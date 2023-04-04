Looking for the best sunscreens? These homegrown brands have got you all covered!

It’s time to stock up on the best sunscreens in India as summer is officially knocking on our doors, and if you’re looking to replace your existing SPF partners then we have some of the latest sunscreens dropped on our skincare shelves by these homegrown labels.

If sunscreen is not one of the few things in your bag right now, well then I don’t think we’re on the same page, because it’s officially summer people. Those sunglasses and hats sure do their jobs well, but sunscreen is the OG product that’ll protect your skin from sun damage. It’s time for us to stock up on some of the best sunscreens, and if you still think you don’t ‘need’ sunscreens well then you sure are living under the rock, my friend. SPFs are your absolute best friends when it comes to keeping skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, skin burns, early aging, and other such concerns at bay. I know you all might’ve had your list of best sunscreens locked already, but you might want to consider emptying some space in your list as these latest sunscreen launches from homegrown brands are definitely here to stay! So, here are a few SPF products to try out this summer as per your skin concerns.

Best sunscreens to look out for this summer season in India

Put Simply Beat The Sun Sunscreen SPF 50+

It’s raining new brands in the beauty bracket, and Put Simply is one such brand taking over the domain one effective product at a time. Speaking of the best sunscreens in India, Put Simply’s Beat The Sun sunscreen definitely deserves a spot in your summer regime, courtesy of its lightweight, nongreasy, and moisturising formula, which in turn makes it a perfect choice for people with oily skin. Unlike the traditional UV filters that tend to leave a white cast, this one right here swears on providing broad-spectrum sun protection without compromising on the texture. It is an ideal product for anyone with normal or oily skin, it might leave a dewy finish which can be a little too much for normal skin, but one can easily walk past that, courtesy of the other pros this sunscreen holds. So, if you’re looking for a new SPF partner then Put Simply is here to beat the sun (quite literally).

Shop here

Skinvest Sunny Side Up

Yet another homegrown brand stealing the spotlight is Skinvest, and the brand’s Sunny Side Up sunscreen can quite easily qualify as one of the best sunscreens this season. Niacinamide and Cica which are two of the core elements of this sunscreen make it a perfect choice for those with acne-prone skin. It works just perfectly under makeup, and the zinc oxide offers protection against both UVA and UVB rays, moreover, the antibacterial properties present in this attractive bottle are just the perfect product for acne-prone and oily skin. This non-greasy and moisturising formula works best for Indian skin types hence making it the right choice for your this summer.

Shop here

82°E Turmeric Shield SPF 40 PA+++

Speaking of people foraying into the beauty scape, here we have B-Town’s diva Deepika Padukone taking over our skincare regime one effective invention at a time. After launching the SPF Glow drops, 82°E is here with yet another sun protector aka the Turmeric Shield. Infused with the goodness of turmeric and ceramides Turmeric Shield is not just your usual sunscreen, the anti-oxidant qualities of turmeric make this a perfect healing partner for our skin concerns. It might appear white but leaves no white cast and it smells like turmeric right out of our kitchen slabs, hence proving the authenticity of the product. Apart from the above the price bracket sure is a little higher, and it offers SPF 40 instead of 50, but the fast absorbing qualities and lightweight feel of the product are worth giving it a chance.

Shop here

Bioderma Photoderm MAX Creme SPF 50+

Tinted sunscreen? Yes, please! Who wouldn’t want a multi-hyphenate sunscreen in their summer kits right? The Bioderma Photoderm Max Creme SPF 50+ is yet another latest launch waiting to be added to our skincare regimes. If you’re looking for a sunscreen that you can blindly trust in terms of UV protection then one here deserves a spot in your carts. It is easy to blend with a lightweight formula that provides a certain natural glow when applied, and it also leaves you with more than 6 hours of hydration. The fact that it comes under only one shade is something that might be considered a red flag, or else rest assured Bioderma sure did a good job with this tinted sunscreen.

Shop here

Aqualogica Clear+ Invisible Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Infused with the goodness of green tea, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid Aqualogica’s Clear + Invisible Sunscreen with SPF 50 is a non-greasy product with a gel-like consistency. It swears by giving you protection against UVA and UVB rays, it is also sweat and water-resistant making it a perfect partner in summer. It’s best for the ones kickstarting their sunscreen journey, as it is a lightweight formula to start with. It sure is a good option for oily and combination skin, but it might suit be a little more suitable for people with dry skin courtesy of a little oily finish that it leaves behind.

Shop here

O3 SPF 50 Anti-Oxidant Cream

O3+ Agelock Antioxidant SPF 50 is formulated using skin-brightening ingredients that ensure enhanced complexion and sun protection from UVA/UVB. This nongreasy SPF is highly suitable for the body. AgeLock’s Spf 50 Anti-Oxidant sunscreen boosts the renewal of skin cell production and discards dead skin cells. The special formula combats premature ageing and pigmentation. Furthermore, to add to the above if you belong to the dry skin club then this one right here can be your perfect companion, whereas, someone with oily skin might want to consider swearing by it courtesy of the extra glowy and dewy nature of the product.

Shop here

Vilvah Melt in Milk SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen

If you’re a sucker for unique formulas when it comes to skincare then the Vilvah Melt in Milk sunscreen could be the one you’re looking for this summer. India’s first high-performance natural Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is an aqua-based Sunscreen lotion with the goodness of soy milk extract. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula is suitable for the humid climate without leaving any white cast. It’s an affordable and true-to-what-they-claim kind of product and meets the Indian requirement of high humidity and extreme exposure to the sun.

Shop here

Earth Rhythm Invisible Sunsctick SPF 60

Speaking of some of the best sunscreens in India, according to me, sun sticks are by far the easiest and the most feasible way to apply sunscreens. Havings said that Earth Rhythm understood the assignment pretty well, courtesy of their latest invisible sun stick SPF 60. This refillable, water-resistant sunscreen is infused with the goodness of Vitamin E, jojoba, and almond oil. Moreover, it makes reapplication super easy due to its stick formula, and it also makes for a perfect choice for someone with dry skin, courtesy of its dewy finish. Whereas if a matte finish is one of your crucial requirements, then this one might lack in there.

Shop here

Know which sunscreen is best for you with this ultimate guide to sunscreens in India

(Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtesy 82e.official/IG. )