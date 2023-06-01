10 best body scrubs to unlock a glowing skin

The end of a tiring day calls for a relaxing bath that leaves your skin hydrated, healthy and soft. What better way than using a body scrub to exfoliate the impurities away and do the magic for you?

Dirt build-up, clogged pores, rough and dull appearance — body scrubs are designed to address various skin concerns. You might also want to pick one if you are tired of your strawberry skin. It is also essential to get rid of those harsh tan lines after a sunny day. Be it for any reason, these products can help you achieve refreshed skin that can absorb moisture better.

What is a body scrub?

A body scrub is an exfoliating product that deep cleanses your body by gently sloughing away dead cells. Loaded with the goodness of active ingredients, it can enhance cell regeneration. Additionally, its alluring aroma can leave you refreshed for a long time.

Types of body scrubs

Body scrubs are classified based on the ingredients. A few common ones are:

Sugar scrubs: These scrubs contain sugar crystals that exfoliate your skin.

Salt scrubs: Made of salt crystals, these scrubs slough away dead cells with much efficiency.

Coffee scrubs: With coffee as its main ingredient, this is a great option to remove tan.

Essential oil-based scrubs: Scrubs that contain essential oils can help you relax.

Herbal scrubs: These gentle plant-based scrubs are filled with the natural goodness of ingredients derived from plants.

Scrubs from nuts, grains, and seeds: Scrubs are also made from nuts like walnuts and peanuts, which are excellent exfoliating agents. There are also oatmeal scrubs and scrubs made from grains, fibre and seeds.

Charcoal body scrub: These products have charcoal as an active ingredient. Charcoal is known for its deep cleansing properties and easily helps absorbs oil and dirt from the pores of the skin.

Benefits of body scrubs

By ridding your body of dead cells and dirt, body scrubs help the rejuvenated skin absorb products like moisturisers. As a result, your skin stays hydrated for longer durations. Regular usage of scrubs also yields refined skin texture and lends soft, smooth and brighter-looking skin with a radiant glow.

Scrubs also come with perfumes or essential oils. These can help relieve stress and calm you down, as per Healthline. Besides these, scrubbing can also help you achieve an even skin tone by removing suntan.

Usage

A body scrub should be used on a wet body. Take an adequate amount and gently rub it all over your body in small circular motions. Take special care to scrub areas like the neck, underarms, elbows, knees and feet. Remember not to scrub too harshly on your skin.

After rinsing the scrub off, pat dry with a soft towel and apply a good-quality moisturiser.

Here are some of the best ones to add to your skincare routine