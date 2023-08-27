Here’s why you need an at-home chemical peel for glowing skin (and the best buys)

Some people tend to give exfoliation a miss; but contrary to common belief, it is an integral part of skincare. While one way of doing it is manual scrubbing (which is not ideal for sensitive skin), the other involves the use of chemical exfoliants or at-home chemical peels for the face.

With age, our skin starts losing its skin cell renewing power. This is why the use of scrubs or topical chemical exfoliants and at-home peels is imperative to ensure skin health and natural glow. However, extreme care needs to be taken when using a chemical peel at home. This is because they can cause serious side effects, from redness and swelling to uneven pigmentation, and in extreme cases, infections or severe scarring.

What is a chemical peel?

An at-home chemical peel or a peeling solution is a powerful exfoliant that helps to slough off the dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother-looking skin underneath. It is a potent blend of exfoliants such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) and poly hydroxy acids (PHAs), formulated to provide exfoliation benefits to the skin.

Some of the most common ingredients used in these concoctions include AHAs such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandelic acid and citric acid, BHAs such as salicylic acid, and PHAs such as gluconolactone and lactobionic acid.

Benefits of chemical peels

An at-home chemical peel for the face has multiple benefits owing to the inclusion of different types of ingredients in its formulation. All these acids mostly help in exfoliating the outermost layer of the skin to fortify cell turnover for brighter and clearer-looking skin. However, they also have their own specific properties that work together to improve the overall health of the skin.

For instance, AHAs (that are water-soluble) also help in reducing the visible signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles, correcting discolouration from age spots and scars, and evening out and brightening skin tone. BHAs, on the other hand, are oil-soluble and can penetrate deep into your skin to unclog and refine pores, control excess sebum, smooth out skin texture and prevent breakouts owing to their anti-inflammatory properties.

PHAs are relatively gentler and are therefore ideal for sensitive skin. Apart from their exfoliating properties, they also work as humectants – thereby maintaining the skin’s moisture levels and boosting collagen.

How to choose the best chemical peel?

Here are a few things to consider when buying a chemical peel:

Usually, at-home face peels have a blend of different actives. However, adhering to your skin type is also crucial. While most peeling solutions are suitable for all skin types, people with sensitive skin should always opt for gentler formulations that include PHAs or lactic acid.

If you have oily skin that’s prone to breakouts and has enlarged pores, a chemical peel with salicylic acid is ideal.

Similarly, glycolic acid peels are much more suitable for skin concerns such as pigmentation and uneven skin tone, whereas mandelic acid and lactic acid peels are more effective for dry skin.

Always read the label for ingredients and other information or consult a dermatologist if needed. Moreover, always do a patch test and wait for 24 hours to see how your skin reacts to it.

If you’re a beginner, always start with lower percentages and avoid choosing a deep peel.

How to use a chemical peel?

It is always recommended to use an at-home chemical peel in the PM skincare routine and not more than once or twice a week. Here’s how you can use it:

Cleanse your face and pat dry. Never use a peeling solution on wet or damp skin.

Apply the solution on the face (avoiding the eye area) and leave it for not more than 10 minutes.

Rinse well with lukewarm water.

Follow it up with a gentle ceramide-based moisturiser. You can also use a hyaluronic acid serum before the moisturiser if you desire.

Since skin-resurfacing chemical peels for the face help in getting rid of the top layer of the skin, applying sunscreen the next morning is non-negotiable.

It is also advised to not use products that contain retinol, vitamin C and peptides when using a face peel.

Here’s a list of the best at-home chemical peels to try for glowing skin