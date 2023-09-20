Repair, replenish and hydrate with the top summer moisturisers

With changing climate patterns and heat conditions prevailing for most of the year, it is crucial to have a foolproof summertime skincare routine in place. An essential part of this consists of selecting the right summer moisturiser.

While there are no shortcuts to attaining flawless skin in summer, the diligent use of a moisturiser can impart the required care and nourishment your dermis needs to protect itself from the harmful rays of the sun. Before diving deep into the world of these hydrating products, take a look at why they are important this season.

Effects of summer heat on your skin

During summer, your skin tends to sweat a lot. This can cause excess sebum production and frequent breakouts that call for the right moisturiser. Exposure to UVA and UVB rays can also cause skin burns, premature ageing of the skin and hyperpigmentation.

A perfect summer moisturiser not only keeps your skin hydrated and supple but also acts as a perfect base for your makeup. Hydrating lotions or creams that are lightweight and non-sticky are ideal for the warm months. Soothing ingredients like aloe vera extracts are a bonus if applied properly.

How to apply moisturiser

Come what may, moisturisers should be your skin’s best friend for both your AM and PM skincare routine, regardless of age and weather.

In your morning skincare routine, moisturiser should be applied after using a mild cleanser or face wash. For a complete cleanse, spray a toner and pat on a serum that suits your skin type before moisturising. For your night skin care, moisturiser should be used after double cleansing your skin.

Apart from following the correct order, you should also know how to properly slather on the right product for the best results.

Tips for applying moisturiser during summer

Make sure to apply moisturiser on damp skin. It will ensure that you lock in the moisture and keep your skin hydrated all day.

Massage the product using clean fingers. You can also use a jade roller or a facial massager.

Make sure to let it rest on the skin for a few minutes before you apply sunscreen or any other makeup.

The benefits of moisturising your skin

Just like your face, the rest of your skin also needs regular moisturisation. When you step out in the sun, your body is likely to lose moisture. This can leave you with dry and dehydrated skin and only a good quality moisturiser with SPF can protect your skin.

Additionally, prolonged sun exposure can cause fine lines and wrinkles to appear early. Applying a hydrating moisture can delay the process and leave your skin glowing.

What are the various types of moisturisers?

Moisturisers can be classified on the basis of the ingredients for different skin types and needs. They are:

Emollients: Oil or lipid-based moisturisers that contain ingredients like ceramides, cocoa butter, collagen, dimethicone, shea butter and jojoba oils fall under this category. These moisturisers fill in the crevices on your skin and make it appear smoother.

Humectants: These moisturisers made of ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, lactic acid and alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) hydrate the skin by drawing moisture from the air to the skin’s outer layer.

Occlusives: Moisturisers made of heavy compounds like beeswax, silicones, and petroleum act like a thick barrier or protective seal over the skin and prevent moisture from escaping.

Moisturisers are also classified based on the forms that they are in. They include gels, creams, lotions, and oils.