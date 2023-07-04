11 skincare kits to invest in for a fuss-free beauty routine this summer

Summer calls for showering your skin with some extra TLC. With rising temperatures and sun exposure damaging the skin, pampering it becomes imperative. And no, you don’t need to indulge in extensive routines for that. Investing in a minimalistic skincare kit and using it consistently can be enough.

Planning a skincare routine can be difficult and confusing. Moreover, the thought of layering products in summer can feel a little daunting, making it more complex to determine where to start, especially if you’re a beginner. But that’s where skincare kits come to the rescue. Often containing only basic essentials, such kits and combos help in designing a suitable regimen with limited products. And if an easy and simplified routine is what you desire this season, a good summer skincare kit is what you should be splurging on.

Benefits of summer special skincare

Our skin responds to changing seasons differently. For instance, while dry skin might feel more dehydrated, stretchy and rough in winter, it might feel a little greasy in summer. Therefore, adapting to various skincare routines according to the weather is important.

Excessive heat and humidity during summer lead to an increase in sebum production, which clogs pores and induces oiliness and acne. Combined with pollution, sun exposure, dirt and makeup residue, our skin’s condition only worsens in this weather. Tanning, pigmentation and sun spots are other issues that impact our skin. Hence, to protect our skin and manage it better, switching to products that ensure decongested pores, freshness, hydration and sun protection is recommended.

How to choose the best summer skincare products as per skin type

Here are a few things to consider when buying skincare products according to your skin type.

Pay attention to the texture and formulation of the product. While quick-absorbing, lightweight textures and water-based formulas are highly preferred in summer — especially if you have oily, acne-prone or sensitive skin — you can choose a slightly creamier or gel-based consistency if you have dry or extremely dry skin.

Always choose ingredients that help in managing your skin and its concerns. For instance, for dehydrated skin, ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and glycerin work wonders. Similarly, niacinamide, green tea and salicylic acid for oily skin and soothing aloe vera for sensitive skin are ideal. You can also choose products with vitamin C in their composition, as they promote brighter and even-toned skin irrespective of its type.

When choosing a sunscreen, ensure that it has a minimum of broad spectrum SPF 30 for it to work properly. While choosing physical scrubs, opt for gentle formulations that don’t contain grains of nut shells or seeds. Look for components like sugar crystals, coffee and cellulose beads. Whereas, when opting for chemical exfoliants, salicylic acid would be best suited for people with oily skin and glycolic acid would benefit people with dry skin.

Summer skincare routine

While the kind of products you add to your summer skincare routine or the number of steps you follow depends totally on your preferences, there are essentials that you just cannot miss out on. For that matter, using only these products as part of your skincare kit can be beneficial for your skin provided you’re consistent. So, if you’ve been wanting to plan a minimal yet effective regimen this summer, here are the steps to follow.

Cleanse your face twice daily. Even if you have dry skin, you’re bound to feel a certain greasiness on your skin. Not to forget the dirt and pollution that further add to your skin’s plight. Hence, cleansing ensures your skin and pores are clean and feel breathable.

Exfoliate twice a week, as it helps in ridding the skin of dead skin cells and tanning to keep it feeling fresh, smooth and even-toned.

Toner adds a layer of freshness to the skin and clears any leftover residue and impurities from the previous steps. While for some, using a toner is optional, investing in a good, hydrating mist that you can spritz on any time of the day will be a great idea for all.

If layering products gets too much for you in this season, limit the use of a face serum to just one at a time. You can alternate between them and use them on different days during the morning and nighttime skincare routine.

Moisturising is essential and should not be skipped. Opt for a lightweight and quick-absorbing formula that does not feel heavy on the skin. You can also include a hydrating eye cream for your night regimen.

Sunscreen is an absolute essential irrespective of the season and skin type. Use it liberally to cover all exposed parts of the skin and keep reapplying it after every two to three hours.

To add an extra dose of hydration or glow, you can also include face and sheet masks either in your routine (like the famous 10-step Korean regimen) or use them whenever you want to.

The best summer skincare kits to pamper your skin with this season