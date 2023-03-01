Double cleansing: Everything to know about the skincare method

We often turn to Korean beauty trends to help guide us on our quest for flawless skin, and double cleansing is no exception. Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about double cleansing.

What Is Double Cleansing?

Korean women use the double cleanse method to keep their skin clear. It entails washing your face twice, first with an oil-based cleanser and then with a water-based cleanser. The first step removes oil-based impurities such as sebum, sunblock, and pollutants, while the second removes water-based debris such as sweat and dirt (unfortunately, cleansing tissues are ineffective!). Begin the double cleanse to avoid breakouts and to create a clean canvas for skincare and makeup!

Benefits of double cleansing

Brimming with skincare benefits

It keeps sebum and bacteria at bay, which can help prevent acne flare-ups. Acne is caused by sebum buildup, which leads to infections. Oil-based cleansers are excellent at removing oil-based dirt, residue, cosmetics, and, most importantly, sebum, which is overproduced in acne sufferers. Double cleansing is a safety net for preventing sebum-related breakouts, especially if you wear a lot of makeup (or are prone to oil).

Improves the efficacy of other skincare products

A double cleanse, especially in the evenings, can aid in the penetration of your other products. The result? Your pores are clean and ready to absorb serums and moisturisers.

Especially beneficial for dry skin

According to experts, a double cleansing routine may be beneficial to your skin. To combat sensitivity or overdrying, two gentle steps will work better than one strong formula. The non-stripping makeup cleansing step, which can leave a little moisture behind, is especially beneficial for dry skin.

Cleanses without stripping the skin

Deep cleansing the skin frequently dries it out because it strips the skin of its natural oils. By double cleansing, you effectively cleanse and nourish your skin at the same time.

Radiant skin

Double cleansing on a regular basis also helps to improve the texture and appearance of your skin. The products will work better without the added layer, resulting in glowing and radiant skin.

How to double cleanse

The first step in double cleansing is to apply a cleansing oil, balm, or micellar water to your skin. Apply it to dry skin to remove makeup, toxins, pollution, sunscreen, and sebum. Massage the cleanser into your face for a minute before rinsing with lukewarm water—this helps to minimise irritation and drying of the skin, which is especially important if you have rosacea. After removing your cleansing oil, apply your second cleanser, which should be water-based, and wash as usual. This step cleans more thoroughly and provides the type of ‘cleaning’ that people associate with traditional face washing. It also removes the residues of the previous step’s oil-based cleansers and ensures that all impurities have been removed. Rinse with lukewarm water after one minute of washing.

Who should double cleanse — and when?

Although we all want the same thing: a clean face, double cleansing isn’t the best way for everyone to get there. If you have oily skin and/or wear makeup on a daily basis, you may find that double cleansing every evening is sufficient. If your skin isn’t particularly oily or you only wear makeup on occasion, double cleansing every day is probably unnecessary — a gentle cleanser alone should suffice, according to experts.

If you have rosacea, eczema, or extremely sensitive skin, you should avoid double cleansing entirely. Double cleansing should be avoided on a daily basis for dry skin because it is very stripping to the skin.

For the same reason, regardless of your skin type, double cleansing should always be followed by a proper moisturiser to immediately restore hydration.

Our edit of the best cleansers

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock