11 of the best sunscreen for dry skin in India

Skin damage due to the harsh sun’s rays or extreme weather can be mostly irreversible. It’s best to take preventive measures to keep your skin protected from damage. Here are the best sunscreens for dry skin to include in your skincare routine.
Consider the below benefits and ingredients used in sunscreen to help you make an informed choice and use this formula effectively.
Benefits of using sunscreens
The beauty market is flooded with distinctive formulations catering to different types of skin and doing more than just protecting it from sun damage. For that matter, the best sunscreen cream for dry skin is the one that ensures extra hydration without leaving a greasy or sticky residue behind. They also aim to maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier due to their ingredients.
How to apply sunscreens
Experts advise using sunscreen wherever you go, not just outside in the sun but also indoors. Consider choosing a sunscreen that is particularly designed for your skin type.
Must-have ingredients in sunscreen for dry skin
Anyone with dry skin must choose a skincare product that gives extra moisture to the skin. Therefore, you should choose a sunscreen that has moisturising qualities. Hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, glycerine, jojoba oil, and ceramides are a few examples of ingredients to look for in sunscreen for dry skin. Regarding the texture and formulations, opt for creamy ones as they tend to feel comfortable on the skin and do not irritate it.
Here are some of the best sunscreens for dry skin
The Shadow SPF 50+ Cream by Fixderma is the best sunscreen for dry skin and dermatologist-recommended. It provides a broad-spectrum protection from harmful UV rays. It’s non-greasy, photostable and has a moisturising effect owing to its ingredients like octinoxate, titanium dioxide, avobenzone and benzophenone-4. While it is perfect for dry skin, this sunscreen for dry skin SPF 50 is also ideal for other skin types including sensitive skin.
A moisturising sunscreen with a lightweight and watery texture, the Laneige Watery Sun Cream effectively guards the skin against the harmful sun rays. Best suited for dry skin, this sunscreen glides on effortlessly and maintains the skin’s barrier all day long. It also lends you a refreshing beachy glow.
A herbal and natural sunscreen that’s enriched with the goodness of jojoba oil, grape seed and zinc oxide, this sunblock by Just Herbs is ideal for normal and dry skin. It is a two-in-one broad-spectrum protective sunscreen lotion for dry skin that moisturises and also protects it from both UVA and UVB rays. It is an ayurvedic formula that does not leave any white cast and is safe to use. It also comes in another variant — No-Sun Jojoba Wheatgerm Sun Protection Gel that’s ideal for combination and oily skin.
With a hydrating effect on the skin, this broad-spectrum SPF 30 creates a protective layer on the skin to shield it from the damaging sun rays and prevent premature ageing. This non-greasy formula feels weightless on the skin and leaves it feeling soft and supple. Researched and developed by dermatologists, it is good sunscreen for dry skin.
I’m Aqua Sun Essence by Suntique is a water based sunscreen for dry skin with SPF 50+/PA++++ protection. Formulated with Centella Asiatica and aloe vera, it has a cooling and hydrating effect on the skin and gets absorbed quickly. It is perfect to wear for outdoor activities as its double protective layer blocks out the UV rays. Furthermore, it does not leave any white cast or irritate the skin.
The Vaseline Daily Protection Sun Stick is a sunscreen that provides strong sun protection and rich moisturisation to the skin. Packed with SPF 50+/PA++++, this sunscreen for dry skin is also infused with a water-holding technology that effectively hydrates your skin and has a cooling effect. It has a light texture that feels comfortable on application.
A powerful sunscreen and moisturiser in one with SPF 50+/PA++++, this UV protector prevents the skin from sun exposure and brightens the skin tone in equal measure. It includes a Blue-ray Shield technology defending the skin from being harmed by blue light. Other ingredients include panthenol that strengthens skin barrier and purple viper’s-bugloss seed oil that hydrates the skin deeply and constantly.
Backed by SolarSmart technology, this Clinique dry skin sunscreen for face comes with SPF 50, which protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. It’s a great option to obtain high-level protection against ageing. It contains solar-activated antioxidants that help repair sun-damaged skin. This 100% fragrance-free sunscreen is perfect for dry skin as it is super gentle and allergy-tested.
The vitamin E sunscreen lotion by The Body Shop has a milky and lightweight formula that aims at moisturising and protecting your skin against UVA and UVB damage with SPF 30. It locks in the moisture to provide 48 hours of hydration, softness and smoothness. While its antioxidant properties fight free radicals, the bio fermented hyaluronic acid keeps the nourishment in check.
This moisturising sun cream provides an effective protection from UV rays and blue light with SPF50+/PA+++. With anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties, this sunscreen for dry skin also calms and hydrates the skin while strengthening its moisture barrier. It quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving any residue or white cast, and is even ideal for people with normal skin type.
SunShun sunscreen with SPF 30 by Omorfee is an organic formulation that effectively protects the skin from sun damage. It is both water and sweat repellent and does not leave any traces of greasiness behind once it gets absorbed into the skin. Its key ingredients include calamine, almond oil, apricot oil and soybean oil along with pure clary sage oil that regulates sebum and protects the skin from infections.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A zinc oxide based mineral sunscreen might further dry out your skin if you already have dry or extra dry skin. Hence, if you still want to use a mineral sunscreen and not a chemical one, opt for formulations that are hydrating, moisturising and soothing. You can also choose creamy textured sunscreens as they tend to feel more comfortable on dry skin.
Answer: No matter what your skin type is, your sunscreen should always have an SPF of minimum 30. Additionally, it should also be broad-spectrum (protecting from both UVA and UVB rays).
Answer: Yes, one should wear sunscreen every single day of the year irrespective of their skin type or their skin tones. However, it is essential that you choose one that’s ideal and best suited for your skin type. For instance, while a creamy sunscreen would work wonders for dry skin, it might have side effects for oily or acne-prone skin.
Answer: While both sunscreen and sunblock aim at shielding your skin from sun damage, the basic difference between the two lies in how they work. A sunscreen (containing organic chemical ingredients) works by absorbing the light and converting it into heat. Whereas, a sunblock (formulated with mineral components like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) forms a protective layer on the skin to deflect and scatter the UV rays away from the skin. It all comes down to what your preference is and what ultimately works better for you.
Answer: Ideally, you should reapply sunscreen every two to three hours throughout the day. However, to ensure that it lasts for that amount of time, apply it generously on all exposed areas and always opt for a sweat and water-resistant sunscreen that does not budge. When using a tinted sunscreen as your base makeup, you can set it up with an SPF infused compact or setting powder.
Answer: The sun can make already dry skin much drier and give it a flaky, cracked appearance that makes it look aged and wrinkled.
Answer: The best way to ensure that the benefits of sunscreen lasts long is to re-apply it every two hours.
Answer: For even the most delicate skin types, zinc oxide is one of the safest forms of sun protection. It also works wonders on wounds, inflammation, and acne.
Answer: Laneige Watery Sun Cream, Clinique SPF 50 Face Cream and Kaya Daily Moisturising Sunscreen are some of the best sunscreens for dry skin.