Whether tackling acne, dark circles or stretch marks, CBD is a beauty all-rounder

Known for its stress-busting and anti-inflammatory properties, cannabidiol (CBD) has also become a must-have beauty ingredient in recent years. In fact, almost all brands now offer cosmetics based on this substance naturally present in cannabis. And for good reason, since it promises to deeply nourish skin, to reduce puffiness, dark circles and acne, and even to reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

From oils and herbal teas to soaps, creams, shampoos, balms and serums, cannabidiol (CBD) oil, one of the active ingredients of cannabis, is now marketed in all manner of formats, textures and product ranges. Unlike THC, CBD does not induce psychoactive effects, which has facilitated its arrival in the cosmetics industry. And this is easy to understand given the many virtues it offers to all skin types: mature, normal, mixed, oily or dry. CBD has become an essential beauty ally, and is now even being used in makeup.

Benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD)

Hydrating and anti-aging properties

CBD oil, like all cosmetics formulated with CBD, deeply nourishes skin without making it greasy. A significant virtue, in addition to the many anti-aging properties of the substance that acts not only on elasticity and firmness, but also on the alleviation of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and other signs of fatigue and skin aging. In short, it’s an all-round rejuvenating treatment. Plus, it’s rich in antioxidants, which are essential to help skin withstand sources of external aggression.

A partner for ‘problem’ skin

As we’ve seen, CBD is an all-purpose ingredient. Not content with helping dry and mature skin, it can be a go-to for so-called problem skin. This time it is its anti-inflammatory properties that, in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle, can help get rid of redness, pimples and blackheads, while helping to regulate sebum.

Healing virtues

CBD acts on the elasticity of the skin — not just on the face — and is said to have anti-inflammatory properties. As a result, the substance is said to help reduce stretch marks and limit their appearance. However, it needs to be applied regularly to see results.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.

Hero Image: Courtesy Photography Beton studio/Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash