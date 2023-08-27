Here’s why you need an at-home chemical peel for glowing skin (and the best buys)

Some people tend to give exfoliation a miss; but contrary to common belief, it is an integral part of skincare. While one way of doing it is manual scrubbing (which is not ideal for sensitive skin), the other involves the use of chemical exfoliants or at-home chemical peels for the face.
With age, our skin starts losing its skin cell renewing power. This is why the use of scrubs or topical chemical exfoliants and at-home peels is imperative to ensure skin health and natural glow. However, extreme care needs to be taken when using a chemical peel at home. This is because they can cause serious side effects, from redness and swelling to uneven pigmentation, and in extreme cases, infections or severe scarring.
What is a chemical peel?
An at-home chemical peel or a peeling solution is a powerful exfoliant that helps to slough off the dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother-looking skin underneath. It is a potent blend of exfoliants such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) and poly hydroxy acids (PHAs), formulated to provide exfoliation benefits to the skin.
Some of the most common ingredients used in these concoctions include AHAs such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandelic acid and citric acid, BHAs such as salicylic acid, and PHAs such as gluconolactone and lactobionic acid.
Benefits of chemical peels
An at-home chemical peel for the face has multiple benefits owing to the inclusion of different types of ingredients in its formulation. All these acids mostly help in exfoliating the outermost layer of the skin to fortify cell turnover for brighter and clearer-looking skin. However, they also have their own specific properties that work together to improve the overall health of the skin.
For instance, AHAs (that are water-soluble) also help in reducing the visible signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles, correcting discolouration from age spots and scars, and evening out and brightening skin tone. BHAs, on the other hand, are oil-soluble and can penetrate deep into your skin to unclog and refine pores, control excess sebum, smooth out skin texture and prevent breakouts owing to their anti-inflammatory properties.
PHAs are relatively gentler and are therefore ideal for sensitive skin. Apart from their exfoliating properties, they also work as humectants – thereby maintaining the skin’s moisture levels and boosting collagen.
How to choose the best chemical peel?
Here are a few things to consider when buying a chemical peel:
- Usually, at-home face peels have a blend of different actives. However, adhering to your skin type is also crucial. While most peeling solutions are suitable for all skin types, people with sensitive skin should always opt for gentler formulations that include PHAs or lactic acid.
- If you have oily skin that’s prone to breakouts and has enlarged pores, a chemical peel with salicylic acid is ideal.
- Similarly, glycolic acid peels are much more suitable for skin concerns such as pigmentation and uneven skin tone, whereas mandelic acid and lactic acid peels are more effective for dry skin.
- Always read the label for ingredients and other information or consult a dermatologist if needed. Moreover, always do a patch test and wait for 24 hours to see how your skin reacts to it.
- If you’re a beginner, always start with lower percentages and avoid choosing a deep peel.
How to use a chemical peel?
It is always recommended to use an at-home chemical peel in the PM skincare routine and not more than once or twice a week. Here’s how you can use it:
- Cleanse your face and pat dry. Never use a peeling solution on wet or damp skin.
- Apply the solution on the face (avoiding the eye area) and leave it for not more than 10 minutes.
- Rinse well with lukewarm water.
- Follow it up with a gentle ceramide-based moisturiser. You can also use a hyaluronic acid serum before the moisturiser if you desire.
- Since skin-resurfacing chemical peels for the face help in getting rid of the top layer of the skin, applying sunscreen the next morning is non-negotiable.
- It is also advised to not use products that contain retinol, vitamin C and peptides when using a face peel.
Here’s a list of the best at-home chemical peels to try for glowing skin
- The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
- Pilgrim 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution
- The Derma Co. 15% AHA + 1% BHA Peeling Solution
- Minimalist 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution
- Dot & Key Glow Accelerator 30% AHA + 2% BHA Peeling Solution
- Clinique Clarifying Do-Over Peel
- Dr. Sheth's Liquorice & Lactic Acid Peel
- Chemist at Play 26% AHA + 4% PHA + 2% BHA Peeling Solution
- Plum 10 % AHA + 5% PHA + 0.5% BHA Exfoliating Peel
This peeling solution by The Ordinary is one of the most popular chemical peels in the market. The key ingredients of its formulation include 30 per cent AHAs (a blend of glycolic, citric, tartaric and lactic acids) and two per cent BHA (salicylic acid), which work together to exfoliate the skin and lend it an even appearance.
It also contains Tasmanian pepperberry that helps in reducing irritation caused by acid use, a crosspolymer form of hyaluronic acid for a comforting and soothing feel, vitamin B5 for its healing properties and black carrot for its antioxidant effects. The product is free from alcohol, silicone, oil and gluten and is suitable for oily, combination, regular and dry skin types.
Creating clean and clear skin devoid of the top layer of dead skin cells is the aim of the Pilgrim Peeling Solution that’s formulated with glycolic acid, salicylic acid and lactic acid. Together, they aim at improving the skin’s appearance by reducing discolouration, dullness, sebum production and blackheads and whiteheads.
The solution decongests pores, smoothes out skin tone, refines skin texture and works like an at-home facial. It is made without harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulphates and mineral oils and is also cruelty-free.
Healing and restoring your skin to its healthiest self is The Derma Co. Peeling Solution that comprises 15% AHA and 1% BHA. It is a beginner-friendly chemical peel that’s super effective and yet gentle on the skin. While it offers exfoliation for a radiant and even-textured look, it also helps in boosting collagen production, providing immunity against free-radical damage, unclogging and tightening pores and battling blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles.
The formula also contains calendula (heals and soothes irritated skin) and chamomile (enhances skin health with its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties).
This chemical peel by Minimalist aims at providing a naturally glowing and smooth skin with its multi-level exfoliating action. Comprising all three chemical exfoliants —AHA, BHA and PHA— this solution provides superficial peeling for a brighter complexion by removing dead skin cells and boosting cell turnover.
While the salicylic acid content in the formulation also helps in clearing pores and reducing blackheads, PHA Gluconolactone acts as a humectant and also provides up to 50 per cent UV rays protection. It also contains turmeric extract and aloe that help in healing and soothing the skin post peeling, which makes it ideal for even sensitive skin. This product is free from harmful chemicals and dyes, is non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic.
With 30% AHA and 2% BHA, the Dot & Key Glow Accelerator provides a three-time faster peeling action to lend a smooth and glowing skin. Its acid exfoliator blend includes glycolic acid, lactic acid, salicylic acid, mandelic acid and citric acid.
Moreover, it also contains nourishing and hydrating natural ingredients. For instance, while antioxidant-rich bilberries boost collagen production, fight free radical damage and enhance the flow of oxygen in skin layers, chamomile helps in reducing skin irritation with its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Hyaluronic acid helps in repairing the skin barrier and keeping it hydrated for a visibly plump look.
The Clinique Clarifying Do-Over Peel features a 32% micro-acid+ complex that works at revealing fresher and newer surface cells for a radiant look. This formula supports skin’s cell turnover and its natural renewal process while ridding it of dead skin build-up.
Moreover, this chemical peel also removes dirt and oil from the skin, decongests pores to reduce breakouts and controls extra sebum production. It is also gentle enough to be used two to three nights a week.
Effectively exfoliating to lend a brighter tone, smoothing out uneven skin texture and fighting acne and pigmentation is the Dr Sheth’s chemical face peel. Formulated with 8.8% lactic acid, 2% niacinamide, liquorice extract and calendula extract, this peel aims at enhancing the overall health of the skin.
While lactic acid sloughs off the dead skin, niacinamide reduces the appearance of pores and controls sebum production. Liquorice and calendula extracts, on the other hand, work on keeping the skin hydrated and feeling soothed. For that matter, it can be used as a mask, an overnight treatment and a spot treatment.
Formulated with AHAs (glycolic acid, mandelic acid, lactic acid), BHA (salicylic acid) and PHA (lactobionic acid), the Chemist at Play face peel makes for one of the best picks. The exfoliating acids work on improving skin texture and health by sloughing off dead cells, removing tanning and hyperpigmentation, cleaning pores and reducing blackheads. Additionally, hyaluronic acid and phytoceramides help in keeping the skin hydrated and nourished.
Exfoliating multiple layers of the skin effectively yet gently is the Plum Exfoliating Peel that’s formulated with a potent blend of many active ingredients. The combination of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide, green tea and liquorice works on enhancing the skin’s appearance.
From unclogging pores and preventing acne, blackheads and whiteheads to treating oiliness, fine and wrinkles, this chemical face peel does it all. It is also suitable for all skin types and is free from artificial dyes and fragrances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Are there any side effects of chemical peels?
At-home face peels are usually gentler than chemical peel cosmetic treatments. However, their strength and intensity are two factors that the side effects largely depend upon. While mild to medium superficial peels are usually suitable for all skin types with no side effects, slight tingling and redness can be normal after using a high-strength, deep chemical peel and it usually subsides in an hour or two.
– How often should I use chemical peel?
You should not use an at-home chemical peel more than once or twice a week as over peeling can harm your skin.
– Does chemical peel lighten skin tone?
Because a face peel helps in exfoliating the topmost layer of the skin, it leads to a brighter-looking and even-toned complexion with reduced pigmentation or discolouration.
– Who should avoid chemical peel?
Anyone with compromised and peeling skin should avoid using at-home face peels. Additionally, pregnant and lactating females should consult with their physician before incorporating it into their skincare routine.
– Does chemical peel remove tanning?
Yes, by exfoliating the skin and fortifying the process of cell regeneration, chemical peels do help in removing tan.
