11 of the best sunscreen for dry skin in India

Skin damage due to the harsh sun’s rays or extreme weather can be mostly irreversible. It’s best to take preventive measures to keep your skin protected from damage. Here are the best sunscreens for dry skin to include in your skincare routine.

Consider the below benefits and ingredients used in sunscreen to help you make an informed choice and use this formula effectively.

Benefits of using sunscreens

The beauty market is flooded with distinctive formulations catering to different types of skin and doing more than just protecting it from sun damage. For that matter, the best sunscreen cream for dry skin is the one that ensures extra hydration without leaving a greasy or sticky residue behind. They also aim to maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier due to their ingredients.

How to apply sunscreens

Experts advise using sunscreen wherever you go, not just outside in the sun but also indoors. Consider choosing a sunscreen that is particularly designed for your skin type.

Must-have ingredients in sunscreen for dry skin

Anyone with dry skin must choose a skincare product that gives extra moisture to the skin. Therefore, you should choose a sunscreen that has moisturising qualities. Hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, glycerine, jojoba oil, and ceramides are a few examples of ingredients to look for in sunscreen for dry skin. Regarding the texture and formulations, opt for creamy ones as they tend to feel comfortable on the skin and do not irritate it.

Here are some of the best sunscreens for dry skin