rays and visible light and infrared rays. It’s non-oily and lightweight.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Embark on your skincare journey with the basics in check with the Day-Time Regime Set by Plum which comprises a cleanser, a toner, a moisturiser and a sunscreen rich in green tea extracts. Ideal for managing acne and oiliness, these products leave your skin feeling cleansed, nourished and refreshed.
While the cleanser promises a clean base for the next step, the toner further minimises pores and lends a renewed look. The moisturiser has a non-sticky, oil-free formula that gets absorbed into the skin quickly to provide radiance and combat acne. With SPF 35 PA+++, the sunscreen protects your skin from sun rays with its weightless formula.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Suitable for men with extremely dry skin, this skincare kit by Clinique aims at intensely nourishing the skin to lend it a smooth and comfortable feel. The set consists of a detoxifying charcoal face wash that deeply cleanses the skin, unclogs the pores and leaves the skin feeling fresh. The face scrub is made of fine grains that offer non-abrasive exfoliation for a smooth look.
To ensure optimum nourishment, the watery gel-based moisturiser provides hydration to the skin with its Lipid-Sphere technology. Moreover, the eye cream replenishes the under-eye area for a plump look and a reduction in the appearance of creases and fine lines.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
If you suffer from damaged, tanned and uneven skin tone in the summer, Mamearth’s Ubtan De-Tan skincare kit is for you. Comprising a face wash, a scrub and a mask, these products promise healthier skin. With the benefits of turmeric, the products in this set fights radical damage caused by environmental aggressors such as pollution, UV rays and dirt. They also help in reducing sun tanning, thereby promoting an even skin tone and a brighter complexion.
Suitable for all skin types, these products are formulated with no harmful chemicals like sulphates, parabens or phthalates.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The Lakmé Hello Summer! Combo has a classic Blush and Glow Lemon Face Wash that leaves your skin feeling fresh and glowing. It also features the Ultra Matte Gel sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++ that safeguards your skin against harmful sun rays with its lightweight, non-sticky formula. Additionally, the combo also contains Ultra Matte Compact that not only keeps your makeup in place throughout the day but also adds a layer of sun protection with SPF 40 PA+++.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
10 /11
Korean skincare brands are the talk of the town and COSRX is undoubtedly one of the best. Perfect for dry, rough and lacklustre skin is their Honey Glow Kit which ensures your skin feels comfortable and radiant throughout summer. With Black Bee Propolis as the main ingredient, this set contains a toner, an ampoule and a face cream — all aimed at providing intense nourishment to your skin. Consistent use of these essentials makes your skin look and feel smooth and supple over time.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
11 /11
If you like to keep your summer skincare regimen simple and minimal, then this combo by Aqualogica is what you should get your hands on right away. Comprising only the absolute essentials (face wash, face serum, moisturiser and sunscreen), this skincare kit promises healthy and glowing skin without indulging in too many steps.
To reap its benefits, start with the Detan+ Smoothie Face Wash that cleans the pores and removes tan while delivering hydration to the skin. Follow it up with the Glow+ Concentrate Face Serum for brighter, glowing skin. It also reduces pigmentation, evens out skin tone and deeply nourishes. Once it seeps into the layers of your skin, it’s time for the Hydrate+ Gel Moisturizer to elevate the hydration levels and lend a plump effect to the skin with its non-sticky, weightless texture.
The Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++ is formulated with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and watermelon extracts to not only provide sun protection but also make the skin look more youthful and radiant.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Kama Ayurveda)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The most important skincare essentials to carry during summer include a cleanser, a hydrating face serum, a moisturiser, a sunscreen and a face mist.
Answer: To keep your skin feeling fresh in summer, wash your face with a hydrating and refreshing cleanser twice a day. Use a face mist or rosewater as and when you feel like it throughout the day, go lighter on the makeup, exfoliate twice a week and keep yourself hydrated. Wear loose and lightweight clothing, take cold showers and never skip the sunscreen.
Answer: For clear and glowing skin, drinking at least eight glasses of water or two to four litres in a day is recommended.
Answer: You can buy summer skincare products from e-commerce platforms like Nykaa, Amazon and Myntra or from online and flagship brand stores.