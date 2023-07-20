Tint and protect: Find your perfect monsoon tinted sunscreen

As the monsoon season graces us with its refreshing showers, it’s easy to forget that the sun’s harmful rays can still impact our skin, even amidst the overcast skies. While sunscreen is a year-round essential, it becomes even more critical during this wet season. But why settle for just sun protection when you can also get a flawless, non-greasy finish? Tinted sunscreens combine the benefits of sunscreen and foundation, making them an ideal choice for those seeking light coverage and protection during the monsoon.

Tinted sunscreens are the perfect skincare hybrid, offering sun protection while providing a subtle tint that enhances your complexion. With their lightweight formulas and non-greasy finishes, they keep your skin safe from harmful UV rays without clogging pores or adding unnecessary shine. Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, there’s a tinted sunscreen out there to suit your needs. In this article, we’ll explore what tinted sunscreens are, the different types available, how to choose the best one, how to use it effectively to keep your skin glowing and safeguarded throughout the monsoon season, and the best ones in the market.

What is a Tinted Sunscreen?

Image: Courtesy aliaabhatt/Instagram

Tinted sunscreen is a multi-tasking beauty product that offers both sun protection and a light coverage tint. It combines the benefits of a traditional sunscreen, shielding your skin from harmful UV rays, with a slight pigmentation that can even out your skin tone and provide a natural glow. This makes it a popular choice for individuals who want to streamline their skincare routine during the monsoon without compromising on a radiant appearance.

Types of Tinted Sunscreens

Matte-finish tinted sunscreen

Ideal for those with oily or combination skin, matte-finish one offer a non-greasy, shine-free look. These formulations typically contain oil-absorbing ingredients that keep excess sebum at bay, making them perfect for humid monsoon days.

Hydrating tinted sunscreen

If your skin tends to get dry during the monsoon, opt for a hydrating one. These products usually contain moisturising ingredients that help lock in hydration while providing sun protection and a dewy glow.

Mineral-based tinted sunscreen

Mineral sunscreens use physical blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to reflect UV rays away from the skin. They are generally suitable for sensitive skin types as they are less likely to cause irritation.

How to choose the best Tinted Sunscreen

Finding the right tinted sunscreen can be overwhelming, but with these tips, you can make an informed decision:

SPF level

Look for the one with at least SPF 30 or higher. This ensures you receive adequate protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

Skin type

Consider your skin type when choosing a tinted sunscreen. For oily skin, opt for a matte-finish formula, while dry skin will benefit from a hydrating variant.

Ingredients

Check the product’s ingredients list for any potential irritants or allergens. If you have sensitive skin, opt for a mineral-based sunscreen without harsh chemicals or fragrances.

Shade range

Choose a tinted sunscreen that offers a shade range that matches or complements your skin tone. Some they come in universal shades that adjust to various skin tones, while others offer specific options.

How to use Tinted Sunscreen

Image: Courtesy Pexels

Applying tinted sunscreen correctly ensures you get the best results:

Cleanse

Begin with a clean face to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup.

Apply sunscreen

Squeeze an adequate amount of product onto your fingers and gently massage it onto your face and neck. Ensure even coverage for maximum protection.

Blend

Use a makeup sponge, brush, or your fingertips to blend the product evenly into your skin, focusing on any uneven areas.

Additional makeup (optional)

If you desire more coverage, you can layer it with concealer or foundation. However, the beauty of it lies in its lightweight and natural coverage.

