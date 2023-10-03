Treat skin damage with these 8 best tan removal creams for men

Back from a beach vacation with a noticeable variation in your skin tone? Or do you have dull, sun-tanned skin due to built-up dirt and pollution? Although sunscreen is a great way to prevent any damage, one can still end up with an unsightly tan.

Besides being unflattering, sun exposure causes premature ageing and wrinkles. To treat it, a tan removal cream for men is an effective option. A good product will tackle discolouration, eliminate excess melanin, cleanse dirt collected in the pores and remove dead skin cells.

Here is all you need to know about gently getting rid of an adamant skin tan and our picks of highly-rated products to buy.

All you need to know about tanning

While the sun provides the essential vitamin D, its rays can also harm our skin. If you spend extended time outdoors, the long-wave ultraviolet A (UVA) and short-wave ultraviolet B (UVB) rays can damage the upper layers of the skin.

In response, the lower layers of the skin produce melanin. The melanocyte cells in the melanin are our skin’s efforts to block sun damage. Hence, it turns a darker shade and causes tanning or even sunburn.

Tan-removing creams work by gently scraping off the top layer of sun-damaged skin. The layer beneath then reveals fresh, lighter skin.

Factors to consider while buying a tan removal cream for men

Ingredients: De-tan creams that contain elements like walnuts, lemons and natural oils are safer to use. Avoid products with chemicals and synthetic compounds that irritate the skin. Alcohol and parabens are hazardous, so it’s best to avoid creams with these ingredients. You can also look for hydrating solutions.

Skin type: Determine whether you have normal, dry, oily, or combination skin. Check for creams that help you get rid of the tan and are suitable for you. This will ensure you do not irritate your skin by drying it out or triggering rashes.

Results: De-tan creams might come with a timeline in which you can see effective results. You can also check customer reviews to understand the product quality and outcome. Pick a product that works quickly and some time on your skin.

Steps to apply tan removal cream

Cleanse your face with a gentle face wash or cleanser. Apply the de-tan cream to your skin evenly. Avoid using it around the eyes, lips, and other sensitive areas. Massage in circular motions with damp fingers. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water. Pat dry and then moisturise.

Try out these 8 best tan removal creams for men