The 10 best foam cleansers that can help you deal with oily and acne-prone skin

A facial cleanser, foam or gel-based, is an essential step in your skincare routine. As the first stage, it ensures the removal of dirt, impurities and excess oil from the pores. This allows the other steps, like moisturising and sun protection, to work better.

While gel- and cream-based cleansers are best suited for normal to dry skin, a foam cleanser is perfect for gentle but thorough cleaning. This works wonders for people with oily, acne-prone, or combination skin types. Considering one for yourself? Here’s all you need to know about them and some of the best products to buy.

What are foam cleansers?

Formulated with foaming agents, this class of face wash produces a layer of lather when used. Foam cleansers exhibit a luxurious consistency upon application in combination with water. This is because they contain surfactants or chemical compounds that emulsify excess oil and sebum and bind with impurities that can be rinsed away. Additionally, these face washes leave your skin feeling fresh and light.

Foam cleanser vs. gel cleanser

Gel cleansers are highly moisturising products designed to effectively remove impurities and dirt from the skin without causing dryness. Hence, gel-based cleansers are perfect for people with dry or combination skin.

Foam cleansers, on the other hand, work by thoroughly removing dirt and excess face oil. Thus, they are effective in avoiding acne and pimples and are recommended for those with oily skin.

How to choose the best foam cleanser

When picking a foam cleanser, choose products from a brand you’ve previously used or prefer. If you’re new to skincare, check for ingredients that suit your skin type.

Using the wrong cleanser can lead to dry skin and irritation and speed up skin ageing. One of the most hazardous ingredients you must avoid is sulphates. Sodium lauryl sulphate, sodium laureth sulphate, ammonium lauryl sulphate and ammonium laureth sulfate are some types to steer clear of. Artificial fragrances made from harmful chemicals are also discouraged.

Additionally, look out for parabens, commonly used to preserve skin products but considered harmful. Methylparaben, ethylparaben and butylparaben are some of the ingredients.

Lastly, alcohol, which is used in a cleanser to better pierce the skin, must also be avoided as it can be harsh and strip the skin of its natural oils. Cleansers containing chemical soaps can cause an imbalance in the skin’s pH, leading to irritation. It’s best to do a patch test before using a product.

Select foam cleansers with natural ingredients like coconut oil, citrus oil, fruit extracts, soapwort and natural AHAs.

How to use foam cleansers

Wash your face with lukewarm water. Take about two to three pumps of the foam cleanser and apply it over your face. Gently massage with circular motions for about 30 to 60 seconds. Rinse off the lather with warm water. Use a clean towel and pat dry. Apply ample moisturiser to restore your skin’s natural oil and hydrate it well.

The best time to use a foam cleanser is at night. This face wash lets you get rid of the day’s worth of dust, dirt and even sunscreen and makeup before sleeping.

